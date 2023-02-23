We are so lucky to live in a place that has an abundance of open green spaces and ocean views.

During the early years of the pandemic, I regularly purchased takeout to enjoy in many of the parks around town. I documented some of my adventures in the “San Pedro Parks & Sandwiches” (June 2021) and “Standout Burritos with a View” (March 2022) articles in San Pedro Today. In the first article, I wrote about my favorite sandwiches from the four most popular San Pedro shops.

Undoubtedly, San Pedro doesn’t suffer from a lack of sandwich options. The challenge is that the big players overshadow other establishments that also have good sandwiches and, most importantly, unique options that are a nice change from the usual popular choices. Consequently, I explored four local spots for this column to feature their most popular sandwich on the menu.

I was a huge fan of Pirozzi’s Italian Deli (1453 W. 8th St.) when the Pirozzi family reopened it in 2012. However, once new owners took over in 2017, I felt that the quality and freshness of the food decreased; hence, they did not make my original article. Since it’s now under new ownership (the Khalbourji family took it over late last year), I decided it was time to return. I am glad I did. My faith has been restored.

I was told the Godfather, made with prosciutto, capocollo, ham, salami, provolone cheese, and an abundance of chopped pepperoncini, is a favorite. Enjoy your sandwich at Averill Park. For this outing, I chose a bench by the gazebo (accessed from S. Weymouth Ave.) with a view of our town and the San Gabriel mountains.

Many of us drive by Happy Deli (530 S. Gaffey St.) daily in and out of town. Although it’s part of the Happy Diner family, I like that each establishment has unique items on its menus. The Crispy Buffalo Chicken Bacon sandwich caught my eye; coincidentally, I was informed it’s a popular item. If you love Buffalo sauce as I do, you will enjoy this sandwich. If not, I have an alternative for you that needs your attention.

My husband ordered the San Pedro Club with pastrami, turkey, ham, sauerkraut, coleslaw, and cheese on rye bread. He saved half of his sandwich for later; sadly for him, it was gone by the time he was ready to dig into it because I couldn’t stop eating it. The irony? I am not a pastrami fan. The combination of the meats, crunchy slaw, and rye bread complement each other well. Drive to the end of Pacific Avenue to the lookout to enjoy your sandwich while sitting on the makeshift wooden and concrete terraces with a view of the harbor and Catalina Island.

After driving by West Coast Philly’s (1902 S. Pacific Ave.) often, I decided to give it a try. Their specialty is cheesesteak, so it only made sense for me to try their original sandwich, which is made with a mélange of thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramelized onion, green bell pepper, and white cheese in a perfectly soft baguette. When piping hot, this is a pretty good sandwich. I like the way the juices from the meat flavor the bread and the gooiness of the melted cheese. Enjoy your sandwich at one of the benches along the Cabrillo Marina walkway off of Via Cabrillo-Marina.

Can hotdogs be categorized as a sandwich? Vicky’s Doghouse (250 S. Harbor Blvd.), located on the fantail of the Battleship Iowa, is a hidden gem with a view. I was told The Destroyer, topped with chili, cheddar cheese sauce, onion, and mustard, is popular, rightfully. If you are extra like me, the jalapeño cheese sausage is the best choice for The Destroyer. The surprise is sweet bread rolls as buns. Another favorite is the PT Boat, topped with pastrami, cheese, mustard, and a quartered pickle. Each hotdog is served with fries, tater tots, or onion rings. Enjoy your food while sitting at the available tables or lounge chairs overlooking the channel and the port in operation. spt