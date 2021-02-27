News
San Pedro Today – March 2021 cover featuring snowboarder Sonny Alba (photo: John Mattera Photography)

The March 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.

ON THE COVER: Rising Star: 14-year-old snowboarding sensation Sonora “Sonny” Alba has her sights set on the Winter Olympics and beyond

PLUS:

  • The San Pedro Identity by Angela Romero
  • Creating Job Opportunities in San Pedro by Lee Williams
  • Kayak Cleanup in L.A. Harbor by Jennifer Marquez
  • Divorce: A Marriage to Self by Sophie Schoenfeld, MFT
  • Delicious takeout ideas for St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness by Sanam Lamborn
  • and much more!

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:

SPT Staff

