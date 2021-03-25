Since I started Eat in San Pedro, I have discovered many people in our town who are doing remarkable things. A column idea was born last month when I found myself with a breakfast made entirely with ingredients purchased from independent entities in San Pedro. I’d like to introduce you to the people who have made my breakfasts hyperlocal.

El Camino College Journalism Professor Kate McLaughlin started San Pedro Sourdough, a nano-breadery, out of her triple-wide trailer during summer 2019. Although she and I teach in the Humanities Division, we didn’t meet until a year ago through a mutual colleague, which is when I was introduced to her bread. I fell in love at first bite. The organic bread flour and the California-grown grains she mills are the ingredients that make her loaves special. Two types of bread are offered each week: the staple Country Loaf and ever-changing creative combinations such as rye and caraway seed, rosemary and polenta, and the occasional seaweed she harvests from our shores. Her bread is also incorporated in some of the dishes at Compagnon Wine Bistro. San Pedro Sourdough is available at The Corner Store (1118 W. 37th Street) on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. or via preorder from Green Girl Farms at green-girl-farms.square.site.

The highlight of my visit to the San Pedro Farmers Market at Little Italy is purchasing fresh eggs from Gama Farms. I am told a family member is a San Pedro resident, so purchases from this vendor are extra special for me. The chickens are fed vegetables, alfalfa, and fruit, resulting in tastier eggs than their supermarket counterparts. On a recent visit, I also bought Gama Farms’ multi-colored potatoes which are delicious. Additionally, I purchased fresh strawberries and blueberries from another vendor to enjoy with my breakfast. The San Pedro Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and located at 639 S. Beacon Street.

Sunny-side up Gama Farms eggs on San Pedro Sourdough bread is heavenly, but you know what else is delicious? Bread, butter, and jam! Paradise Preserves, located inside Crafted at the Port of L.A., is my go-to place when I need jam or jellies. Owner/San Pedro resident Carey McMillan creates selections such as Song of Solomon pomegranate, kumquat marmalade, and Elaine’s garden Limoncello, all of which are made with fruit harvested from trees in San Pedro. The latter is made with Meyer lemons from her neighbor’s tree, and it’s my favorite. Crafted is open Friday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 112 E. 22nd Street.

Trinity CBC, a third-wave coffee roasting company established in 2019 by San Pedro resident Paul Bobadilla, completes any hyperlocal breakfast. The specialty-grade coffee beans are sourced seasonally and small-batch roasted weekly for maximum freshness and flavor. Through my subscription, I receive a bag of coffee delivered by Bobadilla himself every other week. The beans are ground to my preference depending on my needs for espresso or drip coffee. On a recent drop off, I gifted him a bag of oranges from my tree. Much to my delight, he used them in his unique Café de Olla cold brew which is a traditional Mexican hot coffee drink infused with cinnamon, sugar, orange peel, and clove. Drinking tasty coffee and supporting someone’s passion fills me with joy. To order coffee or cold brews, visit trinitycbc.com.

Speaking of locally harvested fruit, we have an abundance of options in our town. Many of us who own fruit trees or grow vegetables meet every month at the Garden Swap, an event founded in 2019 by San Pedro resident and avid gleaner Army Linderborg. Her passion for collecting surplus fruit from trees and sharing led her to start a monthly event. I love attending the swaps because I meet others who live here and come home with delicious produce. The Garden Swap happens every third Sunday of the month from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m in front of NUDA Juice and Wellness Shop located at 407 W. 6th Street. spt