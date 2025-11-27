Dickens’ Classic Lights the Way

For the third year in a row, we are producing a staged reading of Sir Patrick Stewart’s script adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

As with most great literature, these words still have meaning and impact. As you may already know, Dickens wrote this novella (originally titled A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas) in 1843. This popular story came to prominence at a time when English people were reevaluating Christmas traditions. In 1849, Dickens began public readings of the story, and it was so successful that he undertook 127 further performances until 1870, the year of his death.

Early in the first act, Scrooge’s nephew Fred lets in two portly gentlemen who are asking for donations—“At this festive season of the year, it is more than usually desirable that we should make some slight provision for the poor and destitute, who greatly suffer at this present time.”

Scrooge asks them if prisons, union workhouses, and other establishments are still in operation. His answer resonates with me often, as a callous view about the current interruption in food assistance programs—“I can’t afford to make idle people merry… If they would die, they had better do it and decrease the surplus population.”

The first spectral visitor, the Ghost of Christmas Past, takes Scrooge on a journey to his past, and they visit a warehouse where he served as an apprentice. They encounter a corpulent old gentleman in a Welsh wig named Fezziwig. After a joyous, festive celebration, the ghost remarks, “A small matter to make these silly folks so full of gratitude. He has spent but a few pounds of your mortal money.” This is a gentle reminder that we have the wherewithal to help our friends, neighbors, and community in small, meaningful ways.

At the end of the novella/play, Scrooge encounters the portly gentlemen and, in the moment, he demonstrates his first act of redemption by pledging a generous donation to their causes. At its conclusion, his story becomes a tale of redemption, second chances, and forgiveness.

We invite you to join us for A Christmas Carol, in one performance, on Sunday, December 14, at 2 p.m., at the Grand Annex Music Hall. We present this classic tale on behalf of the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District.

This staged reading of this holiday tradition will again feature local luminaries such as Councilman Tim McOsker of the One-Five, Harbor Commissioner Lee Williams, and former Whale & Ale owner Andrew Silber, with actors from Little Fish/Shakespeare by the Sea, Encore South Bay Group, and House of Bards Theatre Company.

The production will be directed by Renee O’Connor-Sura (House of Bards Theatre Company) and Jacob Nye (Encore South Bay Group). Our gracious venue host is the Grand Vision Foundation, and we are grateful to our title sponsor, APM Terminals.

In the true spirit of the season, we are asking you to help restock the Toberman Food Pantry. Food is more than a basic necessity—it’s a powerful act of care, stability, and hope. The Toberman Food Pantry serves as a lifeline for thousands of families facing food insecurity throughout the Harbor Area, including San Pedro, Wilmington, Harbor Gateway, and Harbor City.

Please consider assisting the food pantry by bringing donations of the following items to the event:

shelf-stable milk, almond milk, soy milk, cup of noodles, cereal and granola bars, tuna, jerky, cooking oil, soup/chili, fruit cups, canned vegetables, rice and beans, peanut butter

fresh vegetables and fruits

bread or bread mix, pasta, and pasta sauce

hygiene products

baby food, diapers, formula

paper towels, toilet paper, laundry detergent

hygiene kits (lotion/face wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, wipes, and hand sanitizer)

We will also be raffling stocking stuffers and small gifts to help you get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping, and, as a special treat, Santa Claus will conduct a live auction for a deluxe resort vacation.

For tickets and more information, visit sanpedrowaterfrontartsdistrict.com. spt