From philanthropy to small business and social services, the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce honors outstanding women whose work continues to transform the community

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce will host a special event at the Dalmatian-American Club to celebrate Women’s History Month and recognize women who have made outstanding contributions to the San Pedro community.

This annual celebration joins a larger national movement that acknowledges the achievements of women, from the first International Women’s Day in 1911 to the establishment of Women’s History Month in 1987. Each year, the president of the United States proclaims March as National Women’s History Month to honor women’s extraordinary impact on our nation’s history.

Over the years, the San Pedro Chamber’s celebration has spotlighted many inspirational women, including past honorees like Theresa Sardisco of Pedro Pet Pals, Angela Romero of the San Pedro Heritage Museum; Cindy Bradley of San Pedro City Ballet, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

In 2025, this important tradition continues as the San Pedro community recognizes five exceptional women: Brenda Apolinar of Salsas Chingona, Dr. Ja’nae Brown of Physical Therapy San Pedro, Dr. Lupe Rivera of Toberman Neighborhood Center, Rachel Roth of Crail-Johnson Foundation, and Lisa Williams of Harbor Connects. There will also be posthumous honors for Captain Alice Robinson from the Los Angeles Maritime Institute, who passed away in January 2025.

Their stories of leadership, dedication, and service to our community are a testament to the powerful, positive change that women continue to bring to San Pedro and beyond.

Brenda Apolinar

Rising Star: Salsas Chingona

Brenda Apolinar, the founder of Salsas Chingona, has turned her passion for authentic Mexican flavors into a thriving, family-run business in San Pedro.

A devoted mom, wife, and entrepreneur, Apolinar’s commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of her operation—from securing all necessary permits to building a reputation for quality and authenticity.

Inspired by her mother’s entrepreneurial spirit, Apolinar crafts a variety of salsas—from fiery hot sauces to rich mole—that honor traditional recipes while attracting a dedicated local fanbase. Beyond her culinary success, she actively supports the San Pedro community by collaborating with local organizations and providing assistance to those in need.

When Apolinar received word that she was being honored, she was overwhelmed with emotion. “I cried,” she says. “The fact that I’m also from San Pedro makes it exciting to receive recognition from my hometown. I am where I am because of my community and my customers. When I shine, they shine, too.”

Apolinar’s journey exemplifies strength, perseverance, and compassion. With her store inside CRAFTED, her ability to combine business acumen with community engagement makes Salsas Chingona not only a must-try for food lovers but also a beacon of small business success and a testament to the power of hard work and generosity.

Dr. Ja’nae Brown

Small Business: Physical Therapy San Pedro

Dr. Ja’nae Brown’s leadership and generosity are true reflections of the spirit of Women’s History Month in San Pedro. As the driving force behind Physical Therapy San Pedro, when given a chance to share her business space, Dr. Brown made a remarkable gesture that resulted in the creation of Port Town Fitness. Her willingness to collaborate not only helped launch the new gym but also fostered a supportive environment where both enterprises can flourish.

As a dedicated physical therapist, Dr. Brown is committed to helping individuals regain strength and confidence. Her work extends well beyond injury treatment; she also mentors and educates aspiring professionals in sports medicine and rehabilitation. By continuously expanding her knowledge, she ensures that the next generation is equipped to make a significant impact in their field.

“It’s an honor to be selected among other amazing women who do such great work in our community,” she says. “This year feels extra special because we recently moved to a new location. We have invested so much time and effort to create a beautiful sports, physical therapy, and fitness center in the heart of Downtown San Pedro. This celebration is the cherry on top!”

Beyond her professional contributions, Dr. Brown actively cultivates community by inspiring others to uplift and support one another. Her unwavering dedication, resilience, and generosity have established her as a role model whose influence continues to motivate those around her.

Dr. Lupe Rivera

Youth & Family Services: Toberman Neighborhood Center

Dr. Lupe Rivera’s career is defined by her commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the nonprofit world. As CEO of Toberman Neighborhood Center in San Pedro, she has dedicated over 20 years to capacity building, strategic planning, and sustainable program development—transforming underserved communities along the way.

Rivera’s journey began with the Whittier First Day Coalition, where she secured key funding to expand transitional shelter services. Her leadership continued at the YMCA of Greater Long Beach, where she managed programs for hundreds of families, and later at Kids In Sports, where she oversaw initiatives benefiting more than 8,000 children.

At Toberman Neighborhood Center, Rivera leverages her extensive experience to address local needs. The center now offers vital resources in youth development, family assistance, and violence prevention. Her strategic collaborations and success in obtaining statewide contracts have cemented the center as a cornerstone of support for San Pedro residents.

A first-generation college graduate and doctorate recipient, Dr. Rivera’s personal and professional journey inspires those she serves, solidifying her role as an invaluable leader in the Harbor Area.

Rachel Roth

Philanthropy: Crail-Johnson Foundation

For over a decade, Rachel Roth has led the Crail-Johnson Foundation, channeling millions of philanthropic dollars to drive change, primarily in the Harbor Area. Her focus on the well-being of children, youth, and families has created a lasting impact in local neighborhoods.

Under Roth’s leadership, organizations like AltaSea, Harbor Community Health Centers, My Friend’s Place, Battleship Iowa, and LAUSD Accelerated Schools have secured critical funding to maintain their programs. These initiatives foster academic success, expand STEM opportunities, and support overall community health and wellness.

“I think we are living [through] another inflection point in history, when women are increasingly targets of so much rage and control,” says Roth. “So, being recognized this year is especially meaningful, because women will always be powerful voices.”

Roth’s influence extends beyond the foundation. Active in several Los Angeles nonprofits addressing issues like animal rescue and youth homelessness, she has served in key leadership roles with the LA Partnership for Early Childhood Investment, alongside other ventures, such as co-chairing a donor fund at Liberty Hill Foundation and contributing to the Family Philanthropy Advisory Council for SoCal Grantmakers.

Rachel Roth’s tireless dedication to improving lives across Southern California solidifies her as a leading force in regional philanthropy.

Lisa Williams

Homeless Services: Harbor Connects

Lisa Williams has dedicated her career to uplifting others and making a profound impact on those in need. As a co-founder of Harbor Connects, she’s played a critical role in uniting service providers to improve collaboration and resource-sharing, ensuring the gaps in homeless services are addressed.

Williams, a retired pastor, leads with compassion, creating a supportive environment for those she serves. Her commitment goes beyond immediate needs—she focuses on long-term well-being, guiding others with empathy, wisdom, and a relentless drive for positive change. Through her leadership, she’s cultivated a network that promotes both essential services and sustainable solutions for the community.

More than just a leader, Williams is an inspiration. Her ability to connect with others on a personal level, combined with her unwavering dedication, has earned widespread respect. She leads by example, showing that true impact is made through consistent action, integrity, and lifting others up.

“I’m very honored, but this work is not my work. It’s everybody’s work. But being able to help lead it forward is super exciting, and the recognition is lovely,” says Williams. “A simple idea of helping people who may be struggling for the first time began over the phone and around a kitchen table. This tells me that people are searching to do good. They are looking for ways to be helpful and hopeful. This brings me joy and hope during uncertain times.”

Williams’ work with Harbor Connects has transformed how service providers collaborate, making her a driving force for change.

Captain Alice Moore Robinson

In Memoriam: Los Angeles Maritime Institute

Alice Moore Robinson was a cornerstone of the Los Angeles Maritime Institute from its very inception. When visionary founder Jim Gladson launched LAMI, Alice quickly emerged as a key player during the program’s early sailing days, serving as his indispensable right hand.

Early on, she joined the board of directors and remained an active member until her passing, even stepping into the role of president during challenging financial times. Known for her incredible dedication, Alice often logged more than 2,000 volunteer hours—and in some years, as many as 2,500.

For 20 years, she sailed full time with LAMI, and her leadership continued on every voyage thereafter. Her lifelong commitment and tireless efforts touched countless lives, leaving a lasting legacy in the maritime community. spt