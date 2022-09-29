I love going out to breakfast. Fortunately, there are many options in San Pedro — in particular, good diner-type establishments.

I should confess that I had an epiphany while ordering food for August’s column about burgers and this month’s breakfasts. I have always known that I am a creature of habit. When I find something that I love on a menu, I order it regularly. I realized lately that living in California has conditioned me to immediately gravitate toward anything avocado and bacon, an omnipresent combination on menus. While we are at it, I should also confess that, although I like a good pancake and French toast, my go-to breakfasts are usually omelettes with a side of potatoes and toast.

The first place in town my husband took me for breakfast was Pacific Diner (3821 S. Pacific Ave.). I immediately liked the enclosed patio and the overall vibe. I have tried several items on their menu over the years, including the eye-catching John Wayne. However, for a long time, I ordered either the avocado or the guacamole bacon omelettes. Truthfully, during the pandemic, I lost a bit of hope for Pac Diner — as the locals call it — because the food tasted bland. But my faith was restored during my last visit when I ordered the benedict special, where English muffin halves are topped with bacon, avocado slices, perfectly poached eggs, and finished with hollandaise sauce. The upon-request pico de gallo was a perfect addition.

For years, my favorite breakfast spot has been the Omelette and Waffle Shop (1103 S. Gaffey St.). There are 100 omelette options on the menu, but I am a forever #5 fan. On a perfect day, the abundant bacon in the eggs is crispy. I love the creamy texture of the folded-in mashed avocado, the sliced mushrooms, and the melted cheese on top. I ask for extra crispy potatoes and request their salsa, which is the best in town. I culminate my meal with what I consider the dessert part of my breakfast: toast and marmalade jam. Last year I found another menu item to love: banana-nut French toast. I am picky about French toast because I have been disappointed many times, but these are my definition of perfection: fluffy and flavorful.

San Pedro Café’s (605 S. Pacific Ave.) social media posts lured me in. Of course, I tried the ABC (avocado, bacon, and cheese) omelette, but then the chicken fried steak entered my life, and there is no going back because it’s the best I have had. The breading is flavorful, and the chicken cutlet is tender and fried to perfection. The gravy on top and the runny yolks from the sunny-side-up eggs make it an over-the-top delicious dish. My second favorite option here is the SPC avocado toast benedict. Multi-grain bread is topped with avocado, spring mix lettuce tossed with feta cheese and tomatoes, then topped with two poached eggs and chopped cilantro. I like to order mine with a side of potatoes.

Joe’s Diner House (1621 S. Gaffey St.) is a recent discovery for me. I decided to try the namesake omelette: Joe’s Diner House omelette made with chorizo, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. This was a brave choice for me, given my dislike for greasy chorizo. Joe, the owner, who took and cooked my order, promised me I would be happy with his chorizo. He didn’t disappoint; I really liked the way the flavors came together. I noticed the nopales omelette on the specials menu, and I had to order it because of my affinity for prickly pear cactus paddles. The perfectly fluffy eggs, flavorful carnitas (the meat I chose), nopales, cheese, and red enchilada sauce come together beautifully. As usual, I requested my potatoes to be crispy, and I can confidently say that Joe’s Diner House potatoes are the crispiest — and, therefore, the best — in town. spt