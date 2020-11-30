If there was ever a year to support small businesses during the holidays, it's this one!

There’s no other way to put it, this year’s holiday season is going to be one like no other. With COVID-19 restrictions constantly changing and as more people turn to online shopping, San Pedro’s small business community is struggling to finish 2020 on a high note. To put it simply, our mom-and-pop businesses need our help.

Every year, we ask our readers to “shop local,” but this year that phrase holds much more importance. As we enter this challenging holiday season, let’s all be mindful of where we spend our gift-giving dollars. San Pedro may not have everything, but you can definitely find something for everyone (including yourself) in town. While this list is far from complete, we hope this gift guide encourages you to try and keep your dollars local as much as possible, not only during the holidays but all-year-round.

COVID NOTICE: This issue was published on the eve of more temporary business restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We recommend calling businesses before visiting for the latest information on their safe shopping procedures. And don’t forget to WEAR A MASK!

SPECIALTY GIFTS

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE The Assistance League of San Pedro-South Bay’s Holiday Boutique is now open, offering a full selection of stunning holiday decor, beautiful ornaments, and eye-catching gift ideas, including jewelry and crystal items. They also carry a full selection of See’s Candies! 1441 W. 8th St., (310) 832-8355, assistanceleague.org/san-pedro-south-bay.

CABRILLO MARINE AQUARIUM GIFT SHOP While the aquarium itself is temporarily closed, the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Gift Shop is still open. The shop features ocean-themed ornaments, fun family puzzles, and a great selection of books. Open for in-person shopping Thurs. thru Sun. They also offer a wide selection of products online. Plus, all proceeds go towards programs at the aquarium! 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., (310) 548-8394, cabrillomarineaquarium.org/visit-cma/gift-shop.asp.

CRAFTED AT THE PORT OF LOS ANGELES If the holidays have you too busy to hit everyone on your list, there’s one spot in town that’s got you covered. San Pedro is home to one of the best one-stop shopping experiences at Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles. With dozens of local artisans selling everything from hand-crafted jewelry and artisanal food to fine art and one-of-a-kind items, one can easily find something for everyone on your Nice List. 112 E. 22nd St., craftedportla.com.

DISTINCTIVE EDGE FRAMING & GALLERY Since 1981, Distinctive Edge Framing & Gallery has been helping the peninsula “deck the halls” year-round. In addition to framing, they specialize in art sales, restoration, and decorating tips. 28639 S. Western Ave., RPV, (310) 833-3613.

GRAND STREET ARTS Give the gift of artistic inspiration! Award-winning photographer Annie Appel offers photo restoration services and remote photography workshops, while tango instructor Silvia Askenazi offers private dance lessons in their recently opened Grand Street Arts center. Check out their feature in last month’s issue! More info at grandstreetarts.com.

HARBOR HEALTH & SPA During a time when many of us are experiencing an unprecedented amount of stress, it’s no surprise our bodies are feeling worn down. The team at Harbor Health & Spa, led by Dr. Scott Sanders, D.C., is on hand for all your chiropractic and massage needs. If you aren’t sure what to gift, check out their holiday gift bundles and spa packages. 29050 S. Western Ave., #102A, RPV, (310) 519-9690, harborhealthandspa.net.

JOHN MATTERA PHOTOGRAPHY Display the beauty of San Pedro in your home! John Mattera Photography has captured and archived many impressive images of San Pedro during his decade as lead photographer for San Pedro Today. These images can be purchased as high-quality prints, canvases, or coasters. Mattera’s collection also includes a variety of college football action photos on canvas from Notre Dame, UCLA, and USC games. (310) 308-9766, johnmatteraphotography.com.

RUSTIC CHARM & PETALS A welcome addition to 7th Street in Downtown San Pedro, Rustic Charm & Petals offers a variety of clothing, accessories, home decor, and charming gifts, including Pedro-inspired tees and sweatshirts. They also offer various outdoor workshops for the community (with COVID-19 safety measures in place), including flower arranging, wreath making, calligraphy writing, and more. 251 W. 7th St., (310) 755-4576, rusticcharmandpetals.com.

SAN PEDRO WATERFRONT ARTS DISTRICT One of this year’s coolest San Pedro-related gifts is the Lilyan Fierman Walkway mural jigsaw puzzle offered by the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District. The mural, painted by Luis Sanchez and located next to the Warner Grand Theatre, is captured in this unique 150-piece wooden jigsaw puzzle. Available for a $75 donation (plus shipping). Proceeds support San Pedro’s public art projects. Purchase online at sanpedrowaterfrontartsdistrict.com.

SUSAN DRAWBAUGH STUDIO Local artist Susan Drawbaugh creates humorous and relatable illustrations in her new collection “Playful Art of Pets & Peeps.” Her adorable dog and cat artwork can be purchased on various products like stationery, mugs, and art prints through her online store. Popular products include her Playful Pups notepads and mugs, which make great stocking stuffers for friends and family with four-legged furballs in their lives. Purchase online at drawbaughdraws.com.

FOR THE HOME

SOUTH SHORES ACE HARDWARE Taking on home improvement projects has become a popular quarantine pastime this year. If you have an upcoming project, South Shores Ace Hardware is stocked for all your holiday DIY and home improvement needs. Tools (and gift cards) always make great stocking stuffers! 2515 S. Western Ave., Ste. 101, (310) 833-1223.

ACME 5 LIFESTYLE One of the most attractive new businesses to open in Downtown San Pedro in a long time, Acme 5 Lifestyle offers an array of furniture and home goods in their beautiful new showroom, including handmade gifts such as jewelry from San Pedro, ceramics from Santa Monica, candles from Joshua Tree, blankets from Mexico, cactus silk pillows from Morocco, and much more! 624 S. Pacific Ave., (424) 287-2177, acme5lifestyle.com.

GOODNIGHT MATTRESS With all the time spent at home this year, maybe it’s time to upgrade that old mattress for 2021? There’s no better way to conjure up visions of life after COVID than laying down on a new mattress or sinking into fresh pillows. Our friends at Goodnight Mattress have you covered, with a comprehensive inventory to suit all your sleep needs. 28733 S. Western Ave., RPV, (310) 832-9600, goodnightbeds.com.

HOUSE 1002 With 6,000 square feet of showroom, it’s hard to imagine not finding some pretty awesome and unique gifts from the selection of collectibles, vintage items, art, and architectural salvage at House 1002. They acquire new pieces daily, so check in often! 1002 S. Pacific Ave., (310) 833-1002, house1002.com.

BEACON HOUSE THRIFT SHOP Featured on the cover of our November 2020 issue, the Beacon House Thrift Shop boasts a wide array of household appliances, books, and clothing at affordable prices. All proceeds benefit the Beacon House’s primary mission to help men recover from alcoholism and addiction. 812 S. Pacific Ave., (310) 514-4940,

beaconhousethrift.org.

CLOTHING & APPAREL

BADFISH CLOTHING COMPANY Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, Badfish Clothing Company has quickly become one of San Pedro’s favorite local clothing brands. Chockfull of originally designed t-shirts, hoodies, and caps, this popular store in Downtown San Pedro has become a bastion for the skate and surf crowd. Also, they’re the only local retailer with official “Three-Eyed Fish” merch! 337 W. 6th St., (310) 521-9965, badfishclothing.com.

CALIMUCHO SCREEN PRINTING Support local artists! During the early days of COVID, the guys at Calimucho came up with the “Together We are Stronger” fundraising campaign, raising money for small businesses and independent artists. For the holidays, they’ll have their remaining stock of TWAS merchandise available at their shop, as well as a selection of posters and t-shirts that would make great gifts. 1503 S. Centre St., Instagram @calimucho_sanpedro and @togetherwearestronger2020, calimucho.net.

LUDIC Just off the corner of 9th and Grand is one of San Pedro’s newest boutiques, LUDIC. The shop carries an array of women’s and kids’ clothing and offers all-inclusive sizes, from small to 3X, plus accessories, gifting, and home goods. 915 S. Grand Ave., (562) 999-1347, shopludic.co.

MANDYZ BOUTIQUE Celebrating their tenth anniversary earlier this year, Mandyz Boutique is capping 2020 with their 24 Days of Savings, featuring a different sale every day from Dec.1 through Dec. 24 on their stock of hand-picked, trendy, and fashionable clothing and accessories. On Dec. 10, they’ll be hosting a Sip and Shop event and raffle from 5-8 p.m., offering 20% off select merchandise. 1442 W. 8th St., (310) 521-8400, Instagram @mandyz_boutique.

MCKENNA’S PENDLETON The essential shirt among South Bay surfers and dockworkers alike, McKenna’s Pendleton has been keeping the Harbor Area warm since 1986. Located a short hop away in Lomita, the store carries the largest selection of Pendleton products in Southern California, featuring current men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, and home goods. They also offer various holiday gifts under $50 and complimentary gift wrapping. 2304 Pacific Coast Hwy., Lomita, (310) 539-2725, mckennaspendleton.com.

ROUNDTRIP COLLECTIVE New threads with a vintage vibe! This new Downtown San Pedro boutique opened in February and features high-quality women’s clothing, accessories, and gifts. Roundtrip Collective’s winter collection includes a wide selection of sweaters, jackets, jeans, and fleece pajamas. 617 S. Mesa St., (310) 935-8295, roundtripcollective.com.

URBAN FEET & SKATE San Pedro’s shoe and skate headquarters! Urban Feet carries everything from classy to sporty to work shoes, including popular brands like Ugg Australia, Vans, and Rainbow Sandals. They also carry a full selection of skateboarding equipment. Also, in response to the pandemic, the store carries a large selection of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), in case anyone wants a face shield or hand sanitizer in their stockings this year. 329 W. 6th St., (310) 832-9364, urbanfeetandskate.net.

JEWELRY & ACCESSORIES

CAPTAIN’S TREASURE CHEST From 14k white and yellow gold to sterling silver or costume jewelry, even watches and class rings, gift ideas abound at this beloved family-owned business. For December, Captain’s Treasure Chest is offering 20% off all blue topaz jewelry (December’s birthstone). They also have Christmas pins, earrings, and bracelets for only $10 each! 28901 S. Western Ave., Suite 219, RPV, (310) 519-1856, captainstreasurechestjewelry.com.

GOLDEN TREASURE JEWELERS One of the jewels of Weymouth Corners, Golden Treasure Jewelers specializes in 14k yellow and white gold, diamonds, sterling silver, and watches. In December, they’re offering 15-50% off storewide. With their jewelry cleaning service, you can get your jewelry all sparkly and shiny for the holidays. 1453 W. 8th St., Suite C, (310) 548-4008.

VILICICH WATCH & CLOCK Timepieces make beloved gifts and heirlooms. Family owned and operated for more than six decades, Vilicich Watch & Clock has long specialized in watch and antique clock repair with a special emphasis on Rolex sales and service. Knowledge, skill, and meticulous attention to detail remain a time-honored hallmark of the watchmakers and clockmakers at this Weymouth Corners establishment. 714 S. Weymouth Ave., (310) 833-6891, vilicichwatch.com.

SAN PEDRO SHOES & HANDBAG REPAIR Another Weymouth Corners institution and home of the San Pedro Slap sandal and the Gabbag handbag, San Pedro Shoes & Handbag Repair is a great choice for someone looking for a unique, local gift, or for those just looking to repair a shoe, bag, or belt that they’ve been putting off all year. 1434 W. 8th St., (310) 831-1733.

HOBBIES

THE BIKE PALACE What’s a more classic holiday gift than a brand-new bike with a bright red bow? Since 1973, The Bike Palace has been catering to the community’s two-wheeled needs, and no matter your age, we can all agree that popping a wheelie is still pretty cool. They’re stocked with plenty of sizes and models to choose from for any age. 1600 S. Pacific Ave., (310) 832-1966, thebikepalace.com.

JD HOBBY CENTER The pandemic has seen many people rediscovering creative interests in old hobbies as a form of quarantine stress relief. If you’re looking for a gift that sparks creativity and relaxation, take a look inside JD Hobby Center. Their 10,000 square-foot retail space on 6th Street is full of various models, books, collectible toys, movie memorabilia, and pop culture items. 471 W. 6th St., (310) 514-3702, jdhobbies.yolasite.com.

JDC RECORDS Vinyl is back! This year, vinyl records have outsold CDs in the U.S. for the first time since the 1980s. If you have an audiophile in your life, JDC Records’ “super cool” retail store in Downtown San Pedro is chockfull of new and used vinyl records that would make great gifts. 447 W. 6th St., (424) 264-5335, jdcrecordstore.com.

FOR THE KIDS

THE CORNER STORE Open since 1947, San Pedro’s charming neighborhood cafe carries a full selection of old-fashioned bottled sodas and candy that make for perfect stocking stuffers. The Corner Store also has a unique assortment of handmade toys and games. While you’re there, make sure to grab a pastry and coffee-to-go! 1118 W. 37th St., (310) 832-2424.

ROK ‘N’ ELL BABY BOUTIQUE The perfect spot to find quality gifts for newborns and more, Rok ‘n’ Ell Baby Boutique in Weymouth Corners carries a sweet collection of baby and kids’ clothing, accessories, and goods for anyone knee-high to a grasshopper. 1438 W. 8th St., (310) 832-4145, roknellbaby.com.

HOLIDAY TREATS

POLLY ANN BAKERY Polly Ann Bakery in Weymouth Corners has been sweetening up San Pedro since 1938. They have a full array of delicious holiday cookies, cakes, and pastries that make for great gifts this time of year. Don’t forget to pick up a treat for yourself! 1440 W. 8th St., (310) 519-0966.

COLOSSUS BREAD The new bakery on the block, Colossus Bread opened its doors on Alma Street in August 2018, and they’ve been growing ever since. The bakery offers handcrafted seasonal morning pastries, carefully brewed coffee, and hot loaves of bread to-go. Order online or in-person (socially distanced, of course). 2311 S. Alma St., (213) 444-0077, colossusbread.com.

COMPAGNON WINE BISTRO You can’t go wrong with gifting a bottle of wine. Fortunately, Compagnon Wine Bistro in Downtown San Pedro has a wonderful selection of 60 unique wines from around the world, mostly between $30-$90. You’re bound to find a great bottle, even for the most refined palate. While you’re there, order a charcuterie & fromage board to-go. 335 W. 7th St., (424) 342-9840, compagnonbistro.com.

SIRENS JAVA & TEA The coffee shop that’s become the hub of Downtown San Pedro, Sirens Java & Tea offers a selection of homemade pastries and muffins, as well as a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks. While you’re waiting for your latte, pick up a Sirens mug or tumbler as a gift (or use it yourself on your return visit). 402 W. 7th St., (424) 477-5603.

BROUWERIJ WEST San Pedrans still can’t spell it, but we definitely love to drink it. For the beer connoisseurs on your list, a growler or hoodie from Brouwerij West makes for an excellent gift. This year, the independent brewery launched their new seltzer line: Things for Your Head, available in rotating flavors. They currently offer beer-to-go (with pickup, delivery, and shipping options), and a selection of Brouwerij West merchandise and gift cards. 110 E. 22nd St., Warehouse No. 9, brouwerijwest.com.

PET PICKS

CREATIVE PET SUPPLY Since 1996, Creative Pet has catered to the needs of San Pedro’s critters of all sizes. From dogs, cats, and fish to chickens, reptiles, and rodents, this family-owned shop has everything you need to care for and pamper your pet. 305 N. Harbor Blvd., (800) 227-0001, creativepet.com.

PEDRO PET PALS & HARBOR ANIMAL CARE CENTER Don’t have a furry friend to shop for and thinking about adopting? Check-in with Pedro Pet Pals or Harbor Animal Care Center to get the process going on expanding your family this holiday season. (Remember: gifting a pet as a surprise is not recommended, but visiting shelters and adopting a pet in need as a family can be gratifying for both humans and fur babies alike.) Pedro Pet Pals: pedropetpals.com; Harbor Animal Care Center: 957 N. Gaffey St., (888) 452-7381, laanimalservices.com/shelters/harbor. spt