Discovering LA’s Art Scene

For over 25 years, local artist Jim Murray has been guiding South Bay residents on art excursions through the galleries and museums of Los Angeles and Orange County.

What began as Arts in Arts Spaces and later became the Museum and Gallery Visitation Group has evolved into a popular weekly “field trip” experience. Murray’s gallery hops take participants on a journey through diverse art spaces, from the Wilshire Strip and Santa Monica to the South Bay and Venice.

Each outing is thoughtfully planned to visit one to three venues in a single afternoon, with a lunch break at a nearby restaurant. The focus is on one neighborhood at a time, minimizing extra driving and parking. These outings offer both novice and seasoned art lovers a unique opportunity to engage with art in a more meaningful way.

Murray’s deep connection to art is evident in his approach. A conversation with him reveals an expert not only in the art world but also in the history and evolution of Los Angeles’ creative scene. Active in the LA art community since the 1970s and a former art professor at Mount St. Mary’s College, Murray brings an invaluable blend of hands-on artistic experience and extensive knowledge of the art world’s inner workings.

Every week, participants, many of whom are artists themselves, receive an email from Murray detailing the upcoming Thursday’s curated museum visits. His notes offer insights into the exhibitions, helping participants get the most out of the experience. While transportation and entrance fees are not included, most people carpool to the locations.

Murray encourages visitors to approach the art with fresh eyes, without being influenced by written descriptions. “Respond to the work first,” he says. While some galleries are upscale and sophisticated, Murray is always available to answer questions, and gallery staff are also on hand to provide additional context. Murray’s group visited more than 300 galleries and museum exhibitions in 2025.

“There’s so much more to art when you understand it,” says Murray. “With so many galleries now in Los Angeles, you could never visit them all in a year. It’s constantly changing. Southern California has become an international art destination.”

In addition to his field trips, Murray maintains a studio at Los Angeles Harbor Arts (LAHA) in Downtown San Pedro, where his Southwest Series exhibit is currently on display. The three-story LAHA building, over a century old and once used as a laundry facility for ships, exudes a distinct New York loft vibe, complete with a working freight elevator. LAHA is a collective of working artists that offers open-studio events such as First Thursdays, when the public can explore the space and interact with the artists.

Murray describes San Pedro as an art destination haven that has been around for years, one that has developed naturally over time, with a collective sense of community that is not getting attention. He credits Angels Gate Cultural Center as a key anchor in this growth, providing artist studios and exhibitions that help bridge the gap between art and the local community.

Murray also leads a free arts class at Angels Gate Cultural Center, which he’s taught for 25 years. Saturday Morning Life Painting and Drawing is more communal than a traditional class. It meets every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with participants bringing their own supplies while lighting, models, and easels are provided.

The Museum and Gallery Visitation Group meets casually every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a fee of $20, plus parking and gallery entrance fees. For more information or to join one of these weekly art excursions, contact Murray at jwmur@aol.com or visit his website at jwmurrayarts.com.

LAHA is located at 401 S. Mesa in San Pedro, and Murray’s studio is on the second floor, overlooking the harbor. spt