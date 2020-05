The May 2020 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.

ON THE COVER: Silver Linings: There are plenty to find if we look for them, even during a pandemic

PLUS:

‘Safer at Home’ Update

Marconi: San Pedro Sports Scene Takes a Big Hit from Virus

San Pedro Artwalk & Heritage Museum Go Virtual

The Virus & Real Estate

and Much More!

You can read and download the issue below.