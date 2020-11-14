The November 2020 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.

ON THE COVER: The Men of Beacon House – With a thrift store and new catering business, the 50-year-old San Pedro institution is meeting the challenges of COVID and substance abuse recovery.

San Pedro Surf School opens at Cabrillo Beach

New Grand Street Arts offers creative outlets during quarantine

Black Knight Patrol celebrates five years serving Southern California

Sophie Schoenfeld on Understanding Addiction

Real Estate: Buyer Strategies in a Competitive Market

Pastor Nathan Hoff: 10 Intentions for Election Day

