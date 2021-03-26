The April 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.

ON THE COVER: Calimucho’s Calling: The local screen printing business launches its second annual fundraising campaign benefitting small businesses, nonprofits, and independent artists.

PLUS:

COVID Fashion: Button Bands by Sophia Ungaro

What are You Looking Forward to Most? by Lee Williams

When will the Pier, Korean Bell, and Fountain Reopen? by Jennifer Marquez

Tell the World About San Pedro by Angela Romero

The Hyperlocal Breakfast by Sanam Lamborn



and much more!

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below: