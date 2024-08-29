I can’t recall with absolute certainty when I first met Mike Lansing, but I think it was on the basketball court at Crestwood, where dozens of our San Pedro friends gathered twice a year for a hoops tournament we called Slam-Ball. We played there on the lower rims because, truthfully, most of us didn’t have the hops to dunk on 10-foot rims.

Mike was a nice, unassuming guy who I never would have picked out to become a San Pedro legend. However, in my opinion, if we had our own Mount Rushmore, Mike would be on it — that’s how much I believe he has done for our community.

Mike’s quiet nature hid a strong stubborn streak that would serve him well when he faced resistance to his goal of changing the focus of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor from primarily being a place to play sports to one that provided academic support for its members.

When Mike learned that half of the club’s members didn’t graduate from high school, he rolled up his sleeves and started the College Bound program. Today, 99 percent of the club’s College Bound members graduate from high school, and 97 percent attend college.

In hindsight, Mike’s decision to change the club’s focus was a no-brainer, but he had to battle some of his traditionalist board members who could only see the club as it once was. Mike’s courage to look forward and not backward saved countless lives, making him one of the most impactful people in the history of our San Pedro community.

The dilemma Mike faced at the club is one that our community has often encountered. The best thing about San Pedro is our sense of tradition, but that can also be the worst because it can cause us to fixate on the past, and it puts boundaries on opportunities that should be boundless.

When I worked at the Press-Telegram and wanted to start San Pedro Magazine (the precursor to San Pedro Today), my bosses told me to investigate if our town could support a magazine with its ad dollars. I heard from many local people that our best days had died with the closing of the News-Pilot and a new magazine had no chance.

Fortunately, I have the same Pedro stubbornness as Mike, and my decision to forge forward is still in your hands today as you read this magazine 22 years later.

AltaSea and West Harbor are emerging as a one-two powerhouse on our waterfront, but many won’t believe that until they can see it. Just read local social media to see how much abuse West Harbor has to endure every time a new story emerges about its progress.

Believe me, those same detractors will be posting pictures of themselves sipping brews on Facebook after the promenade opens.

The bold vision and pioneering spirit that Mike Lansing brought to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor is one that our community should do more than just celebrate; it is one that we should all strive to emulate by looking fondly at our past while boldly moving forward into our future. spt