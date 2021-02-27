The March 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.
ON THE COVER: Rising Star: 14-year-old snowboarding sensation Sonora “Sonny” Alba has her sights set on the Winter Olympics and beyond
PLUS:
- The San Pedro Identity by Angela Romero
- Creating Job Opportunities in San Pedro by Lee Williams
- Kayak Cleanup in L.A. Harbor by Jennifer Marquez
- Divorce: A Marriage to Self by Sophie Schoenfeld, MFT
- Delicious takeout ideas for St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness by Sanam Lamborn
- and much more!
