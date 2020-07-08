The July 2020 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.
ON THE COVER: Now entering… Phase III – With gyms and hair salons opening – and masks required everywhere – San Pedro faces a new sense of normalcy
PLUS:
- Phase III: The Cost of Beauty – As the state allows hair salons to reopen, local owners go above and beyond to make sure their clients’ return is a safe one
- Phase III: Time To Sweat – Local gyms reinvent themselves in order to safely reopen
- Lee Williams on Black Lives Matter
- Mike Lansing: It Is Time
- Unreasonable – Romero on San Pedro’s history of protestors.
- Photos: Unity March 2020
- Mental Health: Opening Up Without a Cure
- Fitness: Problems Earn Interest
- and much more!
