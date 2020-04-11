For our May 2020 issue, we’re opening up the magazine to YOU with the opportunity to have your name and photo in our pages (and possibly cover!) of the magazine.

The theme of our May cover story is SILVER LININGS.

We know the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging for all of us, and we’re all experiencing various levels of stress and anxiety during this unprecedented time. But even through tough moments like this, there are silver linings we can focus on to help get us through. For our May issue, we’re asking you to tell us what silver linings you’ve discovered during this pandemic, and to SHOW US YOUR MASKS!

To participate, we’re asking for TWO simple things:

1.) MASK SELFIES/PHOTOS: Submit a selfie or group photo (must be hi-res) with everyone in the pic (even pets!) wearing their protective masks, as ordered by the City of L.A.

2.) Give us (in 75 words or less) one “silver lining” you’ve discovered during this pandemic. (Don’t give us a one-liner, be descriptive!).

Have you taken up a new hobby? Decluttered your home? Revisited or discovered your artistic talent? Have you experienced any amazing acts of gratitude? Have you reached out to an old friend you haven’t heard from in a while? Are you going through old photos? Are you enjoying this “Safer at Home” quality time with your family? Are you trying out new restaurants (take-out/delivery only) you haven’t tried before? Have you learned how to cook at home? Have you developed new relationships with your neighbors? Have you started exercising more?

Even through a pandemic, there are plenty of silver linings to find if we just look for them.

INSTRUCTIONS: Email your mask photo (must be hi-res), short silver lining write-up, and name to contact@sanpedrotoday.com with the email subject SILVER LININGS.

** SUBMISSIONS MUST BE RECEIVED NO LATER THAN MONDAY, APRIL 20 BY 5 PM **

Submissions are FREE of charge. We will include as many as we can in the limited space we have. Space is limited, so get them in sooner rather than later. Once we run out of room, that’s it. San Pedro Today reserves the right to refuse submissions.

💖 MOTHER’S DAY ANNOUNCEMENT

Mother’s Day is May 10 and we want to help you celebrate!

It’s going to be tough to celebrate Mom this year with no dine-in restaurants available and nonessential retail businesses closed. Why not show Mom how much you love her with a special message in San Pedro Today?

MOTHER’S DAY ANNOUNCEMENTS: We are offering personalized Mother’s Day announcement ads for those wishing to celebrate Mom in our pages next month! The announcement ad includes one photo and a special message for just $125!

INSTRUCTIONS: To purchase, email photo (must be hi-res) and short write-up (25 words or less, including “from” names), to contact@sanpedrotoday.com with the email subject MOTHER’S DAY.

** SUBMISSIONS MUST BE RECEIVED NO LATER THAN MONDAY, APRIL 20 BY 5 PM **

We will confirm with payment info. Payment by credit/debit card only. Space is limited. San Pedro Today reserves the right to refuse submissions.

Please email contact@sanpedrotoday.com with any questions. spt