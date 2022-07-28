The San Pedro community has helped me become the young adult I am today through its welcoming ambiance and great resources. For this reason, I tried to look for ways to give back to San Pedro in high school.

I was lucky enough to find the Interact Club at my school (Port of Los Angeles High School), which helped me become a leader in my community. By participating in beach cleanups and volunteering at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, I realized how important it is to socially interact with other community members to improve our town.

Furthermore, I had the privilege to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Assembly (RYLA) in Running Springs, Calif., where I spent the weekend meeting other high school students from all over L.A. County. The weekend was filled with individual and group personality profiles, team-building exercises, and inspirational speakers.

I am happy to say that my communication skills have grown thanks to the RYLA experience, and I will be able to apply this experience to my upcoming college career. Programs such as Interact and RYLA encourage students to rise up and become role models for their community and beyond. I am thankful for these opportunities and hope to continue giving back to my loving community. spt