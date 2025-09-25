Misty’s Mural

One of the blessings of age and experience is becoming a mentor, with the chance to pay it forward.

As one of the founding members of the Arts United Coalition, I recently had the honor of lending some guidance to Cindy and Patrick Bradley of San Pedro City Ballet (SPCB). They were preparing to replace the mural on their parking lot wall at 12th and Pacific, a project made possible by a grant from Arts United. The Bradleys needed help finding a muralist, preparing the wall, and planning the unveiling ceremony, and I was happy to assist. Patrick and Cindy Bradley, owners/founders of San Pedro City Ballet. (photo: Instagram)

As luck would have it, internationally renowned muralist and San Pedro resident Miles MacGregor, better known as EL MAC, answered the call. Known for his distinctive contour patterns and large-scale portraits, EL MAC’s work draws inspiration from classical European art, social realism, symbolism, and Chicano culture. His murals have appeared in cities around the world, from Cuba to Cambodia, and his paintings hang in institutions like the San José Museum of Art and Fondazione Prada in Italy.

“After moving to San Pedro roughly nine years ago, I was excited to finally have an opportunity to create a public mural here,” says EL MAC. “One of the things I love most about this humble seaside corner of Los Angeles is its blend of maritime, immigrant, and working-class culture… I was honored to be able to paint a mural honoring this beloved hometown hero on the side of a classic 1930s art deco building, now housing an awesome ballet school.”

That “awesome ballet school” is San Pedro City Ballet, the place where Misty Copeland, now a principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre, first discovered ballet as a 13-year-old. Misty Copeland teaches a master class at the Warner Grand Theatre in 2016. (photo: John Mattera Photography)

MISTY COPELAND: FULL CIRCLE

For Copeland, the mural is more than a portrait. It’s a homecoming.

“I’m incredibly honored to be featured in this stunning mural by EL MAC at San Pedro City Ballet, my very first ballet studio and a place that will always feel like home,” she says. “What he’s captured through my image is so much bigger than me. It represents every young person from this community and beyond who deserves access to the arts. This is such a beautiful tribute to where it all began for me.”

The mural’s official unveiling on Sunday, October 5, coincides with the official renaming of SPCB’s Pacific Avenue building in honor of Legacy Donor Dr. Joseph A. Adan. The San Pedro Chamber of Commerce will lead a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by speeches from local dignitaries, EL MAC, and—in true celebratory fashion—a champagne sabering. Inside the studio, supporters will enjoy a fundraiser featuring hors d’oeuvres, vinyl DJ King Steady Beat, and a performance by SPCB principal dancers titled Grit and Grace.

THE BRADLEYS’ VISION

The event is the latest milestone in a journey that began more than 30 years ago. In 1994, Cindy and Patrick Bradley opened San Pedro City Ballet with just eight dancers and two small studios in the Terraces Shopping Center on Western Avenue. From the beginning, they balanced grit with imagination. That first December, the company presented The Nutcracker at San Pedro High School, with hand-sewn costumes and makeshift sets. The performance may have been modest, but the enthusiasm was undeniable.

With support from parents, volunteers, and a newly formed nonprofit board, SPCB began to grow. Performances moved to the Warner Grand Theatre, and later to Torrance’s El Camino College and the Armstrong Theatre, where audiences for The Nutcracker now reach more than 5,500 each season. In 1998, the Bradleys purchased the former Norwegian Bakery building at 1231 Pacific Avenue, giving the company and school a permanent home. That same building now bears Copeland’s larger-than-life likeness.

Cindy Bradley, a former dancer with companies in Atlanta, Louisville, San Diego, and Virginia, has always emphasized that SPCB isn’t just about teaching ballet steps. “We are training our students in the lessons of life,” she often says. Students learn discipline, responsibility, and resilience—how to work hard, how to collaborate, and how to recover from disappointment. Many alumni have gone on to professional dance careers; others have carried those lessons into fields like medicine, education, and law.

Patrick Bradley, who earned degrees in art and performance at Cal State Dominguez Hills, has been equally dedicated to nurturing creativity. His choreography has earned Lester Horton Award nominations, and his influence extends from SPCB’s stage to generations of students at San Pedro High School, where he taught art. Together, the Bradleys have built SPCB into both a respected arts institution and a cornerstone of the community.

From the beginning, SPCB has been committed to accessibility. The Bradleys regularly invite underserved schools to attend company performances at no cost. For many children, seeing The Nutcracker was their first introduction to live theater. That exposure not only broadened horizons, it sparked new dreams, some that reached all the way to the professional stage.

Copeland’s story is the most famous example. When Cindy Bradley discovered her at a San Pedro Boys & Girls Club outreach program, Copeland had no formal training. In just four years, she was dancing with American Ballet Theatre. By 2015, she had broken barriers as ABT’s first African American female Principal Dancer.

A MURAL WITH MEANING

For EL MAC, the project was about honoring both Copeland and the community that shaped her. As he worked, neighbors stopped to chat, students peeked around corners, and passersby offered encouragement. “I was fortunate to receive lots of positive feedback and encouragement from the community while I worked on it,” he said. “I’m hopeful this mural, the love put into it, and the subject it highlights, might provide continued inspiration for other creative folks in years to come.” Mural artist EL MAC. (photo: Jeremiah Garcia)

Cindy Bradley agrees. “EL MAC’s version of Misty’s beauty will surely become an iconic local art installation,” she says.

The project was supported by Arts United San Pedro and a roster of sponsors, including Supervisor Janice Hahn, Councilmember Tim McOsker, the Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council, and local businesses from Port Town Brewing Company to San Pedro Sourdough. Their backing reflects how deeply SPCB’s mission resonates across the community.

Over three decades, thousands of students have passed through SPCB’s doors. Some became professional dancers, others became doctors or lawyers, and many simply carried with them the confidence of having performed on stage. For all of them, SPCB was more than a ballet school, it was a training ground for life.

Now, with Misty Copeland gazing down from the side of the building, SPCB’s legacy is literally written on the walls. The mural is both a tribute to a hometown hero and a reminder that greatness can come from anywhere, even a small ballet studio in San Pedro. spt

