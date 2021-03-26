News
San Pedro Today – April 2021 featuring Calimucho Screen Printing’s Raul Morales and Kevin Carle and their Together We Are Stronger fundraising campaign. (photo: John Mattera Photography)

The April 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.

ON THE COVER: Calimucho’s Calling: The local screen printing business launches its second annual fundraising campaign benefitting small businesses, nonprofits, and independent artists.

PLUS:

  • COVID Fashion: Button Bands by Sophia Ungaro
  • What are You Looking Forward to Most? by Lee Williams
  • When will the Pier, Korean Bell, and Fountain Reopen? by Jennifer Marquez
  • Tell the World About San Pedro by Angela Romero
  • The Hyperlocal Breakfast by Sanam Lamborn
  • and much more!

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:

Joshua Stecker

Joshua Stecker is the publisher and editor-in-chief of San Pedro Today.

