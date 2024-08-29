When dining out, entrées are usually the focal point of the meal.

However, certain appetizer options sometimes deviate from the usual and expected starter choices that capture one’s attention and taste buds.

This month, I have compiled a few unique must-have appetizer options at some of our local restaurants for you to try.

If you have been to Puesta Del Sol (1622 S. Gaffey St.) and have not had their mini bean and cheese burritos with chicharrones, you are missing out. Bean and cheese burritos may be simplistic to some. However, when you add crunchy chicharrones to the mix, they are immediately a fantastic choice.

Speaking of chicharrones, usually, guacamole is served with either tortilla or corn chips. However, at Kalaveras (383 W. 5th St.), they are served with crunchy chicharrones. Once you have them this way, I promise that you’ll be hooked because guacamole with tortilla chips will feel very basic.

If you are a buffalo sauce fan, don’t sleep on the buffalo cauliflower at the Shore Grille (1637 W. 25th St.). The cauliflower is battered, fried, then tossed in buffalo sauce. Dip them in ranch dressing for a finger-licking good appetizer.

Another fun item here is their world-famous onion rings. Think of them as blooming onions that bloom once they’re deep-fried. This is an impressive dish visually, and when deep-fried well, the onion rings are delicious and crunchy.

What pairs well with a cold glass of locally brewed beer at the San Pedro Brewing Company (331 W. 6th St.)? A giant hot pretzel, of course!

My first favorite thing about this appetizer is the presentation. The pretzel hangs from a wire rack, accompanied by a side of traditional stone ground mustard. However, what makes it stand out to me is the jalapeno and cheddar cheese dipping sauce.

If you like tuna, you must try the ahi tuna stack or ahi poke at Think Café (302 W. 5th St.). Their presentation is a bit similar: For the first, the ahi tuna is stacked on top of avocados, then topped with microgreens and served with soy sauce on the side; for the other, the ahi and avocados are mixed together and served with wontons.

If you have lived in San Pedro long enough, you’d recognize Nim Chan’s Kitchen’s (2418 S. Western Ave.) very distinct egg rolls. What makes these egg rolls immediately recognizable is not only their larger size, compared to other similar restaurants’ choices, but also how heavy in celery they are.

I don’t know how it all works out, but they are delicious, and the celery doesn’t necessarily overpower the flavor. They are simply impossible to pass up when ordering food.

There are two things that San Pedrans will tell you about Nam’s Red Door (2253 S. Pacific Ave.): Snow, the owner, is a character, and the best menu item to order is the imperial rolls. I have found both of these statements to be true.

These rolls are made with crab meat and pork and served with lettuce leaves, herbs, and a dipping sauce. They are consumed by wrapping the roll in the lettuce leaf along with the herbs and dipping it in the sauce.

Now, I realize the next suggestion could fall under “sides” more than “appetizers,” but hear me out. Last time I was ordering food at Fantastic Café (1235 N. Gaffey St.), I found myself in a bigger dilemma than usual when choosing between regular and zucchini fries. That’s because my eyes landed on an option I had not seen before: battered and deep-fried mushrooms. Hot and straight out of the fryer, these are delish. spt