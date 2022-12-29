I started working out when I was eight. At first, I’d do pushups in my living room to mimic my dad and older brother. Then as I got older, I’d have my mom pull over miles from our house so I could run home. Being physically active has always been a part of my life. I love moving, sweating, and pushing my body. So much so that I made it my career. But although I love it, I frequently don’t want to do it.

As a coach, the words I most often hear after a workout are: “I did not want to work out today, but I’m glad I did.” It’s tough; there are more days you will not feel like training than days you will feel motivated to do it. Participating in a class environment may help you get motivated — misery loves company. It’s much more enjoyable suffering with others than suffering alone.

We can all relate to not wanting to work out; it’s this perpetual cycle of loathing, knowing we are about to endure something uncomfortable. But in the end, everyone I have witnessed usually leaves the gym with a big smile, and they are happy they put themselves through the pain. Overcoming the dread of going to the gym or beginning your workout starts with you putting on your shoes and deciding to work out because you know you will feel 100 times better after you’re done. In thousands of workout sessions coached, not once have I witnessed someone regretting they completed a workout.

The feeling of not wanting to work out is normal. Generally, people don’t want to put themselves through 30-60 minutes of uncomfortable exercise daily. But people, we need to, and we need to badly.

And the worst thing is that we know we need it. But still, we don’t do it. Why? Why do we not do the one thing we know can help solve so many mental and physical issues with ourselves? Not sleeping well, having bad moods, low self-esteem, or anxiety, exercise has been proven to help mitigate all of these things. It is quite literally a magic drug. Crazy, right? A drug that’s good for me? No way. But people, it is, and the crazy thing is, it can be free.

Exercise doesn’t have to be fancy or complicated. For some people, it can be as simple as walking every day for 30 minutes. Walking costs nothing. One could even find a park and start a simple calisthenics program or one of the many free programs on the internet. Another easy and accessible option could be running around town. It’s a great way to get to know your community better. These are all easy ways to start improving your health and lifestyle with a low barrier of entry.

The great thing about exercise and embarking on this journey of a healthy lifestyle is that it can and will evolve. Do not be deterred by thinking you have to have special shoes or a color-coordinated outfit to start. Just start. Make it easy. Just know that there will be many days you don’t want to do it, but take comfort in the fact that you will love being done.

For those lacking the self-motivation and accountability to get it done alone, you may need to seek out a coach or community of people on the same path. Rest assured, the little extra money you spend to be a part of these tribe-like communities will pay off dividends in the end.

So, where do we start? Look to your friend groups and ask for recommendations for gyms or personal trainers. Call or walk in to meet the owner and have a bit of a conversation to see if you like the vibe of the gym and the owner. Usually, the owners dictate the vibes of the gym, so if they are cool, then you can expect the gym to be a reflection of them. Okay, so now that you’ve found a gym or personal training option, ask for a free trial; usually, these are offered but not always.

I will be checking in on you for the next 12 months, hoping I can inspire, push, or even guilt you into starting your journey to a healthier, more active lifestyle. spt