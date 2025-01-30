From music to military service, meet a few Black leaders who inspire our community

February marks Black History Month, a tradition that started in the Jim Crow era and was officially recognized in 1976.

It aims to honor African Americans’ contributions and acknowledge their sacrifices. San Pedro is home to many amazing Black artists, authors, and creators. I’d like to recognize a few of them this month.

PETER J. GRAVETT

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and raised in San Pedro, California, Major General (Retired) Peter J. Gravett has devoted his professional career to the service of others and continues to lead tirelessly in retirement. One of 12 children, Peter’s late father set the example of military service as an enlisted soldier in a Tuskegee Airmen’s unit, the legendary African American aviators who served in WWII.

Concurrent with his service in the Army National Guard, Gravett spent more than 22 years with the LAPD and was awarded their Medal of Valor. Upon his LAPD retirement, he served another 20 years as an Army commissioned officer. He also served in the cabinet of California’s governor as Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs.

General Gravett is the author of From East Garrison to the Ranch House and Battling While Black: General Patton’s Heroic African American WWII Battalions.

DARNELLA DAVIDSON

Darnella Davidson taught instrumental music in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) for 38 years. Her legendary bands have performed for such prestigious events as the opening ceremonies of the 1984 Summer Olympics, NFL games, and on film and television. Her bands have shared the stage with numerous celebrities.

She has been widely recognized for her work as an educator and received commendations from various civic leaders, including President Bill Clinton. Highlights of her many local and national awards include the GRAMMY Music Educator Award semi-finalist and the CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence award.

In San Pedro, Darnella has a Rotary Club scholarship named in her honor, given to a San Pedro High School band member to continue their music experience at the college level.

Beyond retirement, Davidson continues her music and arts education work in various roles, including her position as an associate director with the Los Angeles Unified School District All-City Honor Band, which annually participates in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade.

LEON CARROLL, JR.

Leon Carroll, Jr. is a native of Chicago, Illinois. He served as a commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps, serving on active duty for six years and three years in the Marine Corps Reserves, attaining the rank of Major. His duty assignments included serving in the Fleet Marine Forces and Sea Duty onboard the USS Ogden (LPD-5).

Following his stint in the Marine Corps, Leon began a 20-year career as a Special Agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). He served in seven locations, including tours as a Special Agent Afloat on the USS Ranger (CV-61) and as the Special Agent in Charge of NCIS offices in the Republic of Panama and the Pacific Northwest.

Upon retirement from NCIS, Leon was selected to be the technical advisor for the top-rated drama of the same name, holding that position for 21 seasons.

Leon teamed up with NCIS actor and executive producer Mark Harmon to co-author two bestselling books, Ghosts of Panama and Ghosts of Honolulu, the latter being a New York Times best seller. Leon is active with the Rotary Club of San Pedro, which is planning a high school music and art competition on February 20 at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. spt