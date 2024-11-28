Harbor View House, located at 921 S. Beacon Street, has stood as a San Pedro landmark for over a century.

This iconic building’s transformation, from a state hospital to a contemporary apartment complex, reflects the dynamic and evolving identity of San Pedro, a port town with many histories and many industries.

Harbor View House was originally constructed in 1925 as the Army & Navy YMCA. Designed in a distinctive Spanish Colonial Revival style, the building served as a recreation center for the service members at Fort MacArthur. It offered 300 dormitory rooms, a gymnasium, running track, banquet room, patio, pool, boxing and wrestling rooms, and a coffee shop. Lucille Ball and Bob Hope even entertained troops at USO events there.

In 1967, it became the Harbor View House State Hospital, a residential care facility for individuals with mental health challenges. As one of the largest facilities of its kind in the area, it housed hundreds of residents and played a crucial role in providing outpatient services to those in need. Its stately architecture, characterized by red-tile roofs, arched windows, and a commanding view of the harbor, made it a recognizable and enduring part of San Pedro’s skyline.

By the 1980s and 1990s, Harbor View House faced challenges typical of aging institutions. Changing attitudes toward mental health care, coupled with funding cuts and the deinstitutionalization movement, led to a decline in the building’s prominence and use. The facility struggled to keep pace with modern healthcare standards, and the sprawling building became underutilized.

Despite its diminished role, Harbor View House remained a significant presence in San Pedro. For many residents, it symbolized a link to the town’s past and a reminder of the community’s responsibility to care for its most vulnerable members. Jennifer Marquez wrote a touching tribute in the December 2018 issue of San Pedro Today, “Harbor View House, a Personal Goodbye.”

Redevelopment and Transformation

With San Pedro experiencing a wave of revitalization, the Harbor View House—with its prime location near Downtown San Pedro and stunning port views—was an ideal candidate for adaptive reuse.

In 2018, a private development group acquired the property with the vision of transforming it into a modern apartment building. I introduced my favorite San Pedro historian, the late Angela Romero, to the developers who were eager to share any historic finds in the building with the San Pedro Heritage Museum.

The goal was to preserve the building’s historical character while providing updated amenities and housing options in a town increasingly attracting professionals, artists, and families. The redevelopment was part of a broader effort to revitalize San Pedro’s downtown area, overlooking the transformation of Ports O’ Call Village into the West Harbor project.

By 2023, the renovation of the Harbor View House was completed. Rebranded as Harbor House, it now offers 100 modern units, with 10 dedicated to low-income tenants.

The project retained much of the building’s historic charm, including its original façade, lobby floors, hand-painted ceiling art, and much of the architectural details from its early days.

The apartments have a sleek, updated design, blending historical character with modern functionality, while capitalizing on the building’s panoramic views of the harbor and the Vincent Thomas Bridge. The units are well-priced in comparison to market rate and are leasing quickly. Tours can be arranged through the onsite management at harborhouse.la. Also, look for special events featuring local businesses during historical tours of the building.

In collaboration with Arts Technologist KamranV, Chef Dustin Trani is preparing a unique dining and entertainment experience called The Majestic in the first-floor café, bar, and pool space. Senior San Pedrans will recognize the name from the original Trani’s restaurant. The Majestic will donate half of its proceeds to help fund arts programs here in San Pedro and beyond.

Today, the Harbor House stands as a testament to San Pedro’s reinvention with a commitment to preserving its heritage. What was once a facility for healing and care is now a vibrant part of the town’s housing landscape.

As San Pedro continues to renew and update, the story of Harbor House underscores the importance of honoring history while making old buildings more functional in modern times, ensuring that the spirit of our coastal town endures for generations to come. spt