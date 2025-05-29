Today’s teens are growing up in a world unlike anything previous generations have faced.

Constant digital stimulation, social media pressures, and shrinking face-to-face interaction are the new normal. The isolation worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced schools to close, friendships to move online, and milestone moments to be missed. Even as the world reopened, the effects linger.

According to a study highlighted by writer and analyst Ed Elson in December 2024, “We now spend 70% less time with our friends than we did a decade ago.” (Source: Scott Galloway, “People Are the New Brands,” 2024)

Technology has connected the world—and, ironically, isolated much of its youth.

But at San Pedro High School, a group of track and field athletes is writing a very different story. Despite the modern challenges pulling young people apart, seniors Evan Hadeishi, Jack Butterfield, Christopher Frelix, and Robbie Rivas have pulled together—on and off the track. Their unity carried them to a historic season, breaking two longstanding school records: the Distance Medley Relay (DMR) and the 4x1600m relay at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational.

In a time when social isolation is skyrocketing—when “12% of Americans say they have zero close friends, up from 3% in 1990” and “half the country says they’re struggling with loneliness,” according to Elson—the Pirates’ story feels even more extraordinary. Their success wasn’t just a personal victory but a collective one.

“A lot of times you end up with maybe two or three good guys at best—having that fourth or fifth good guy, that’s what really builds a good team,” says Butterfield. “We haven’t had a team that can run consistently and fast; that’s what separates us.”

“We were coming off a pretty poor performance in the DMR,” recalls Hadeishi about the Arcadia Invitational. He saw the 4x1600m as a chance to regroup, trust each other, and get back on track.

For Hadeishi, the greatest challenge wasn’t physical—it was mental. Running the anchor leg without a pacer, he relied solely on the energy from the sidelines and the ticking of the clock.

Butterfield, a senior mid-distance standout, explains that being the third leg—typically reserved for the team’s fastest runners—comes with enormous responsibility. “You don’t have a watch,” he says. “You’re relying on instincts and math to keep your pace.”

Running third means being at a critical point in the relay where momentum needs to be protected or regained. “During those larger relays like the 4×1600 and the DMR, the pack stretches out so much that it almost becomes a time trial,” Butterfield explains. “You’re running against the clock, and it’s tough because you have to subtract your own time as you go.”

Rivas, who joined track relatively late in his high school career, admits to doubts before the big race. “Honestly, I didn’t think we had it that day,” he says. “The day prior, we didn’t have the greatest performance. We really came back, slept on it, and it felt amazing.”

For Rivas, the experience was about more than running—it was about trust and belonging. “We lean on each other a lot,” he says. “We stick together on race days, during warmups, and even after school.”

Representing San Pedro High carries special meaning for Rivas, whose siblings also attended the school. “It’s an honor,” he says. “Adding to the school’s reputation means a lot to me.”

Frelix, who once dreamed of a soccer career before following his father’s footsteps into track, said the biggest hurdle wasn’t physical—it was emotional. “I had to overcome my own fears of failing again and letting my team, my coach, everyone down,” he says. “But bonding with my teammates helped me push through it.”

This group’s authentic friendship stands out in an era where much of teen interaction is filtered through screens and curated feeds. They laugh together, train together, and even maintain quirky pre-race rituals—including a team trip to the bathroom before every race. “It’s just part of our thing,” Rivas says, grinning.

Their bond didn’t happen by accident. It was nurtured under the guidance of Head Coach Jeff Atkinson, a former Olympian who has dedicated his post-elite career to inspiring young athletes.

“Standing on the Olympic starting line is exactly like standing on the starting line at a dual meet,” Atkinson explains. “It’s thrilling. That same energy and adrenaline never goes away.”

Atkinson’s coaching philosophy centers around consistency. “Consistency over time is the key to everything,” he says. “That’s the art of it—I use a lot of data, science, and experience.”

He pulls from books, clinics, and conversations with other coaches but ultimately believes every athlete is an experiment of one. “Forty miles a week might work for one kid, while another might need eighty,” he explains. Tracking workouts, sleep, nutrition, and even class schedules helps him monitor progress. “You watch their body language, compare it to past performances, and aim to stay slightly undercooked,” he says. “One percent overcooked, and it’s over. Ten percent undercooked, and you’re ready to run your fastest race.”

When Atkinson first met this group as freshmen, they were promising but not prodigies. None had broken five minutes in the mile. But what they had was heart—and each other. Through summers of hard training, setbacks, and relentless mileage building (from 40 miles a week as freshmen to 70 miles a week as seniors), they transformed themselves—and the school’s track history.

“They’re like a mini symphony,” says Atkinson. “A variety of different shapes and sizes—they just blend with each other—a chamber orchestra making beautiful music.”

Their achievements extend far beyond the track. Each athlete has been accepted into major universities—UC Berkeley, UCLA, Long Beach State—not solely because of athletic talent, but because of resilience, academics, and drive. Atkinson sees them as the kind of young people you want leading the next generation.

The success hasn’t stopped with the relays. In individual events, junior Jazmin Watts is rewriting the record books with new marks in the 150m and 300m, both 30” and 27” hurdles. Senior Abraham Radisic has raised the bar in sprints and hurdles on the boys’ side, breaking school records in the 400m, 300m, and 60m hurdles.

This record-breaking season represents more than fast times—it represents a generation fighting to reclaim its sense of community after years of disruption, including the pandemic’s devastating isolation. In many ways, their victories feel like a page-turning—a signal that even after COVID-19’s disconnection, in-person bonds, teamwork, and real friendships can still prevail.

Track and field’s influence crosses over into other sports, elevating the entire athletic culture at San Pedro High. “As a result, I’ve had incredible support,” says Atkinson. “From our athletic director, Mr. Rogosic, to our principal, Mr. Aubele, and [assistant] principal, Mr. Allen—they’re fantastic.”

With construction nearing completion, they’re trying to rebuild, resurface the stadium, lay new turf for football, soccer, and track, and line the field with new banners—all in time for the 2028 Olympics.

“This stadium should be the crown jewel of LA city schools, the crown jewel of Southern California,” Atkinson adds. “Because if you sit in those stands and look out over the harbor and realize the world’s commerce comes through our town—that’s a powerful thing. And we want our kids to feel that.”

Technology often separates people more than it connects them, but these athletes have proven otherwise. They’ve shown that real success still comes from showing up, pushing each other to be better, and finding strength in the struggle. While they benefit from modern tools and training science, what truly sets them apart isn’t gadgets—it’s heart.

In a world where teens are often painted as disconnected and distracted, the San Pedro Pirates offer a different story. They didn’t just break records; they broke away from the loneliness that defines too much of their generation.

Through grit, connection, and collective effort, they’ve given us more than fast times—they’ve given us hope that today’s youth, even in a digitally distracted world, are still capable of extraordinary greatness. spt

CORRECTION: In the print edition of this article in the June 2025 issue of San Pedro Today, the article misquoted Jeff Atkinson. The correct quote is: “From our athletic director, Mr. Rogosic, to our principal, Mr. Aubele, and [assistant] principal, Mr. Allen—they’re fantastic.” We apologize for the error and thank Mr. Atkinson for his understanding. The quote has been corrected in the online edition.