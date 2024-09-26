Located just south of Downtown San Pedro, Anderson Memorial Senior Citizen Center, for ages 50 and up, is the only city-operated senior center in San Pedro.

With the senior population increasing, Anderson is an integral part of the community. By 2030, 10.8 million Californians will be older adults, making up one-quarter of the state’s population.

A group of volunteers and dedicated Department of Recreation and Parks staff are working to bring Anderson back to life after it was closed during COVID, offering new classes and adding gardens.

San Pedro has an undercurrent of community members who volunteer in numerous capacities to make the community better. For the love of San Pedro, residents are picking up trash, beautifying, and volunteering at local nonprofits.

This was the case with Mindee Choi, who volunteered at San Pedro Meals on Wheels at a chop and chat, a biweekly volunteer event where donated produce is chopped for senior meals under the guidance of a local chef. It was at a chop and chat where Mindee met LynnDee Conley.

LynnDee was instrumental in creating the succulent garden in front of the 25th Street Mosaic Mural. Mindee, an avid gardener, discovered through LynnDee that Anderson Senior Center wanted to create a garden for their seniors.

Mindee began volunteering at Anderson to create an edible organic garden in the enclosed courtyard. Donations of gardening supplies followed. Kellogg’s donated soil, and residents donated and delivered upcycled gardening beds.

The idea behind the garden is to help activate Anderson Senior Center into a thriving place for local seniors and to encourage participants to garden. Often, seniors do not have the knowledge or space to garden or do not have access to gardening supplies.

By creating a garden at Anderson, seniors can get outside while meeting other people and taking home fresh vegetables. Mindee plans to hold cooking demonstrations with harvested foods from the garden to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

“We have had several harvests of zucchinis and green onions. We are starting simple to set the garden up for success and planting Christmas and San Bernardino beans and other easy vegetables to grow,” states Mindee. “The donated grow beds are at a height that does not require seniors to bend over, so gardening is user-friendly.”

A succulent garden will be created along the 9th Street side of Anderson near the sidewalk. Neighborhood dogs are using this weeded area as a bathroom. This garden will resemble the 25th Street mosaic garden and will not require water or distract the dogs while beautifying the area.

On a recent weekday, piano music filled Anderson’s rooms. A senior’s grandson visits regularly and plays. A room of women laugh as they create pottery, as Anderson has a kiln. Members play pickleball with an instructor in the auditorium and the courtyard. Lunch is served for $3 for seniors 60 and up and $5 for ages 50 and up, served by the Department of Aging.

Cat Stafford regularly visits the center with her grandson, who waters the garden, creating a multigenerational experience. As programs continue to grow like the garden, Anderson will thrive with support from the community, and seniors will benefit.

Anderson is seeking volunteer instructors for classes, greeters for the front door, a bingo caller, musicians, and someone to translate flyers into Spanish.

The following donations are needed: bingo prizes, white curtains, holiday decorations, Home Depot gift cards for the garden, a chess set, more grow beds, side tables, Wi-Fi, and more items on the Anderson Senior Center Amazon wish list. Contact Anderson for more details about volunteering or donating items.

Anderson Memorial Senior Citizen Center is located at 828 S. Mesa Street and can be reached at (310) 548-7596. Membership is $10 a year, and classes have nominal fees depending on the class. There are exercise classes for all mobilities, including ping pong, badminton, pickleball, and tai chi, among other classes. Anderson is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit laparks.org/scc/anderson-memorial for more information. spt