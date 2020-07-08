Magazine
Disinfectant is the new gym accessory. Photo taken at Heyday Elite Fitness in Downtown San Pedro on June 17, 2020. (photo: John Mattera Photography)

The July 2020 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.

ON THE COVER: Now entering… Phase III – With gyms and hair salons opening – and masks required everywhere – San Pedro faces a new sense of normalcy

PLUS:

  • Phase III: The Cost of Beauty – As the state allows hair salons to reopen, local owners go above and beyond to make sure their clients’ return is a safe one
  • Phase III: Time To Sweat – Local gyms reinvent themselves in order to safely reopen
  • Lee Williams on Black Lives Matter
  • Mike Lansing: It Is Time
  • Unreasonable – Romero on San Pedro’s history of protestors.
  • Photos: Unity March 2020
  • Mental Health: Opening Up Without a Cure
  • Fitness: Problems Earn Interest
  • and much more!

You can read and download the issue below.

