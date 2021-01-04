Everything you wanted to know about the Warner Grand Theatre in one 60-page special edition!
Stories include:
* Stars, Ushers, & the Castle of Your Dreams: Remembering the Warner Grand Theatre’s Elegant Beginnings
* B. Marcus Priteca: Theater Architect Extraordinaire
* Movies & Memories: The Warner Grand’s First Era
* The New Generation: The Theater’s Rebirth as a Performing Arts Venue
* Grand Vision Foundation: 25 Years of Care for the Warner Grand Theatre
… and much more!
You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:
