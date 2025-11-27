More Than a Gym: The New Spirit of the San Pedro Y

On a rainy Monday morning at the Ann and Steve Hinchliffe San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA, two groups are playing pickleball on the basketball court, as the local outdoor courts are too wet.

Seniors and others are coming and going from the swimming pool and sauna, while the main gym is busy with most treadmills occupied. Executive Director Josh Chan walks out of an exercise class and engages with members. Known for being hands-on and open to new ideas, Chan fosters a community-centered approach alongside the YMCA’s core offerings.

The YMCA has long served the San Pedro community, and in recent years, its impact has grown. After the Palisades-Malibu YMCA was destroyed in the January wildfires, local Ys became distribution points for supplies and services for fire victims. Donations of food and goods have continued, and the YMCA partnered with FeedLA to distribute free food weekly in November when SNAP benefits were threatened. This year, the San Pedro YMCA is also providing 75 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need.

YMCA volunteers organizing donations. (photo: courtesy San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA)

Under Chan’s leadership, the San Pedro YMCA has become a hub for community engagement. In addition to traditional offerings like swimming, basketball, youth camps, and fitness programs, Chan created “Wellness Wednesday” to encourage members to socialize after workouts. The lobby now features ping pong, a pool table, and a 100-year-old piano, with new social groups like mahjong and board games for members to enjoy. A music room is being developed with donated instruments, and a tech room is also in the works.

This community-focused approach is part of a broader initiative by the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles to ensure a positive Y experience for all Angelenos. With over 10,000 members and 90 staff at the San Pedro YMCA, Chan’s goal is to create a safe, supportive space for everyone to lead a healthy life.

“There’s a real community spirit here, and I love hearing new ideas about what people want,” says Chan. “I plan to partner with other nonprofits monthly to support their missions and collaborate on events. We have the space to host informational booths, classes, and donation drives.”

The YMCA has partnered with Harbor Terrace and the Palos Verdes Art Center to offer art classes at the Y and on-site at Harbor Terrace. Chan is also working to provide exercise classes off-site and outdoors. Additionally, certain classes, such as Pilates Reformer, are available to non-members for a fee. Some medical insurance plans cover membership costs, and discounted memberships are available for those who qualify. During the summer, teens are free, providing a safe place for youth to stay active and healthy.

The YMCA has deep roots in San Pedro, with its original site on a boat called “Shipyard YMCA,” followed by a hut on Harbor Boulevard, and then a five-story historic building on Beacon Street, where it served Army Navy servicemen. It eventually settled on Bandini Street. Though the current building is old and the plumbing pipes can be temperamental, it’s part of its charm. While some may grumble about the sauna being closed or the pool being a degree cooler or the parking lot being closed when the camp bus is loading or being closed on Sundays since COVID, it’s all part of the San Pedro Y experience.

To volunteer, suggest a class, or learn more, contact the YMCA at (310) 832-4211 or visit ymcala.org. spt