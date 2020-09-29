Not even a global pandemic can frighten away Halloween revelers from wanting a good scare. Of course, with this particular year being what it is, instead of gathering around a firepit at Angels Gate Park as they’ve done for nearly two decades, the folks behind the annual Scary Stories event are taking it online.

“Due to the pandemic, we won’t be able to gather around the bonfire, but we will join each other around the stories, all in the comfort and safety of our own homes,” says Melanie Jones, producer and director of Scary Stories 18, in a statement.

This year, Scary Stories will be available as an online program from October 24–31. Anyone will be able to gather around their virtual fireplace (or real one, if you have it) and listen at their leisure to an all-new line up of spellbinding storytelling suitable for young and old, living and, well… you know.

Produced and directed by Jones, with help from Heather Handwerk and Bill Wolski, this unique, annual event showcases unforgettable tales for the Halloween season, some comic, some unsettling, and some truly terrifying. The audience provides the visual effects with their own imaginations, inspired by the evocative readings and the realistic sound effects.

You can access Scary Stories 18 at the URL: melaniejonesstoryteller.com/writer/witch.

The event is free and is accessible from Oct. 24 through Halloween. spt