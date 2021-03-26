The April 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.
ON THE COVER: Calimucho’s Calling: The local screen printing business launches its second annual fundraising campaign benefitting small businesses, nonprofits, and independent artists.
PLUS:
- COVID Fashion: Button Bands by Sophia Ungaro
- What are You Looking Forward to Most? by Lee Williams
- When will the Pier, Korean Bell, and Fountain Reopen? by Jennifer Marquez
- Tell the World About San Pedro by Angela Romero
- The Hyperlocal Breakfast by Sanam Lamborn
- and much more!
