With inventive twists and a dedication to quality, two local eateries are turning the simple sandwich into a culinary experience

It’s that time of the year for another round of sandwiches to enjoy in outdoor spaces with beautiful views we’re so lucky to have here in San Pedro.

Newcomer Chachi’s (2801 S. Pacific Ave.) is a sandwich shop inside Beach City Market, a neighborhood liquor store in the Point Fermin area.

San Pedro is a sandwich town with a cult-like following for some of our well-established shops. As such, it’s audacious to open a sandwich joint here.

However, in a sea of sameness, they set themselves apart with three distinct differences: 1.) no condiments, 2.) all sandwiches are hot pressed, and 3.) a limited menu.

The no-condiment philosophy leaves behind basic mayo and mustard on the bread and, instead, spices things up with in-house crafted spreads that vary for each menu item.

Each sandwich is hot pressed, allowing the roll to be perfectly crunchy on the outside yet soft on the inside without compromising the cooler temperature of the ingredients. For example, the lettuce and pepperoncini in the torpedo are cool and crisp because they are added after the sandwich is pressed. Overall, this makes for a winning combination of textures and flavors.

The exception is their grilled cheese, which is warm and gooey on the inside with a savory, crunchy outside, created by hot pressing cheese slices on the bread. Ordering it with pickled jalapeños is a must.

Currently, there are seven options on the menu. The sandwiches are made fresh to order, with some pre-made subs available for those who can’t make it when they are open.

As for the view, grab your sandwich and head to the parking lot where Via Cabrillo-Marina and Whalers Walk intersect. Walk over to the two benches on the boardwalk’s edge beyond the grassy area, facing inner Cabrillo Beach, where the breakwater and the path meet. Enjoy your sandwich while admiring the beautiful seaside scenery, especially during the golden hour in the late afternoon.

I have had an affinity for Bonello’s New York Pizza (806 S. Gaffey St.) for a long time. I love their pizza, and their happy rolls are delightfully meaty and cheesy. I was shocked when an Instagram follower shared with me that they have the best tuna sandwich in town. What?!, I thought. The best torpedo or salami sandwich would have made sense to stay in the “Italian” theme. As it turns out, they are all popular items.

One of the things that sets Bonello’s sandwiches apart from the other shops in town is their house-made bread. The same dough as their pizza is expertly shaped into an oval form and baked in the oven upon order. The piping hot flat loaf is then cut in half and stuffed with one of the four sandwich options on the menu. The outside of the bread is crispy, especially the bottom, while the inside is soft and doughy.

The torpedo is really good, especially the way the Italian dressing adds balanced acidity to the sandwich, particularly how it flavors the bread. And hear me out. The hype about the tuna is real. This sandwich is made with albacore tuna, tomato, pepperoncini, lettuce, and onions mixed with mayonnaise. It’s the perfect combination of flavors, and the pepperoncini pieces make the sandwich.

For this one, grab your sandwich and drive to the finally refilled (after years of being non-operational) Gateway Plaza Fanfare Fountain in front of the cruise terminal. Rumor has it that the fountain will officially be fully functional very soon. Currently, there is a choreographed-to-music water show at the top and bottom of each hour. In between the shows, the fountain emits pops of water. It is a lovely spot to enjoy your sandwich. spt