During this coronavirus pandemic, it’s imperative to keep our neighbors – especially our senior and high-risk communities – safe.

To reach out to out those that live in your neighborhood, but still following the “Safer at Home” and social distancing guidelines, San Pedro Today put together a printable note neighbors can share with neighbors to offer a helping hand with groceries, mail, errands, or other urgent needs.

According to the Center for Disease Control, those at high-risk for severe illness from the coronavirus (COVID-19) are:

People aged 65 years and older

People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility

People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, including:

People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma

People who have serious heart conditions

People who are immunocompromised

People with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 40 or higher)

People with diabetes

People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis

People with liver disease

We’re still seeing too many of our senior community frequenting grocery and drug stores. If you can help a neighbor by reaching out and offering a hand with groceries, errands, or anything to keep them from having to leave the house, our entire community will be safer for it.

Other cities, including our neighbors in Long Beach, have designed similar notes for their communities. We decided to do one for ours.

You can print this document in PDF form by clicking this link. Each sheet has two notes, just cut in half and deliver to your neighbors.

Stay strong, San Pedro. We got this. spt