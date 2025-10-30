Where Teens Find Their Voice in Color

The Teen Mural Club at Angels Gate Cultural Center offers a free opportunity for teens (ages 13-20) to learn the process of creating large-scale public art.

No experience is necessary, making it an accessible entry point for any young artist. Teens are in a unique stage of life—no longer children but not yet adults. This “in-between” stage can be isolating and confusing. During this time, teens are sometimes treated as nuisances or face a period of emergence and growth all at once. As they search for peer support, there are few places explicitly designed for them outside of school. That’s why programs like the Teen Mural Club are so vital to our community.

The Teen Mural Club is more than just a safe space for teens to learn about art. It provides an escape from the pressures of school, family, and society. The class is intentionally structured to be neither fully rigid nor completely unbound, but something in the middle. This creates what sociologist Ray Oldenburg calls a “third space”—a space separate from home and work, free, informal, and welcoming.

Angels Gate has recognized the need for teens to have a safe space to gather with peers and create art. Located on a hilltop overlooking the ocean, Angels Gate is situated in former World War II-era army barracks that now house artist studios used for exhibits and events. This vibrant art hub is the perfect setting for teens to gather, just a short walking distance from San Pedro High School’s Olguin Campus.

The Teen Mural Club consists of a series of 10 workshops that meet after school. Each series of workshops features a different artist-instructor with a background in mural creation. These instructors share their techniques and passion for art while guiding students in the design and creation of murals. Throughout the class, students collaborate to produce a mural that becomes a permanent part of Angels Gate’s outdoor art collection. Community paint day at Angels Gate Cultural Center’s Open Studios Day, fall 2023. (photo: Jordan Rodriguez)

Students attending the program come from a range of educational backgrounds, including homeschooling, local high schools, and even the first year of college. With such a diverse group, teens can learn from each other’s experiences, from navigating the challenges of high school to the unique perspectives of students in their first year of college. This mix of ages fosters a sense of community and allows teens to connect on a deeper level, learning valuable lessons not only about art but about life, identity, and overcoming challenges.

The murals created by the teens have drawn inspiration from native plants, Indigenous cultures, local musicians, and even cats. Angels Gate itself is located on the ancestral lands of the Tongva people, and the teens frequently look to the area’s rich history and the local community for artistic inspiration.

“The Teen Mural Club works together as peers, and they are validated as artists through the classes. They become part of the art community at Angels Gate and create lasting art,” says Marissa Sykes, director of arts education. “Teens are exploring their identity, and having a supportive group of peers helps them understand themselves better.”

Thanks to the generosity of the Nellie Leaman Taft Foundation, the Max H. Gluck Foundation, the California Arts Council, and individual donors, the Teen Mural Club remains free for students. The next session will begin in the spring. For more information, visit angelsgateart.org or call (310) 519-0936. spt

Jennifer Marquez can be reached at jennifertmarquez@yahoo.com and @jenntmqz on X and Instagram.