SAN PEDRANS KNOW WHAT SHOPPING LOCALLY MEANS.

It means supporting your friends, family, and neighbors who are small business owners. It means investing in your community both socially and economically. It means creating and maintaining local jobs. It means a lot of things. For San Pedro, it means everything.

Our independent, multi-generational, small business community is the fabric that binds our town together. We know how convenient it is to shop online, but this year, try to find what you need locally. (Many local retailers have online stores now, too!)

While this list is far from complete, we hope this gift guide encourages you to keep your dollars in town during the holidays and all year round.

This holiday season, be like Santa and take a trip through San Pedro with this issue as your tour guide. You’ll be surprised at what you might find!

SPECIALTY GIFTS

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE The Assistance League of San Pedro-South Bay’s Holiday Boutique offers a full selection of stunning holiday décor, beautiful ornaments, and eye-catching gift ideas, including jewelry and crystal items. The gift shop also carries cookbooks, apparel, greeting cards, and a full selection of See’s Candies! 1441 W. 8th St., (310) 832-8355, assistanceleague.org/san-pedro-south-bay.

CABRILLO MARINE AQUARIUM GIFT SHOP The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Gift Shop is a true treasure by the sea. The shop features ocean-themed ornaments and art, fun family puzzles, and a great selection of books. They also offer a wide selection of products online. Plus, all proceeds go towards programs at the aquarium. 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., (310) 548-8394, shop.friendsofcabrilloaquarium.org.

CRAFTED AT THE PORT OF LA Come discover handmade, heartfelt gifts for everyone on your list at CRAFTED, Southern California’s largest year-round makers marketplace! Over 100 talented artists are represented, offering everything from candles, home decor, and art, to apparel, jewelry, artisanal snacks, fresh coffee, and so much more. Follow them on Instagram @craftedportla for holiday hours and events. Visit craftedportla.com for booth rental info. 112 E. 22nd St., craftedportla.com.

JOHN MATTERA PHOTOGRAPHY Display the beauty of San Pedro in your home! John Mattera Photography has captured and archived many impressive images of San Pedro during his decade as lead photographer for San Pedro Today. These images can be purchased as high-quality prints, canvases, or coasters. Mattera’s collection also includes a variety of college football action photos on canvas from UCLA, USC, and Notre Dame. (310) 308-9766, johnmatteraphotography.com.

FOR THE HOME

BEACON HOUSE THRIFT SHOP The Beacon House Thrift Shop boasts a wide array of household appliances, books, and clothing at affordable prices. All proceeds benefit the Beacon House’s primary mission to help men recover from alcoholism and addiction. 812 S. Pacific Ave., (310) 514-4940, beaconhousethrift.org.

THE DEN Located next to The Corner Store, The Den is a curated collection of art pieces, ceramics, used architecture, design, art books, and even odd gifts for children and adults. Items rotate, some are one of a kind. Check back frequently for new products. 1124 W. 37th Street, (312) 286-6262, thedensanpedro.com.

HOUSE 1002 It is hard to imagine not finding some pretty awesome and unique gifts from House 1002’s selection of collectibles, vintage items, art, and architectural salvage. 1002 S. Pacific Ave, (310) 833-1002, house1002.com.

SOUTH SHORES ACE HARDWARE Home improvement projects have become more popular than ever. If you have an upcoming project, South Shores Ace Hardware is stocked for all your holiday DIY and home improvement needs. Power tools and gift cards always make great stocking stuffers. 2515 S. Western Ave., Ste. 101, (310) 833-1223.

CLOTHING & APPAREL

BADFISH CLOTHING COMPANY Chockfull of originally designed t-shirts, hoodies, and caps, this popular store in Downtown San Pedro has become synonymous with the skate and surf crowd. 315 W. 6th St., (310) 521-9965, badfishclothing.com.

MANDYZ BOUTIQUE Mandyz is capping off 2024 with their annual Black Friday sale November 29-30, offering 20-30% off storewide. The sale will also feature $10 scarves, beanies, gloves, socks, and earrings, plus a special on sweaters—buy one, get the second one for 50% off. Check out their hand-picked, trendy, fashionable clothing and accessories! 1442 W. 8th St., (310) 521-8400, mandyzboutique.com.

MCKENNA’S PENDLETON McKenna’s Pendleton has been keeping the Harbor Area warm since 1986. Located a short hop away in Lomita, the store carries the largest selection of Pendleton products in Southern California, featuring current men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, and home goods. 2304 Pacific Coast Hwy., Lomita, (310) 539-2725, mckennaspendleton.com.

ROOTZ UNCHARTED Founded in 2017, Rootz Clothing Company opened their first brick-and-mortar shop in Downtown San Pedro in 2021. Promoting their philosophy of “Live. Love. And Explore.,” the shop features Rootz-branded apparel for menz, womenz, and gromz (kids). They also carry a collection of hats and jackets. 450 W. 6th St., (310) 480-1262, rootzuncharted.com.

ROYAL PALMS LOVE & LEGACY Royal Palms is a chic boutique that caters to classic style in women’s apparel, boasting simple and comfortable fashion while pushing boundaries with colors and prints. View their beautifully curated selection of women’s fashions on their website or at their shop in Downtown San Pedro. 261 W. 7th St., royalpalmsltd.com.

STYLED BY SOLUNA Styled by Soluna prides itself in its hand-curated collection of pretty little things. In addition to fashionable clothing and accessories, they offer apothecary, macrame, and various unique gifts. 369 W. 7th St., styledbysoluna.square.site.

URBAN FEET & SKATE San Pedro’s shoe headquarters! Urban Feet carries everything from classy to sporty to work shoes, including popular brands like Ugg Australia, Vans, and Rainbow Sandals. 329 W. 6th St., (310) 832-9364, urbanfeetandskate.net.

JEWELRY & ACCESSORIES

CAPTAIN’S TREASURE CHEST From 14k white and yellow gold to sterling silver or costume jewelry, even watches and class rings, gift ideas abound at this beloved family-owned business. 28901 S. Western Ave., Ste. 219, RPV, (310) 519-1856, captainstreasurechestjewelry.com.

GOLDEN TREASURE JEWELERS Golden Treasure Jewelers specializes in 14k yellow and white gold, diamonds, sterling silver, and watches. And with their jewelry cleaning service, you can get your jewelry all sparkly and shiny for the holidays. 1453 W. 8th St., Ste. C, (310) 548-4008.

HOBBIES

THE BIKE PALACE Since 1973, The Bike Palace has been catering to the community’s two-wheeled needs. They’re stocked with plenty of sizes and models of bikes to choose from. 1600 S. Pacific Ave., (310) 832-1966, thebikepalace.com.

THE GRAND EMPORIUM The Grand Emporium is a curated shop that sells vintage music on vinyl, CD, 45 rpm & 78 rpm. They have movies on 4K, Blu-Ray, DVD, and laserdisc. There are also books on many topics, especially music, movies, and the classics. The Emporium has vintage and new stereo equipment, including turntables, amps, and speakers, and they stock some musical instruments. 323 W. 7th Street, (310) 514-8429.

JDC RECORDS Give the gift of music this year! Located in the heart of Downtown San Pedro, JDC Records’ “hip” retail shop offers the best in new and used vinyl, CDs, and tapes, including some of today’s top artists and yesterday’s classics. 447 W. 6th Street, (424) 264-5335, jdcrecords.com.

STEADY BEAT RECORDS Steady Beat Records owner L.P. Correa has been buying and selling records for more than 30 years. His L.A.-based record label, Steady Beat Recordings, focused on ‘60s-inspired Jamaican Ska music created by So Cal youths and now includes Cumbia, Latin Funk, and Chicano Soul music from the L.A. area. Visit their new location in Downtown San Pedro. 336 W. 7th Street, (310) 971-3960, steadybeat.com.

FOR THE KIDS

ROK ‘N’ ELL BABY BOUTIQUE Rok’ n’ Ell Baby Boutique in Weymouth Corners carries a sweet collection of baby and kids’ clothing, toys, books, and goods for anyone knee-high to a grasshopper. They also carry gifts for the home and women’s accessories. 1438 W. 8th St., (310) 832-4145, roknell.com.

HOLIDAY TREATS

THE CORNER STORE Open since 1947 and now owned and operated by John Bagakis (Big Nick’s Pizza), San Pedro’s charming neighborhood café carries a full selection of old-fashioned bottled sodas, coffee, candy, pastries, wine, a gift shop, and a brand new breakfast and lunch menu! While you’re there, make sure to grab a pastry and coffee to go! 1118 W. 37th St., (310) 832-2424, thecornerstoresp.com.

PIROZZI’S ITALIAN DELI & PIZZERIA Pirozzi’s offers a delectable selection of holiday goodies, including gift baskets, Italian cakes, cookie trays, cannoli, and gift certificates. They also offer customized catering for your holiday celebrations. Be sure to check out their full menu of authentic Italian and Croatian cuisine, and their new pizzeria. 1453 W. 8th St., (310) 548-0000, pirozzisdeli.com.

POLLY ANN BAKERY Polly Ann Bakery in Weymouth Corners has been sweetening up San Pedro since 1938. They have a full array of delicious holiday cookies, cakes, and pastries that make for great gifts this time of year. 1440 W. 8th St., (310) 519-0966.

SIRENS JAVA & TEA Sirens Java & Tea offers an assortment of homemade pastries and muffins, as well as a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks. They also offer a selection of products from local artisans and nonprofits. A Sirens gift card also makes a great stocking stuffer. 402 W. 7th St., (424) 477-5603, sirensjavahouse.com.

STEFFENMARKKUS SPECIALTY ROASTERS SteffenMarkkus is a local San Pedro company dedicated to roasting high-quality, specialty-grade coffees. They offer a wide range of single-origin and blended coffees, including decaffeinated options, exclusive Kona varieties, and brewing cacao. Committed to freshness, their coffees are roasted to order and promptly shipped or personally delivered to those in San Pedro. Coffee is a perfect gift for the coffee lover, and it makes a perfect stocking stuffer! Check them out and place your order at Steffenmarkkus.com. Use code SPT20 to receive 20% off!

PET PICKS

CREATIVE PET SUPPLY Since 1996, Creative Pet has catered to the needs of San Pedro’s critters of all sizes. From dogs, cats, and fish to chickens, reptiles, and rodents, this family-owned shop has everything you need to care for and pamper your pet. 305 N. Harbor Blvd., (800) 227-0001, creativepet.com.

THE DOG GROOMER Prep your pup for the holidays! Located on 6th Street in the heart of Downtown San Pedro, The Dog Groomer offers both professional grooming services and self-wash stations for your furry family members. They also come to you with their Fantasy Spa Mobile Pet Grooming vans. Additionally, they offer an array of CBD pet products and flea medicine, as well as gift certificates. 461 W. 6th St., #103, (310) 832-7387. spt