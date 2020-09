The September 2020 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.

ON THE COVER: Woodworking Wonder – Custom furniture designer Harold Greene looks back on his 40-year career & growing up in San Pedro.

PLUS:

Harbor Neighborhood Relief Fund

San Pedro High School’s New Principal

How to Handle the New School Year

Bukowski in Bronze: An Update

Local Fantasy Football League Turns 20

Fitness: How to Keep the Weight Off for Good

and much more!

You can read the entire issue below.