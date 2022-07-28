When I joined the Rotary Club of San Pedro in 1991, I was not the first woman to be a member, but I was still one of only three (and one left shortly after I joined). When the very first woman was admitted, several men resigned in protest.

Women were not allowed to join Rotary until 1987. In an article by Carmela Raack (a dear friend and Rotary mentor), she outlined that in 1977, the Rotary Club of Duarte admitted two women, and Rotary International reacted by terminating the club’s charter. The Duarte club renamed itself the Ex Rotary Club of Duarte and put a black “X” across its club banner. The club filed a suit, which went up to the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1987, the court voted unanimously that Duarte could not discriminate against members because of gender.

Throughout Rotary’s history, women were allowed to attend meetings, give speeches, and receive awards but could not be members. Female relatives of Rotary members often formed groups called Rotary Anns. In San Pedro, they met at the YWCA.

Esther Johnson of Santa Monica was the first female Rotarian in greater Los Angeles (and the world). Johnson was unaware of the significance of being the first female delegate to register for the 1987 Rotary International Convention in Munich, Germany. When she presented her registration papers, no one knew what to do. Finally, in 1989, Rotary International changed its bylaws to permit the admission of women.

I became a member for business reasons — so more people in the community (especially men) could become familiar with the great work of the YWCA of the Harbor Area, a woman-led nonprofit of which I was executive director. Since then, Rotary has been a major part of my life as I embraced the Rotary motto: “Service Above Self.” Along the way, Rotary and the YWCA became strong partners.

After I was inducted, I felt that many of the men in the club did not know how to relate to me, so they kept their polite distance. That seemed to change after I broke my ankle, and lots of the men saw that as an opportunity to “help me.” I had chairs pulled out for me and food brought to me, and that provided an easier road to companionship (if not equality).

In 1998, the late Juanita Chavez became the first female president of the San Pedro club. I served as president in 2000 and then again in 2008. Today, women comprise one-third of our Rotary members and hold leadership positions. We were instrumental in moving the club to do more “hands-on” work, locally and internationally.

Congratulations to all the women of Rotary. And thanks to the men for the actions they took to change Rotary. Women have helped improve Rotary’s stature, encourage world peace and understanding, and alleviate suffering here and abroad. We are especially happy to announce the election of the first female Rotary International President, Jennifer Jones. Things have changed! spt