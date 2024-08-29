In life, memories that are easier to recall are those formulated by an experience or person that influenced you at the time. For me, the days of playing sports come easy to remember.

When reminiscing, I like to tell my friends, “The older we get, the better athletes we become.” One such memory is when my coach, Sonny Brucelas, gave me the nickname “Yogi.” I played on the Peck Park Giants. The team was sitting near the old Rocket Ship, waiting for parents to pick us up from practice, when he gave me the name.

I can see it like it was yesterday. The name has stuck ever since.

At the time, Mike Lansing was one of the athletic directors at Peck Park. One day, when I went into the office to ask a question, he said, “Hey, Yogi, how are you?” I thought, “How does he know my nickname?” After all, I only knew him as one of the guys in the burgundy-color nylon jackets that they wore at the time. Mike still greets me like that today. I love it because it brings me back to those simpler days.

After learning that Eastview Little League was fighting an uphill battle to remain in the location where Target exists today, I decided to run for Honorary Mayor of San Pedro in 2007. My goal was to spotlight the amount of “lost fields” around San Pedro over the past 50 years.

Mike Lansing was the first person I thought I should meet about this campaign. The meeting was set at Mike’s morning office, the Omelette & Waffle Shop. There, I met with friends from Eastview, AYSO, and the San Pedro Youth Coalition, which Mike founded in 1988, to discuss the purpose and goals of the campaign.

It was then that the collective group decided that the benefactor of the funds raised during the campaign would be the San Pedro Youth Coalition. The SPYC had been advocating for years for our youth, and it seemed to fit. I trusted Mike’s opinion, guidance, and mentorship because of my experience with him as a kid at Peck Park.

As time passed, I learned that Mike became the executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor. I was so impressed with the club’s transformation under his leadership, especially because of my experience there as a kid, that Carolyn and I entrusted him and his staff with our boys to experience the benefits of the College Bound program.

Today, the Career Bound program has been added for those interested in learning a trade rather than attending college.

As Mike lands his career and retires, I’d like to say, on behalf of the communities you have impacted across the Boys & Girls Clubs that you led, thank you.

On a personal note, thank you for your friendship, trust, and mentorship. Most importantly, thank you for your commitment, dedication, and love for San Pedro and our youth. Godspeed, Mike. spt