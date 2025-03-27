What began as a small gathering of five Hispanic women over 40 years ago has blossomed into one of San Pedro’s hidden gems—a vibrant senior club with nearly 400 members.

Entirely volunteer-driven and with no paid staff, the San Pedro Wednesday Club offers a warm, welcoming space where seniors connect, socialize, and support one another. The club meets weekly, organizes regular outings and trips, and is known for its friendly atmosphere—often with treats to share and plenty of laughter.

A true grassroots organization, the San Pedro Wednesday Club has grown organically through community spirit, word of mouth, and the dedication of its members. Board member Theresa Sardisco describes the group as a social club for individuals aged 50 and up that also gives back to the community.

“The club provides scholarships to local high school students, has supported recent fire victims, and donates new pajamas and books to local shelters,” Sardisco explains. “It’s a great social club that does a lot for others.”

In addition to these efforts, the club regularly contributes to different causes and nonprofit organizations throughout the year, further strengthening its commitment to community service and outreach.

Membership is open each year in February and is limited to 400 members. Guests are welcome to attend meetings throughout the year to get a feel for the club—meetings begin at 10:30 a.m., but many members arrive 30 minutes early to socialize.

The annual membership fee is $40, with additional costs for trips and some special events. While trips are primarily for members, guests may join if space allows. Outings have included visits to Huntington Gardens, Descanso Gardens, and SoFi Stadium, with plans for a Mexican cruise in December and a trip to Avila Beach.

Rachel Viramontes, club president, shares that the group celebrates various holidays and even crowns a king and queen for Valentine’s Day.

“The camaraderie is incredible. People help each other—some members give rides to others who can no longer drive, just to make sure they can still attend,” she says. “We send out cards for birthdays and special occasions, and we check in on members we haven’t seen in a while to make sure they’re okay. Everyone is so kind.”

In a digital world, the San Pedro Wednesday Club is refreshingly old-school—it has no website or social media presence. Yet, it continues to thrive through word of mouth and community connection. The meetings last about an hour and vary each Wednesday with activities such as potlucks, bingo, or guest speakers.

After the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, members were eager to reunite in person. To maintain a positive, welcoming environment, political discussions and selling items among members are not allowed.

The importance of community and connection cannot be overstated, especially for seniors. Social interaction has been shown to boost emotional well-being, reduce isolation, and contribute to healthier aging. The club fosters a sense of belonging, offering friendship and support to its members.

While it is rooted in San Pedro, guests and members also come from surrounding areas, reflecting the broad appeal of this warm and inclusive group. The club welcomes individuals of all backgrounds and income levels—what truly matters is kindness, connection, and community. It’s not just a club—it’s a place where everyone belongs and contributes in their own way.

Weekly meetings are held every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the L.A. County San Pedro Services Center located at 769 W. 3rd Street (in the cul-de-sac near McDonald’s on Gaffey Street). Parking can be challenging, so carpooling is encouraged. In addition to hosting the Wednesday Club, the center also provides food services for seniors, daycare, and support services for veterans.

For more information about the San Pedro Wednesday Club, contact Theresa Sardisco at (310) 991-0012. spt