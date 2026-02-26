How Two Women Are Growing a Small Business Community

During COVID, the stars aligned, and two spirited Sagittarian small business owners crossed paths.

Alexis Sadler & Melissa Hay

Like many people during that time, we were craving connection. In a moment that would have confused anyone who knew us pre-COVID, we both joined the same gardening group on Facebook. It wasn’t about gardening. It was about human connection, however we could get it.

From there, the universe kept nudging us together. Over the next year or so, we kept running into each other at random birthday parties, community events, and even dinners out. It felt intentional, like we were meant to stay connected. And we did—not just as business collaborators, but as friends.

We are Melissa Hay and Alexis Sadler. Melissa runs a candle business, Homemade by the Hays at CRAFTED, and Alexis runs a bookkeeping firm called Accounting Therapy. On paper, our businesses couldn’t be more different. But beneath the surface, we quickly realized we shared the same struggles, questions, and experiences that come with running a small business.

What started as casual conversations over coffee or evenings with friends slowly turned into something more meaningful. We found ourselves talking about hiring challenges, pricing decisions, marketing frustrations, customer boundaries, and the emotional weight of being responsible for everything. Those conversations became something we both relied on.

One night, while talking through yet another set of business challenges, we realized: We can’t be the only ones dealing with this. We knew there had to be other small business owners who wanted a space to talk openly about their struggles, without feeling judged, sold to, or talked down to. Not everyone has someone they can bounce ideas off of, and we had found real value in doing that together.

That night, sitting in Melissa’s living room over dinner, Small Business Shop Talk (SBST) was born.

We launched our first meeting in January 2024 with a simple goal: Create a supportive, honest space where small business owners could learn from each other. Each meeting has a planned topic, but the conversation always goes where it needs to go. That flexibility is part of what makes SBST work.

Since then, we’ve covered everything from hiring and partnerships to marketing strategies, social media (a frequent topic because, yes, the struggle is real), technology decisions, customer boundaries, and getting new businesses off the ground. No topic is off-limits, and no one is expected to have all the answers.

What makes SBST unique is that the attendees run it. There are no “talking heads.” No one positions themselves as the smartest person in the room or tries to sell something. The collective experience in the room is the value. Everyone contributes, and everyone benefits.

Patrick, owner of Through the Porthole, says, “What I love most about SBST meetings is the opportunity to connect with like-minded business owners and openly talk through challenges.

Brittany, owner of Prop House Plants, also loves connecting with other local small businesses to share ideas and learn from them. She has found it valuable for talking through mental roadblocks, where all she needed was the perspective of someone who had been there before.

SBST exists to remind business owners that this work is hard and that they don’t have to do it alone. Running a business can feel isolating, and it’s easy to believe you should already have the answers. We’re here to challenge that idea and to create a space where people feel seen, heard, and supported.

Small Business Shop Talk meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at The Corner Store, 1118 W. 37th Street. You can find us on Facebook and Instagram at @SmallBusinessShopTalk. If there’s a topic you’d like to discuss, send us a DM, and we will add it to our topic list. spt