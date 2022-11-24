SAN PEDRO IS BACK IN BUSINESS! With the pandemic in the rearview mirror and so much to look forward to, now is the perfect time to support the many independently owned-and-operated “mom-and-pops” all over town.

San Pedro’s shopping choices are better than ever, from the artisans at CRAFTED to the new apparel shops and boutiques downtown to the recent pop-up shop phenomenon. We’re fortunate to be in a community with so many talented enterpreneurs, artisans, and makers.

As 2022 comes to a close, let’s all be mindful of where we spend our gift-giving dollars. San Pedro may not have everything, but you can find something for everyone (including yourself) in town. While this list is far from complete, we hope this gift guide encourages you to keep your dollars local during the holidays and all year round.

SPECIALTY GIFTS

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE The Assistance League of San Pedro-South Bay’s Holiday Boutique offers a full selection of stunning holiday décor, beautiful ornaments, and eye-catching gift ideas, including jewelry and crystal items. The gift shop also carries cookbooks, apparel, greeting cards, and a full selection of See’s Candies! 1441 W. 8th St., (310) 832-8355, assistanceleague.org/san-pedro-south-bay.

CABRILLO MARINE AQUARIUM GIFT SHOP The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Gift Shop is a true treasure by the sea. The shop features ocean-themed ornaments and art, fun family puzzles, and a great selection of books. They also offer a wide selection of products online. Plus, all proceeds go towards programs at the aquarium. 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., (310) 548-8394, shop.friendsofcabrilloaquarium.org.

THE CORNER STORE Open since 1947 and now under new ownership, San Pedro’s charming neighborhood café carries a full selection of old-fashioned bottled sodas and candy that make for perfect stocking stuffers, not to mention a unique assortment of gifts. On Friday, December 9, The Corner Store will host Miracle on 37th St., an annual holiday event complete with hot chocolate and a visit from Santa. While you’re there, make sure to grab a pastry and coffee to go! 1118 W. 37th St., (310) 832-2424, thecornerstoresp.com.

CRAFTED AT THE PORT OF LOS ANGELES Come discover handmade, heartfelt gifts for everyone on your list at CRAFTED, Southern California’s largest permanent modern makers’ market! Over 100 talented artists are represented, offering everything from candles, handcrafted rugs, plants, and art to handmade jewelry, unique apparel and accessories, artisanal foods, and much more. Please visit craftedportla.com for holiday hours and information. 112 E. 22nd Street, craftedportla.com.

DISTINCTIVE EDGE FRAMING & GALLERY Since 1981, Distinctive Edge Framing & Gallery has been helping the peninsula “deck the halls” year-round. In addition to framing, they specialize in art sales, restoration, and decorating tips. 28639 S. Western Ave., RPV, (310) 833-3613.

DIVINE ELYSIAN WELLNESS Located in The Terraces (second level), Divine Elysian Wellness offers a wide variety of services to help one relax, rejuvenate, and improve your life. Whether you’re interested in increasing your energy or would like to explore alternative medicine, chances are they can help. Give the gift of self-care with a Divine Elysian Wellness gift card. 28901 S. Western Ave., Ste. 225, RPV, (424) 267-6251, divineelysianwellness.com.

JOHN MATTERA PHOTOGRAPHY Display the beauty of San Pedro in your home! John Mattera Photography has captured and archived many impressive images of San Pedro during his decade as lead photographer for San Pedro Today. These images can be purchased as high-quality prints, canvases, or coasters. Mattera’s collection also includes a variety of college football action photos on canvas from Notre Dame, UCLA, and USC games. (310) 308-9766, johnmatteraphotography.com.

RUSTIC CHARM & PETALS Located on 7th St. in Downtown San Pedro, Rustic Charm & Petals offers a variety of clothing, accessories, home décor, and charming gifts, including Pedro-inspired tees and sweatshirts and their best-selling Zip Code Pillows — a perfect gift or addition to your home this holiday season! They also offer various workshops for the community, including flower arranging, wreath-making, and more. 251 W. 7th St., (310) 755-4576, rusticcharmandpetals.com.

FOR THE HOME

SOUTH SHORES ACE HARDWARE Home improvement projects have become more popular than ever. If you have an upcoming project, South Shores Ace Hardware (under new ownership) is stocked for all your holiday DIY and home improvement needs. Power tools (and gift cards) always make great stocking stuffers! 2515 S. Western Ave., Ste. 101, (310) 833-1223.

HOUSE 1002 With 6,000 square feet of showroom, it is hard to imagine not finding some pretty awesome and unique gifts from the selection of collectibles, vintage items, art, and architectural salvage at House 1002. They acquire new pieces daily, so check in often! 1002 S. Pacific Ave, (310) 833-1002, house1002.com.

BEACON HOUSE THRIFT SHOP The Beacon House Thrift Shop boasts a wide array of household appliances, books, and clothing at affordable prices. All proceeds benefit the Beacon House’s primary mission to help men recover from alcoholism and addiction. 812 S. Pacific Ave., (310) 514-4940, beaconhousethrift.org.

CLOTHING & APPAREL

THE COASTLINE SHOP Located in the heart of Downtown San Pedro, The Coastline Shop carries a selection of apparel, including San Pedro-themed shirts, hoodies, caps, and more. 437 W. 6th St., thecoastlineshop.com.

BADFISH CLOTHING COMPANY Badfish Clothing Company has become one of San Pedro’s favorite local clothing brands. Chockfull of originally designed t-shirts, hoodies, and caps, this popular store in Downtown San Pedro has become a bastion for the skate and surf crowd. Also, they’re the only local retailer with official “Three-Eyed Fish” merch! Check out their new, bigger location just down the block from the original store. New location: 363 W. 6th St., (310) 521-9965, badfishclothing.com.

LUDIC Just off the corner of 9th and Grand is one of San Pedro’s most stylish boutiques, LUDIC (short for “ludicrous”). The shop carries an array of women’s and kids’ clothing and offers all-inclusive sizes, from small to 3X, plus accessories, gifting, and home goods. 915 S. Grand Ave., (562) 999-1347, shopludic.co.

MANDYZ BOUTIQUE Mandyz is capping 2022 with their annual Black Friday sale November 25-26, offering 15-30 percent off storewide. Check out their stock of hand-picked, trendy, and fashionable clothing and accessories! On Thursday, December 8, they’ll host a Sip and Shop event from 4-8 p.m., offering 20% off select merchandise.1442 W. 8th St., (310) 521-8400, mandyzboutique.com.

MCKENNA’S PENDLETON The essential shirt among South Bay surfers and dockworkers alike, McKenna’s Pendleton has been keeping the Harbor Area warm since 1986. Located a short hop away in Lomita, the store carries the largest selection of Pendleton products in Southern California, featuring current men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, and home goods. 2304 Pacific Coast Hwy., Lomita, (310) 539-2725, mckennaspendleton.com.

ROOTZ UNCHARTED Founded in 2017, Rootz Clothing Company opened their first brick-and-mortar shop in Downtown San Pedro in 2021. Promoting their philosophy of “Live. Love. And Explore.” the shop features Rootz-branded apparel for menz, womenz, and gromz (kids). They also carry a collection of hats and jackets. 418 W. 6th St., (310) 480-1262, rootzuncharted.com.

ROUNDTRIP COLLECTIVE New threads with a vintage vibe! This Downtown San Pedro boutique features high-quality women’s clothing, accessories, and gifts. Their winter collection includes a wide selection of sweaters, jackets, jeans, and loungewear. 617 S. Mesa St., (310) 935-8295, roundtripcollective.com.

STYLED BY SOLUNA Born from a love of fashion, styling, and vintage, Styled by Soluna prides itself in its hand-curated collection of pretty little things. Styled by Soluna has partnered with a number of small female-owned businesses to bring their clients quality, handcrafted goods. In addition to fashionable clothing and accessories, they offer apothecary, dried florals, plants, macrame, crystals, candles, and more. 369 West 7th St., styledbysoluna.square.site.

URBAN FEET & SKATE San Pedro’s shoe headquarters! Urban Feet carries everything from classy to sporty to work shoes, including popular brands like Ugg Australia, Vans, and Rainbow Sandals. 329 W. 6th St., (310) 832-9364, urbanfeetandskate.net.

JEWELRY & ACCESSORIES

CAPTAIN’S TREASURE CHEST From 14k white and yellow gold to sterling silver or costume jewelry, even watches and class rings, gift ideas abound at this beloved family-owned business. Through December 3, Captain’s Treasure Chest is offering their storewide holiday sale, with Christmas pins, earrings, and bracelets for only $10 each! 28901 S. Western Ave., Ste. 219, RPV, (310) 519-1856, captainstreasurechestjewelry.com.

GOLDEN TREASURE JEWELERS One of the jewels of Weymouth Corners, Golden Treasure Jewelers specializes in 14k yellow and white gold, diamonds, sterling silver, and watches. In December, they’re offering 10-50% off storewide, plus free sterling silver cubic zirconia studs with any purchase of $50 or more. With their jewelry cleaning service, you can get your jewelry all sparkly and shiny for the holidays. 1453 W. 8th St., Ste. C, (310) 548-4008.

VILICICH WATCH & CLOCK Timepieces make beloved gifts and heirlooms. Family-owned and operated for more than six decades, Vilicich Watch & Clock has long specialized in watch and antique clock repair with a special emphasis on Rolex sales and service. Knowledge, skill, and meticulous attention to detail remain a time-honored hallmark of the watchmakers and clockmakers at this Weymouth Corners establishment. 714 S. Weymouth Ave., (310) 833-6891, vilicichwatch.com.

SAN PEDRO SHOES & HANDBAG REPAIR Another Weymouth Corners institution and home of the San Pedro Slap sandal and the Gabbag handbag, San Pedro Shoes & Handbag Repair is a great choice for someone looking for a unique, local gift, or for those just looking to repair a shoe, bag, or belt that they’ve been putting off all year. 1434 W. 8th Street, (310) 831-1733.

HOBBIES

THE BIKE PALACE What’s a more classic holiday gift than a brand-new bike with a bright red bow? Since 1973, The Bike Palace has been catering to the community’s two-wheeled needs, and no matter your age, we can all agree that popping a wheelie is still pretty cool. They’re stocked with plenty of sizes and models to choose from for any age. 1600 S. Pacific Ave., (310) 832-1966, thebikepalace.com.

JD HOBBY CENTER If you’re looking for a gift that sparks creativity and relaxation, take a look inside JD Hobby Center. Their 10,000 square-foot retail space on 6th St. is full of various models, books, collectible toys, movie memorabilia, and pop culture items. 471 W. 6th St., (310) 514-3702, jdhobbies.yolasite.com.

JDC RECORDS Vinyl continues to be as popular as ever these days. If you have an audiophile in your life, JDC Records’ “super cool” retail store in Downtown San Pedro is chockfull of new and used vinyl records that would make a great gift. 447 W. 6th St., (424) 264-5335, jdcrecordstore.com.

FOR THE KIDS

ROK ‘N’ ELL BABY BOUTIQUE The perfect spot to find quality gifts for newborns and more, Rok ‘n’ Ell Baby Boutique in Weymouth Corners carries a sweet collection of baby and kids’ clothing, accessories, and goods for anyone knee-high to a grasshopper. 1438 W. 8th St., (310) 832-4145, roknell.com.

HOLIDAY TREATS

5POURS Calling themselves the “Best little wine shop on the peninsula,” 5Pours opened their doors on Western Avenue last year with a huge selection of wines from around the world. From Napa Cabs and Central Coast Pinot Noir to Old World Burgundy and Bordeaux, they have something for everyone. They even carry more than 25 Croatian and Slovenian wines. 29050 S. Western Ave. #137, Rancho Palos Verdes, (424) 342-9748, Instagram @5pours.

POLLY ANN BAKERY Polly Ann Bakery in Weymouth Corners has been sweetening up San Pedro since 1938. They have a full array of delicious holiday cookies, cakes, and pastries that make for great gifts this time of year. Don’t forget to pick up a treat for yourself! 1440 W. 8th St., (310) 519-0966.

COLOSSUS BREAD Colossus Bread opened its café on Alma St. in August 2018, and they’ve been growing ever since, recently adding a second location in Long Beach. The bakery/café offers handcrafted seasonal morning pastries, carefully brewed coffee, and hot loaves of bread. Order online or in-person. 2311 S. Alma St., (213) 444-0077, colossusbread.com.

COMPAGNON WINE BISTRO You can’t go wrong with gifting a bottle of wine. Fortunately, Compagnon Wine Bistro in Downtown San Pedro has a wonderful selection of more than 60 unique wines from around the world. You’re bound to find a great bottle, even for the most refined palate. Gift certificates are also available. 335 W. 7th St., (424) 342-9840, compagnonbistro.com.

SIRENS JAVA & TEA The coffee shop that’s become the hub of Downtown San Pedro, Sirens Java & Tea offers an assortment of homemade pastries and muffins, as well as a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks. They also offer a selection of products from local artisans, such as candles and cookies, including vegan and gluten-free options. While waiting for your latte, pick up a Sirens mug or tumbler as a gift (or use it yourself on your return visit). 402 W. 7th St., (424) 477-5603.

BROUWERIJ WEST San Pedrans still can’t spell it, but we love to drink it. For the beer connoisseurs, Brouwerij West offers an array of gift options, including a unique selection of craft beer and hard seltzer, Brouwerij West merchandise, and gift cards, most of which are available for pickup or shipping. 110 E. 22nd St., Warehouse No. 9, brouwerijwest.com.

PET PICKS

THE DOG GROOMER Located on 6th Street in the heart of Downtown San Pedro, The Dog Groomer offers both professional grooming services and self-wash stations for your furry family members. They also offer an array of CBD pet products and flea medicine, as well as gift certificates. This year, they’re collecting donations for Rainbow Services for women & children ages 1-18. Drop off a new, unwrapped gift or gift card & receive $5 off your next grooming! Visit rainbowservicesdv.org for the holiday wishlist. 461 W. 6th St., #103, (310) 832-7387, Instagram @thedoggroomer310.

CREATIVE PET SUPPLY Since 1996, Creative Pet has catered to the needs of San Pedro’s critters of all sizes. From dogs, cats, and fish to chickens, reptiles, and rodents, this family-owned shop has everything you need to care for and pamper your pet. 305 N. Harbor Blvd., (800) 227-0001, creativepet.com.

PEDRO PET PALS & HARBOR ANIMAL CARE CENTER Don’t have a furry friend to shop for and thinking about adopting? Check in with Pedro Pet Pals or Harbor Animal Care Center to get the process going on expanding your family this holiday season. (Remember: gifting a pet as a surprise is not recommended but visiting shelters and adopting a pet in need as a family can be gratifying for both humans and fur babies alike.) Pedro Pet Pals: pedropetpals.com, Harbor Animal Care Center: 957 N. Gaffey St., (888) 452-7381, laanimalservices.com/shelters/harbor.

RISE OF THE POP-UPS!

San Pedro is a town full of makers and creators, so it’s no surprise that many residents turned their passions into small home businesses during quarantine. The result has been the incredible growth of weekend pop-up events at various locations all over town. The home businesses featured here are just a sampling of what San Pedro’s creator community has to offer.

A BITE OF GOOD Small batch, handcrafted spices, gourmet foods, cocktail and cookie kits. abiteofgood.com, Instagram @abiteofgood.

AMORE SOAP Hand-crafted, natural, chemical-free soap made with non-GMO vegan oils. amoresoap.com, Instagram @amoresoap.

BREAKWATER STYLE CO Bespoke, fun home and lifestyle gifts. Instagram @breakwaterstyleco.

COMMON SOUL COLLECTIVE Aromatherapy candles, bath, and artisan goods for the body, soul, and spirit – woman-run and earth-conscious. commonsoulcollective.com, Instagram @commonsoulcollective.

GOOD VIBES ITALIAN DESSERTS Cookies, cream puffs, cannoli, and other authentic Italian desserts, made with love and good vibes. Instagram @good.vibes.italian.desserts.

HOMEMADE BY THE HAYS 100% soy wax/toxin-free candles in beautiful arrangements and styles. Instagram @homemadebythehays.

LENA MILOS ARTISTRY Ocean-inspired resin art, jewelry, sea glass, home decor, photography, and more. lenamilosartistry.com, Instagram @lenamilosartistry.

LA BEFANA BAKERY Custom cookies, Italian cookies, and confections. Instagram @labefanabakery.

SAN PEDRO SOAPWORKS Natural, botanical skin and hair care made in small batches with the finest ingredients. sanpedrosoapworks.square.site, Instagram @sanpedrosoapworks.

SEA NATIVE Turquoise, sea glass, and Hawaiian-shell ocean-inspired silver jewelry. Instagram @sea.native. spt