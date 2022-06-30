Summer is a time to enjoy family and friends, and although we are in the midst of the worst inflation in 40 years, there is still a sense of positivity in the air as we get further from the COVID-19 shutdowns and mask mandates.

Last month’s L.A. Fleet Week was one of those occasions that marked another turning point for local events. The next will be the Port of Los Angeles Cars & Stripes Forever event on July 1. The future is looking brighter each day. As we shift our attention to summer events, there is still the pressure on the wallets of everyday Americans as gas nears $7 per gallon, grocery prices continue to reach deeper into our pockets, and political parties continue to blame each other to gain votes. Many families must choose between essential and nonessential items and activities once again. So, who’s to blame? I think it may be us, the voters.

It appears that we have accepted the political divide and that our democracy is in jeopardy, as voters continue to vote for those in their preferred political party, only to complain about why they haven’t seen much change on our streets and in our ability to get anything done. When one political party is in charge, there is no incentive to reach across the aisle and work together for the betterment of the greater good. Groupthink begins to take over, while others are left out. Another is voter turnout. Just look at the voter turnout for our local council office seat. Even though every registered voter in the district received a mail-in ballot, only 9 percent were returned. Soon, many who haven’t voted will complain on social media about the issues.

The Fourth of July is a time to reflect on whether or not we are doing our part in moving our country in the right direction. Many ask the question regarding voting, “Is it worth it?” I say yes. When our country was born, young men went to battle during the Civil War because they believed that the fight for the state of our union was worth it, and many died because of this belief. All we are being asked to do is make an educated decision and vote for the person who will work for the betterment of our society, even if it means voting for someone across the aisle. But will you?

To its core, the Fourth of July represents everything that our nation stands for and, in the end, its “freedom.” Every day, our freedoms are being protected by our brave men and women who serve in our military, and we must never take our freedoms for granted. We as a people must never forget that, in the end, it is freedom that has made us the nation we are today. It is freedom that hundreds of thousands have died protecting.

We must also learn from the struggles, opportunities, and successes of people from all backgrounds of this great nation because it is worth it. Supporting a push to divide, trivialize, or minimize them is not. We must continue to push for an understanding of our failures because success is based on failure. Speaking out for equality and truth from those in power and from each other, respectfully, and being willing to spend the time voting for the person, not the party, who will focus on the betterment of our society is worth it.

The Fourth of July is a celebration of the great experiment that is the United States of America. There is no other place like it on earth, and it’s the one place that people from across the globe fight to get to for the very freedoms and opportunities they desire but cannot receive in their country. The United States is not without flaws, our history is not without sin, but our future is always worth it, and it will not change without your voice.

This year, make it a point to hang the American flag on the Fourth of July and remember that it is freedom that allows you to do so. Stand up for freedom and democracy because it is worth it. spt