National Arts and Humanities Month began in 1993 and has been celebrated every October since. This event recognizes the importance of culture in America and encourages people to explore the arts and humanities in their daily lives.

The initiative started to raise public awareness about the role of arts and humanities in society. It aims to inspire participation in arts and humanities activities, fostering a lifelong engagement with creative and cultural experiences.

Over the years, National Arts and Humanities Month has become the largest annual celebration of the arts in the United States. It emphasizes creative expression’s unifying and healing power, especially in challenging times.

The month’s various events and programs underscore how arts and humanities contribute to personal well-being, economic growth, and community cohesion.

Last fall, the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District surveyed our artists and arts organizations to understand who they are, what they do, and what is important to them. This infographic (below) summarizes what we learned. (For a more detailed copy of the survey summary, please email 55lindagrimes@gmail.com.)

Below are highlights of San Pedro’s celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month. We hope you will find the time to participate in any or all of these events, highlighting how the arts and humanities bring joy and inspiration to our lives and to the community.

Whether you’re attending a local theatre production, visiting a museum, or reading a new book, you’re invited to explore and appreciate the diverse cultural offerings around you.

Shag with a Twist – A Murder Mystery Musical

October 25, 8 p.m.; October 26, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance

San Pedro City Ballet Artistic Director Cindy Bradley, along with renowned artist Shag—aka Josh Agle—have united their talents with composers Chris Lang and Cesar Benitez to create a thrilling Broadway-style show combining mystery, music, and dance.

Immerse yourself in the retro-cool world of Shag With A Twist–A Murder Mystery Musical. Some of Shag’s most beloved characters come alive in a colorful cocktail of song and dance, where true-crime podcasters Twinkie and Bun are determined to unravel the infamous case of the Tupperware Party Killer.

“Musical and dance fans of all ages love it, but the diverse musical styles and unique storytelling make the show accessible to those who aren’t partial to musicals,” says Bradley. “It’s nostalgic for those who lived in the mid-century modern era, and for younger people, it depicts an ideal world.”

Get ready for a great party as the cast takes you through this murder mystery filled with vibrant characters, captivating performances, and a distinct flair for style.

Before each performance, there will be a tiki party with tiki drinks, so come dressed in your most stylish Tiki apparel or embrace the elegance of midcentury chic and prepare yourself for a Shag-tastic experience!

The Shag With A Twist–A Murder Mystery cast album is currently available on Spotify and Apple Music. For tickets and more information, visit torrancearts.org/shag-with-a-twist.

12th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival

October 26, 3-10 p.m.

Downtown San Pedro

In addition to altar displays, live entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden, artisan craft vendors, and a Catrina costume contest, the Dia de los Muertos festival will feature large Catrinas created by La Calaca Blanca, owned by artist Rubicelia Prieto.

Prieto has dedicated the past decade to the rich traditions of Dia de los Muertos, and reflects her commitment to celebrating our cultural heritage through vibrant and immersive artistic experiences.

The Catrinas will serve as poignant tributes to notable individuals who have passed in San Pedro’s history, including harbor workers, marines who lost their lives in the San Pedro port, and esteemed San Pedro historian Angela Romero. These towering figures will pay homage to the diverse and vibrant tapestry of San Pedro’s past and serve as striking visual focal points for our Dia de los Muertos commemoration.

To decorate the streets and create a vibrant atmosphere for the festival, Ruby is creating traditional cultural materials, using papel picado and tissue paper flowers.

For more information, visit discoversanpedro.org/events/dia-de-los-muertos-festival.

Los Angeles Harbor Arts Ribbon Cutting

October 3, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Harbor Arts, 401 S. Mesa St.

Los Angeles Harbor Arts (formerly the 4th Street Lofts) has remodeled its space to accommodate more studios, bringing the total to 21. On First Thursday, October 3, LAHA will celebrate its rebranding with a San Pedro Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, a trumpet fanfare on the roof, a group show, music, food, and host the Guided Artwalk Tour.

LAHA is a modern art gallery that aims to bring contemporary art to the South Bay community. It was founded in 1995 by a group of local artists who wanted to create a space to showcase their work and connect with other artists in the area. Over the years, the gallery has grown into a vibrant community of creatives, with regular exhibitions, artist talks, and workshops.

For more information, visit laharborarts.org.

18th Many Winters Gathering of Elders

October 10–13, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St.

The Many Winters Gathering of Elders (MWGOE) is a four-day gathering where Native/Indigenous Elders and knowledge-keepers from across the country gather to share teachings through oral tradition with the community. The gathering also hosts various Native ceremonies that take place throughout the four days.

The event is FREE, family-friendly, open to the public, and held in partnership with Angels Gate Cultural Center.

For more information, visit mwgoe.org.

Open Mic Night

October 10, 7–9 p.m.

Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St.

Come on down to the Grand Annex on the second Thursday of each month for Open Mic Night! To perform, sign up at 6:30 p.m. The first 12 sign-ups are guaranteed to perform, with additional artists as time allows. Plan to do two songs/poems (limit stage time to under eight minutes). This is an all-ages show—all ages and genres are welcome to perform. Hosted by Ken Creighton, Andrew Aragon, and Taran Schindler.

For tickets and more information, visit grandvision.org.

One Shot Deal Plays Zappa

October 11–12, 8 p.m.

Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St.

Celebrating the musical genius and vast catalog of late composer Frank Zappa, One Shot Deal comprises musicians from the original, Grammy Award-winning lineup of Zappa Plays Zappa. During their time with ZPZ, one reviewer referred to the group as “the best band Frank never had.”

For tickets and more information, visit alvasshowroom.com/event/one-shot-deal-plays-zappa-4.

Bluegrass & Other American Sounds with Wild Rust

October 13, 4 p.m.

Collage, 731 S. Pacific Ave.

Wild Rust has been performing acoustic music since 2019 and has become popular for the soulful sonic swirl built around Mark and Margo Gusick’s pure, elegant harmonies. When they start singing as mandolins ring and a fiddle adds its voice, it’s LA outside, but you could be on a porch in the Appalachian hills. Opening will be The Goldfinch Project, a bluegrass duo.

For tickets and more information, visit collageartculture.org.

Advanced Ukulele Class

October 18, 4:15–5 p.m.

Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St.

Learn traditional Hawaiian songs, oldies, and rock tunes from the ‘60s-‘90s. Some of the material includes Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, David Bowie, Prince, Bob Marley, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones.

For tickets and more information, visit angelsgateart.org/calendar/advanced-ukulele-classes.

un-told. (mostly) true stories

October 24–25, 8 p.m.

Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St.

Enjoy two nights of storytelling where both seasoned performers and brave novices get up on stage to share their (mostly) true stories in front a live audience. The mission of un-told is to connect people through community, laughter, and inspiration. We want to give storytellers a platform to share their story in front of a supportive and amazing audience.

For tickets and more information, visit un-toldtheshow.com/tickets. spt