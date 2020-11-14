News
San Pedro Today – November 2020

The November 2020 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.

ON THE COVER: The Men of Beacon House – With a thrift store and new catering business, the 50-year-old San Pedro institution is meeting the challenges of COVID and substance abuse recovery.

PLUS:

  • San Pedro Surf School opens at Cabrillo Beach
  • New Grand Street Arts offers creative outlets during quarantine
  • Black Knight Patrol celebrates five years serving Southern California
  • Sophie Schoenfeld on Understanding Addiction
  • Real Estate: Buyer Strategies in a Competitive Market
  • Pastor Nathan Hoff: 10 Intentions for Election Day
  • and much more!

You can read the entire issue below:

