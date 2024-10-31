James Brown only had one answer whenever someone asked when Port Town Brewing Company would open. The conversation usually went something like this:

“When are you opening?”

“The first.”

“The first of what?”

“The first chance we get.”

He said it so much that people would repeat the punchline with him.

While it always got a laugh, Brown wasn’t joking. Of course, he and his business partner, Jason Welke, not to mention a slew of local investors, wanted the new microbrewery to be open, but until this year, Brown didn’t have an answer.

Fortunately for all involved, Port Town Brewing Company finally opened its doors on Memorial Day weekend earlier this year, celebrating its grand opening during LA Fleet Week.

“Thank God I don’t have to say that again. Right?” says Brown.

LIBERTY LIBATIONS

The idea of opening a second craft beer brewery in Downtown San Pedro to complement the original San Pedro Brewing Company on 6th Street was born nine years ago in a conversation between Brown and Welke, who’s been the brewery’s full-time brewer since 2006.

“Jason’s won many awards for brewing here,” says Brown. “He’s also married with three sons, and I started thinking about longevity for him. So, I asked him about having ownership in something else.”

While Welke enjoyed working at the Brew Co., the Wisconsin native wanted to do something more. When Brown presented him with an opportunity for ownership and the ability to scale up his current beer production, he was all in.

“I wanted to get my beers out to the community because things go so fast here that you can’t sell kegs to other places. The Brew Co. wasn’t big enough,” says Welke.

“We make great beer here, but we have such a small brewery, we can’t really sell it [wide],” adds Brown. “We saw an opportunity to put a nice, big brewery over there.”

They both liked the old Liberty Auditorium on 7th and Centre streets. The historic 1918 building, purchased by Alan and Liz Johnson in the 1990s, was once a former dance hall and then an auto garage but had sat vacant for 20 years.

“I went to Alan and Liz and asked them about opening an event space and bigger brewery with a tasting room for this great corner location, and they liked the idea,” recalls Brown.

The partners knew this project would cost money, so they formed an investment group of longtime friends and Brew Co. regulars, and raised enough capital to make the new, bigger brewery a reality.

After zoning complications delayed the project for more than two years, the first public announcement of Port Town Brewing Company was made in September 2017, with an opening date scheduled for the following year. That didn’t happen.

After the announcement, the build-out process became a back-and-forth with the City of LA, dealing with permits and approvals, which lasted nearly seven years.

“We went through fundraising, design, and a long build-out,” recalls Brown. “We took two years off during COVID because we couldn’t get our contractors to finish it. And we finally opened this year. It was a long, drawn-out process, but we’re happy to be open finally.”

NEW COMMUNITY HUB & EVENT SPACE

The partners hope Port Town Brewing Company can become a vibrant community hub.

The brewery features 10,500 square feet of space, which includes the new brewery tanks and equipment on one side and a large bar and open drinking space on the other.

The rustic wood furniture and décor complement the historic hall’s original design, while three flatscreen TVs line the walls, giving everyone inside a great view of the game.

The brewery is now open seven days a week and regularly hosts ten craft beers on tap. Although they do not serve food, a different food vendor is set up outside nearly every night they’re open.

“When we don’t have food trucks, we encourage folks to bring in food from other Downtpwn San Pedro restaurants,” adds Brown.

Port Town is also San Pedro’s newest event venue. The space can host up to 180 people for private parties and special events.

“We have a lot of events booked for the fall and winter, and we know that is a real key there,” says Brown. “This is a beautiful spot. We won’t make it with just the tasting room. We need events, too.”

This was a big year for Brown and his Brew Co. team. In addition to Port Town opening, the San Pedro Brewing Company celebrated its 25th anniversary in October with a large party full of friends, family, and past and present employees.

“One of the things I love about San Pedro are the people,” says Brown. “We’re a small town that really looks out for each other. That party was such a great celebration and a reminder of all the wonderful times we’ve shared on 6th Street the past 25 years.” spt

Port Town Brewing Company is located at 285 W. 7th Street in Downtown San Pedro. For more information, visit porttownbrewingcompany.com.