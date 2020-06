The June 2020 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.

ON THE COVER: Sign O’ the Times: As restaurants and retail slowly reopen, what will the future of dining and shopping in San Pedro look like?

PLUS:

Managing children in quarantine

Marconi: San Pedro ravaged by flu virus – a hundred years ago

Pirozzi: The Resilient Class of 2020

Tips for weight-loss in lockdown

Fred and Pauline Hooker celebrate 70 years of marriage

and much more!

You can read and download the issue below.