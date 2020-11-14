The November 2020 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.
ON THE COVER: The Men of Beacon House – With a thrift store and new catering business, the 50-year-old San Pedro institution is meeting the challenges of COVID and substance abuse recovery.
PLUS:
- San Pedro Surf School opens at Cabrillo Beach
- New Grand Street Arts offers creative outlets during quarantine
- Black Knight Patrol celebrates five years serving Southern California
- Sophie Schoenfeld on Understanding Addiction
- Real Estate: Buyer Strategies in a Competitive Market
- Pastor Nathan Hoff: 10 Intentions for Election Day
- and much more!
You can read the entire issue below:
Comments