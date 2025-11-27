San Pedro’s Pets Need Us Now

If you’ve lived in San Pedro long enough, you know this town has a soft spot the size of San Pedro Bay when it comes to helping our own.

We rally for our schools, our small businesses, our nonprofits, our waterfront dream projects, and yes, our pets. And right now, two of our most important local lifelines need us more than ever: San Pedro Pet Pals and the Harbor Animal Shelter.

Every week, I hear the stories. A sweet senior dog that suddenly needs rehoming because its owner passed away. A family forced to move into an apartment that doesn’t allow pets despite perfectly loving, well-behaved animals who’ve done nothing wrong. Cats who’ve lived their whole lives indoors until illness, aging parents, or economic hardship made it impossible for their humans to keep them. These pets aren’t “strays.” They’re family members who lost their families.

Walk into San Pedro Pet Pals on 7th Street or the Harbor Shelter on Gaffey and you’ll immediately feel it. That warm, hopeful energy of volunteers who genuinely love what they do. They know every dog and cat by name, personality, backstory, and favorite treat. One might wiggle up to greet you like you’re their long-lost best friend. Another might peer shyly from behind a blanket fort. One (or possibly all of them) will steal your heart.

I’ve seen tough longshoremen melt like butter when a rescue pup climbs into their lap. I’ve watched kids beg their parents to bring home the cat that “picked them.” I’ve talked with seniors who say adopting a shelter pet made them feel young again. These shelters aren’t just places where animals wait, they’re places where new families begin.

When you adopt from our local shelters, you’re doing more than giving a pet a second chance, you’re supporting San Pedro’s own support system. Our shelters run on limited resources and limitless hearts. Every adoption frees up space for the next animal in crisis. Every donation buys food, medicine, blankets, and time.

And let’s talk about temperament for a moment. Many of these animals come from loving homes. They’re already house-trained, people-friendly, and eager to bond again. They know routines. They know affection. They know what it means to belong. All they need now is someone willing to open their home and say, “Let’s start again.”

THE APARTMENT CRISIS

Here’s the part many people don’t see. Perfectly good pets are losing their homes because life events affect families and they can’t find a pet-friendly place to live. That’s it. Nothing more dramatic than a lease agreement. They are surrendered at the Harbor Animal Shelter and many end up euthanized. Absolutely heartbreaking.

Imagine having to choose between your home and your animal. Imagine having to box up your life and leave your furry companion behind, knowing you did nothing wrong and neither did they. It’s a tragedy we hear about far too often, but it’s one we can help solve.

We can’t change every landlord’s mind (trust me, I’ve tried), but we can make sure displaced pets get a fresh start right here in the town they grew up in.

There may be hope for you if you have a pet and are going through it. There are resources available that can help families avoid surrendering their pet, including food pantries, temporary rehousing, and other options can be found at laanimalservices.com/harbor.

Ask anyone who’s adopted—it’s never “just a pet.” It’s the morning tail wag that makes you smile before coffee. It’s the cat curled on your chest reminding you to slow down. It’s laughter, the companionship, the pure, uncomplicated joy that fills a home.

If you can adopt, have a suitable home, and the time to love an animal as it transitions back to normal life, visit @PedroPetPals on Instagram for their next adoption event. If you can’t adopt, then foster for two weeks. Happy pets are easier to adopt. If you can’t foster, donate. Your dollars help keep the program alive, and deliver spay, neutering, and vaccine access to low-income communities. Also, share this article with others to encourage landlords to consider pet-friendly policies.

Somewhere in San Pedro right now, a dog is watching the door for someone who isn’t coming back. A cat is curled in a donated blanket wondering what tomorrow holds. Their lives are measured in hope. Let’s give them what they’re hoping for. If you’ve ever thought, “Maybe someday I’ll adopt,” let this be someday. Our shelters are 45 percent over capacity, and animals are being euthanized daily.

Just remember, the life you save may be your own. spt