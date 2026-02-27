In Praise of Uppity Women

In February 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued a presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8, 1980, as National Women’s History Week.

Diana Nave

For decades, the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce has hosted an annual Women’s History Month event each March to honor local women who make significant contributions to the community in business, the arts, health, and government. The tradition highlights diverse local leaders, with a 2026 celebration planned for March 26 at the Dalmatian-American Club.

The event serves as a key community networking opportunity to spotlight women leaders in the Harbor Area, and the following incredible, exceptional women will be honored at the March celebration:

The Legacy Award goes to Diana Nave, a community volunteer with over 25 years of service. Diana has left an indelible mark on her community of San Pedro. She’s a past president of the NWSPNC and was instrumental in the formation of the Neighborhood Council Joint Planning and Land Use Committee. Diana is one of the driving forces behind Friends of Peck Park Canyon, a grassroots volunteer group collaborating with Los Angeles Recreation and Parks to maintain the canyon’s 30-acre natural area.

Lindsay Sochar

Diana has also championed recreational opportunities for San Pedro’s youth, including backing the construction of an $800,000 skate plaza at Peck Park. Whether she is testifying before city commissions, leading a morning hike through the canyon, or organizing a volunteer weeding day in the native garden, Diana Nave exemplifies the power of sustained grassroots engagement. Her decades of service have helped shape a stronger, greener, and more connected Northwest San Pedro.

The Rising Star Award goes to Lindsay Sochar, who started from the entrepreneurial side, understanding firsthand the challenges, risks, and dedication it takes to build something from the ground up. As a manager at CRAFTED, she remains a strong leader and advocates for the creative community. She creates opportunities, supports growth, and helps connect people to resources they need to thrive. Moreover, Lindsay is also a talented painter. Her creativity and passion for art reflect who she is—thoughtful, driven, and expressive.

Donna Littlejohn

Donna Littlejohn is a reporter for the Daily Breeze, a modest, soft-voiced, news-focused community member who has been covering hard news, significant milestones, and human-interest stories for more than three decades. It’s her job to be a fair and honest reporter and to cover the news where and when it happens. A neighbor who cares deeply about San Pedro, she is always approachable in person and picks up her phone to hear your news story suggestion, your side of the story, or your related concerns. News reporting is a tough, selfless job. But Donna does it instinctively, fairly, and objectively, showing her dedication, year after year, to engage with our local stakeholders and to chronicle the history of our community as it unfolds.

Donna received a bachelor’s degree (double major) in journalism and political science from California State University, Long Beach, and began her career in daily journalism with the San Pedro News-Pilot, transferring to the Daily Breeze staff in 1998 after the San Pedro publication closed.

Lucrecia Jacobson

Lucrecia Jacobson is a local San Pedran and long-time volunteer with Grand Vision Foundation. Lucrecia has graciously opened the beautiful home she shares with her husband, John, to countless nonprofits, hosting dinners, whiskey tastings, and artist talks.

In 1963, at the age of three, Lucrecia moved here from Argentina. She later attended Mary Star and got her college degree at Cal State Long Beach. She was an ultra-marathoner, running 50-mile races in Boston, LA, Paris, and the Jungfrau Marathon in Switzerland. In her 40s and 50s, she competed in a marathon every month. She started swimming in 2010, was a Polar Bear Queen in 2016, and swims every day the weather will allow.

Since the early 1990s, she has been a substitute teacher, primarily at South Shores Elementary School, and retired after 25 years last year.

Olga Chavez

Olga Chavez is the Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Relations Lead for Marathon Petroleum Corporation in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Refinery. For the past 12 years, Olga has been responsible for overseeing a multi-million-dollar philanthropy budget to support local nonprofits and the communities they serve. Olga works with the Marathon Leadership Team to develop and implement priorities and strategies to achieve balanced public policy and a consistent approach that ensures impactful community investment, outreach, and employee volunteerism. She firmly believes in giving back to the community, and Marathon supports her efforts.

Olga was born and raised in Cuba. She and her family immigrated to the United States 40 years ago. She comes from humble beginnings—her father was a chef and her mother a caregiver. Her beloved brother passed away not long after they arrived in the United States.