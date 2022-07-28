WestCal Academy is a nonprofit agency that provides career exploration and job placement. They have opened a satellite office in the Arcade Building in Downtown San Pedro to better serve people in the Harbor area. Headquartered in Torrance on the campus of Southern California Regional Occupational Center (SoCal ROC), the focus of the San Pedro location is to expand career pathways to the maritime industry with personalized career mentoring.

WestCal is a 16 to 24-week program that gives students of all ages and backgrounds a chance to sample different careers that include: automotive, cosmetology, dental assisting, electrical, EMT, HVAC, medical assisting, pharm tech, vet assisting, welding, and now, maritime jobs.

“In academic settings like colleges, often work experience and vocational training are frowned upon,” states John Paul Tabakian, president of WestCal Academy. “Connecting dots to careers is the value we are offering the youth and people in San Pedro.”

The program immerses students in lectures and labs with state-of-the-art equipment, giving them a sample of multiple career options. Industry leaders teach the classes, with most classes held at their Torrance location meeting twice a week. Students who complete the program, which is at no cost, can receive sponsorships to complete training in the field of their choice after sampling the different options and becoming job ready. Students range in age from 11–72 years old, with the majority of the students in the age range of 16–30.

WestCal has increased its partnerships in the maritime industry and currently works with AltaSea and the Inlandboatmen’s Union, plus others. WestCal plans to expand its reach to include careers in the trucking industry and the port. There are many maritime jobs, but often people do not know how to train or access these opportunities. WestCal wants to guide potential students, help them find their career pathways, and connect them to mentors in the field.

WestCal also provides career training at the Dorothy Kirby Center probation camp in Commerce. Youth have often been sentenced to stay here due to truancy in the past and other offenses. Students learn about personal branding, resumes, and skills that can help them gain employment when they return to their communities. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has awarded a $165,000 grant to fund this program, serving primarily young adults and minors through the probation department.

WestCal Public Relations Director Sterlina Cerritos understands the plight of many of the young adults they serve, as she is also a WestCal graduate. Cerritos recounts growing up without a father because he was in prison and remembers the shame she used to feel about that.

“I got kicked out of high school and then worked for six years in my mom’s store,” states Cerritos. “I got introduced to WestCal at Trade Tech in Los Angeles. Being in this program likely prevented me from going down a different path in life. I was able to get my GED and finish Los Angeles Trade-Tech and community college (LATTC). I now walk the talk at WestCal when interacting with students. The challenges I had growing up with a father in prison and parents who immigrated are now things I see as my strengths, and [I] am no longer ashamed.”

Tabakian’s goal for the program is to help people discover their career pathway and gain secure employment to provide a living so they can support themselves and their families.

WestCal has served over 30,000 students across the state. Their next program will begin in September. For more information, visit WestCalAcademy.Com, call (310) 894-6814, or email info@WestCalAcademy.Com. spt