San Pedro has several vegan options for those wanting to adopt a plant-based diet

Have you heard of “Veganuary?” Neither had I until a couple of months ago.

It’s a movement that encourages people to adopt a plant-based diet during the month of January. Don’t panic—I am not going vegan, nor will I preach to you. But there are many vegans amongst us who will benefit from what I’m sharing this month.

What does an omnivore know about vegan food? Well, I go out to eat around town with my vegan friend Megan Barnes, whose name is probably familiar to you from her past life as a reporter for the Daily Breeze and San Pedro Today, or as your barista at Starbucks on Western and Westmont.

The most obvious place for vegan food in San Pedro is Blend and Befriend (407 W. 6th St.). Menu options include open-faced sandwiches, tacos, and daily soup specials. Additionally, there are bowls made with plant-based protein and fruit, as well as baked goods. Occasionally, pop-up collaborations with local caterer Lit Cuisine feature vegan gourmet dishes.

Around the corner is Sirens Java & Tea (402 W. 7th St.), where they have a vegan breakfast burrito and a vegan sausage, egg, and cheddar sandwich.

Baramee Thai Restaurant (354 W. 6th St.) has a few specifically labeled vegan options on their menu. Other choices, such as the spicy eggplant, can be ordered to be made vegan.

Then there is what I refer to as “the most delicious corner in Pedro.” The Chori-Man (2309 S. Alma St.) has a few vegan-labeled options, such as their soyrizo burrito, chilaquiles, and popular soup specials. Then, go next door to Colossus Bread (2311 S. Alma St.) to grab some coffee, a loaf of sourdough bread, and their seasonal vegan cookie.

The Corner Store (1118 W. 37th St.) is yet another place with vegan-friendly options. A section of the menu is labeled vegetarian, and there are three options to choose from. Lately, vegan sweet treats have appeared in their offerings as well.

San Pedro is a pizza town, so thank goodness Miller Butler comes to the rescue with their Margherita without cheese or with vegan cheese. To find out where they pop up around town, check their regularly updated Instagram account @millerbutler_sp.

I also reached out to one of my former students, Fibiana Munoz, who is vegan. She is the friendly face who checks out your books at the San Pedro Public Library. She shared the following places for vegan-friendly dishes:

Ko Ryu Ramen (362 W. 6th St.) offers a vegetable ramen soup on their menu, which can be ordered with a veggie broth and kale noodles. A good appetizer option is also their edamame, which can be jazzed up by requesting it to be made spicy and garlicky.

At Niko’s Pizzeria (399 W. 6th St.), one vegan option is the Pasta Aglio Olio, which is simply made with olive oil, garlic, and Italian parsley.

Jasmine Hana Sushi and Thai’s (28150 S. Western Ave.) menu has a section of vegan-friendly sushi rolls that all sound pretty appetizing.

Lastly, the veggie sandwich at A-1 Imported Groceries and Deli (348 W. 8th St.) can be made vegan by omitting the cheese. spt