When Sean Rice saw the sign in The Donut’s window warning of the shop’s closure after 44 years, he decided to step in and help

San Pedro has always been a city of resilience and opportunity.

It’s where people like my grandmother and my wife’s parents sought a brighter future. My grandmother came from Croatia with my mom, eventually raising me in the San Fernando Valley. Similarly, my wife’s grandparents moved to California, working in fisheries and as longshoremen, laying the foundation for their family’s future. Years later, my wife and I moved to San Pedro, drawn by the chance to create a home where our children could grow up near their grandparents, surrounded by family and opportunity.

The Donut, a local institution on Gaffey Street, has been a cornerstone of this community for 44 years. Owned and operated by Bob Chase and Dara Anderson, it’s more than just a shop—it’s a place that has brought joy and memories to generations with its unique creations and warm hospitality. But like many small businesses in San Pedro, The Donut faces unprecedented challenges.

As a freelance photographer and director in the automotive industry and the owner of San Pedro Portrait Photography, I understand how difficult times can be. This has been the slowest year on record for many of us, and small businesses are no exception.

Dara’s story is one of incredible perseverance. She fled Cambodia during the horrors of the Khmer Rouge regime. After multiple attempts, she escaped through Vietnam in 1975, arriving in Oregon with her mother and sister. Tragically, her mother and sister succumbed to a mysterious illness, leaving Dara to raise her nephew Kenny as her own.

After relocating to San Pedro, she partnered with Bob, and together, they built The Donut into a community staple. Their journey represents the spirit of San Pedro: resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to family and community.

The Donut’s unique offerings have always set it apart. Their mini donuts, inspired by a request from Terranea Resort, led Bob, a veteran, to reach out to a buddy to machine a unique donut ring cut from some pipes, which eventually paved the way for what’s now the “mini donut.”

A favorite among locals, it’s a signature item that you won’t find anywhere else in town. Everything is made in-house, and their dedication to quality is evident in every bite. Yet, despite their loyal customer base, the shop has struggled to maintain the foot traffic needed to stay afloat. Bob and Dara’s dedication to their craft is unwavering, but the financial strain has taken its toll.

When I first noticed a sign in their window reading, “We need your support and business otherwise it may be bye-bye,” it hit me hard. It was a reminder of how fragile small businesses can be, even ones as beloved as The Donut.

Inspired by my podcast, Just Fix It In Post!, where I discuss advertising industry challenges and strategies, I decided to use my skills to help. I walked in the door and offered to create videos highlighting The Donut’s story and its impact on the community.

The response was overwhelming. Within days of posting the video on social media, it had amassed hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of shares.

Locals reminisced about their own memories at The Donut, from trips with their parents to memories of eating the chocolate-covered sprinkles as a child. The outpouring of support was a testament to the shop’s place in the hearts of so many.

Bob and Dara’s story resonated deeply with viewers. Bob shared how kids used to flood the shop, excited to pick out their favorite treats, and Dara spoke of her passion for serving the community. Their story of perseverance, of finding joy in the simple act of making donuts, struck a chord with people far and wide, especially knowing they might lose those memories.

The video not only brought attention but also action. Customers began flocking to the shop, old and new, leading to sell-outs by mid-morning. Dara’s niece stepped in to help manage the increased demand, and everyone worked tirelessly to keep up.

Beyond the day-to-day operations, the renewed interest sparked additional initiatives. Supportive viewers from ABC7, CBS, and KCAL9 inspired the launch of a GoFundMe campaign (gofund.me/6c673aa9) and collaborations with LA Stone Crafts for merchandise sales. Custom t-shirts and hats, sold online and in-store, further fueled the sense of community support.

In recent years, San Pedro has lost many beloved eateries for various reasons. Matteo’s Pizza and Whiskey Flatts BBQ on Gaffey, Pappy’s Seafood and La Bocca Felice downtown, and Bunz Gourmet Burgers on 7th were all cherished local spots that helped define our town’s unique character.

Their closures underscore the urgent need to support remaining small businesses like The Donut. Without this support, the land risks being bought by developers who will likely bring in more fast food and chain restaurants, further disconnecting San Pedro from its rich history and people.

What makes The Donut’s story so compelling is its reflection of the broader San Pedro community. This town thrives on its small businesses, each one contributing to its unique identity. From Busy Bee and J. Trani’s to Slavko’s and Browerij West, these establishments are more than just places to eat or drink; they’re gathering spaces that foster connection and belonging. Memories are built around them, weaving the fabric of what makes San Pedro special.

Saving The Donut became a rallying cry for the community, but it also served as a reminder of the importance of preserving local institutions. For me, it was an opportunity to support a beloved business and demonstrate the power of storytelling and social media in driving change. The campaign’s success reaffirmed my belief in the value of authentic connections and our role in sustaining our community.

As Dara prepares for a long-awaited trip to Cambodia, a journey she has planned for years, the question of The Donut’s future remains. Bob, now 79, dreams of continuing for another five years, but his health challenges make it uncertain. Dara’s dedication is unwavering, but the physical and emotional toll is evident. The shop’s survival depends not only on their efforts but also on the community’s continued support.

Looking ahead, I hope to use this experience to inspire others and explore new ways to bring attention to small businesses facing similar challenges.

I’ve taken the initiative to personally help out and work at The Donut, especially while Dara is away on her trip, as well as to figure out a way to preserve its legacy.

The story of The Donut is not just about saving a shop; it’s about preserving the spirit of San Pedro and ensuring that future generations can enjoy the same sense of community that has defined this town for decades.

To ensure the momentum continues, we’ve brainstormed additional ideas to sustain interest and engagement. From hosting donut-making classes to introducing seasonal menu items, every idea aims to reinforce the connection between The Donut and the community.

Additionally, we are exploring opportunities to get The Donut’s products placed and sold at more businesses, including other coffee shops, specialized bakeries, and organizations that need food for events or craft services on movie sets. These possibilities could help bring in new customers while keeping the experience fresh for long-time supporters.

The Donut’s story is a testament to the power of community and the impact one small business can have on its surroundings. Every donut sold represents more than a transaction—it’s a step toward preserving a piece of San Pedro’s culture and identity.

San Pedro isn’t just a place; it’s a story of resilience, opportunity, and connection. It’s Bob and Dara at The Donut, the local businesses that make this town unique, and the people who come together to support one another in times of need.

This story is a call to action, a reminder that we all have a role to play in shaping the future of our community. Together, we can ensure that San Pedro remains a place where dreams are not only born but also thrive. spt

The Donut is located at 1615 S. Gaffey St. and open 5:30 a.m.–12 p.m. every day. Instagram: @thedonutsanpedro.