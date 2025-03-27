San Pedro is preparing to welcome the public for a weekend of art, expression, and connection during the inaugural Arts Open San Pedro, taking place Saturday and Sunday, April 26–27, 2025.

This free, two-day event invites guests to explore San Pedro’s vibrant creative scene through open studios, gallery visits, live performances, and interactive experiences—all designed to highlight the town’s thriving arts and cultural community.

Over 100 artists will participate in the celebration, opening their studios and sharing their work with the public. Attendees will get the chance to explore dozens of galleries and creative spaces, watch performances, engage in hands-on art activities, and meet the artists who make San Pedro such a rich cultural destination.

“Our goal is to inspire discovery of San Pedro’s Arts and Cultural District and all it contributes to the greater Los Angeles arts community,” says Michael Stearns, Arts United partner and local gallery owner. “We aim to highlight and uplift our incredible local artists, performers, and musicians, showcasing the unique creative spirit that thrives throughout this vibrant city.”

Visitors can look forward to exploring creative spaces like Angels Gate Cultural Center, CRAFTED, LA Harbor Arts, Pixels, The Winthrop Gallery, Hearts Respond, Gallery Azul, Collage, and the National Watercolor Society, among many others. From live mural art to experimental installations, the weekend promises something for everyone.

Performances will take place each day from 2 to 6 p.m. on two main stages—one located at CRAFTED and the other at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. Expect live music, dance, and theatrical showcases, as well as free dance lessons. Interactive exhibits and hands-on art classes will also be offered throughout the weekend, encouraging guests to not just view the art—but be part of it.

To make it easy for visitors to explore the many venues and performances across town, complimentary trolleys will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on three scenic routes: Harbor, Coastal, and Angel. Event maps and wristbands will be available at all trolley stops, and most stops are within walking distance of key event locations. Some studios are also accessible with a short drive or ride.

In addition to self-guided exploration, the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District will host four guided tours—two walking tours and two red trolley tours—departing at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. both days. Walking tours begin at Port Town Brewery (285 W. 7th Street), while trolley tours depart from the corner of 7th Street and Pacific Avenue. Onboard narration will be provided by San Pedro Explorers, sharing the stories behind local landmarks and creative spaces.

Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead by reviewing the event schedule and registering online at artsopen.artsunitedsp.org.

Beyond the art, San Pedro’s culinary scene is also on full display. Known for its non-chain, chef-owned restaurants, the neighborhood offers a wide range of flavors and atmospheres. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase at the CRAFTED trolley stop, and some local restaurants may offer discounts to wristband holders.

Parking is readily available throughout Downtown San Pedro, including public lots at 6th and Mesa, 7th and Mesa, and 6th and Centre, as well as at CRAFTED, Trani’s Dockside, Battleship USS Iowa, and the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. Early arrival is recommended for best parking availability.

HOW IT BEGAN

The inspiration behind Arts Open San Pedro stems from a belief that the city’s arts scene deserves more recognition and visibility. While San Pedro has served as a haven for artists since the 1940s, its creative depth is still underappreciated in wider circles. In 2017, the city was officially designated a California Cultural District by the California Arts Council, becoming one of just 14 districts across the state.

The designation was made possible by years of dedication from a coalition of local organizations and leaders, including the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District, San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Angels Gate Cultural Center, Grand Vision Foundation, Windy Barnes Farrell, Michael Stearns, the San Pedro Business Improvement District, and San Pedro City Ballet. These groups united as Arts United San Pedro, with the shared goal of elevating local artists and promoting authentic cultural experiences throughout the community.

Arts United aims to amplify San Pedro’s diverse artistic voices through shared marketing, advocacy, and programming efforts—ensuring the city continues to grow as a creative destination.

For many visitors, Arts Open may be the first opportunity to meet the artists behind the work, ask questions, and build connections. Organizers hope that such interactions will inspire a new generation of artists and art lovers, and establish San Pedro as a place where creativity is not only welcomed—but celebrated. spt

For full event details and registration, visit: artsopen.artsunitedsp.org.

For more information about Arts United, visit: artsunitedsp.org.