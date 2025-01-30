Two standout spots—one revived and one brand new—bring unique flavors and cozy vibes to your next night out

February makes you think about date night like no other month.

In my humble opinion, Valentine’s Day is overrated because one can have a fabulous date night any day of the year. But since we are on theme, here are some new date-night restaurant ideas in town that I think you should explore.

Let us begin with the resurrection of The Whale & Ale (327 W. 7th St.). I was saddened, but not surprised, when the British-turned-Irish pub suddenly shut its doors a couple of years ago. It took a long time for it to reopen under new management, and I was glad to see that the owners of Compagnon Wine Bistro took over.

The new Whale & Ale has emerged as a gastropub, which, for now, is only open in the evenings. The interior has undergone a much-needed facelift. The wall directly in front of the entrance was removed, creating a more open space that connects the front dining room to the bar area in the back. The walls have a fresh coat of paint, and the wood features have been given a much-needed refinish, making the restaurant feel more inviting.

The bar is fully stocked with staple bottles of liquor for your cocktail needs, as well as unique beers on draft, such as Old Speckled Hen, Paulaner, and London Pride, and pub staple Guinness. The limited menu features a few starters, salads, and main courses. I was happy to see that old favorites, such as fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, and bangers and mash, are on the new menu.

The newest place in town is The Neon Sun (524 W. 9th St.), an unassuming spot just above Pacific Avenue that you have probably driven by often but easily missed. However, I think you should take notice because we don’t have anything like it in San Pedro.

The dining room is small, with only a few tables, which I like because it makes the eating experience feel intimate. The décor is a mélange of mixed-and-matched pieces that come together to create a tastefully decorated, warm, yet eclectic space. This also includes most of the unique serveware pieces, custom-made by local potters.

The menu includes salads, main entrees, and a couple of dessert options that change seasonally. Additionally, oysters and scallops are served in artistically eye-catching presentations on either a bed of crushed ice inside an abalone shell or over a bowl of salt crystals.

The menu feels in sync with the restaurant’s overall vibe—a unique and eclectic combination of flavors that complement each other. Some dish names are given creative liberties, and occasional combinations of flavors in the descriptions might sound clashing. However, the flavors beautifully come together for a delicious dining experience.

Currently, The Neon Sun is open for dinner only. They do not have a liquor license yet; however, you can bring your own bottle to enjoy with your dinner.

While both restaurants have a limited menu compared to most establishments, I don’t find the minimalism to be an issue. I am a fan of small menus, although it raises the expectations for the overall taste of the dishes. My attitude is I am okay with having limited choices as long as they are well-executed and make me want to come back to have them again. spt