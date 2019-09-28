The post ‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’ appeared first on San Pedro Today.]]>
“It’s one of my favorites of Shakespeare’s plays,” says O’Connor. “I have always wanted to reprise the role of Lady Macbeth after performing as her with Shakespeare by the Sea in 2002.”
Inspired by San Pedro’s ever-growing arts community, the couple toyed with the idea of doing the play as a stand-alone show where they could satiate their creative appetite and not have to commit to anything further. According to O’Connor, that idea changed quickly.
“As we began the process of producing Macbeth as a stand-alone show, every obstacle we overcame pointed us in the direction of becoming a nonprofit, to share the arts as a traditional theatre company. By [doing that], we have the opportunity to put on more shows with greater production value, engage a greater array of students and members of the community, and give more opportunities for local actors to work in a professional environment.”
Sura, who will act opposite his wife as the titular Scottish general, adds, “We’ve always appreciated what San Pedro has to offer. Although a bit off the Hollywood grid, we really love the vibe of the Arts District.”
In Macbeth, the title character (Sura), a brave Scottish general, is given a prophecy by three witches revealing that he will one day become King of Scotland. Fueled by ambition and coerced by his cunning wife (O’Connor), Macbeth wreaks havoc on his way to claiming the throne for himself, leaving a trail of victims in his wake. Ambition run amok and the struggle between fate and free will are just a few of the themes explored in Shakespeare’s shortest tragedy.
“It’s a well-known tale and one of Shakespeare’s greatest works, in my opinion,” says Sura. “We also thought this dark and creepy story would be a fun ticket around Halloween.”
With limited performance space in San Pedro as it is, finding a stage that worked for a large production of more than 20 actors was a challenge. Fortunately, the intimate atmosphere of the Grand Annex, with its stage stretching 20-feet across, turned out to be the perfect spot to launch House of Bards.
“We were looking for a decent-sized theater where we would control the atmosphere to create a seductive, dimly lit, foggy setting, and immediately immerse the audience into this medieval world,” says O’Connor. “The intimate size of the Grand Annex lends itself as a moderately adaptable 99-seat theatrical experience.”
O’Connor, who’s known around the world for her role as Gabrielle in Xena: Warrior Princess, started acting in Houston, Texas, in youth theatrical productions. After starring in 134 episodes of Xena (from 1995-2001), O’Connor continued working in film and television, but always returned to the stage.
“I have always remained connected to the theatre,” says O’Connor, “I recently performed in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo & Juliet.”
Sura, originally from Michigan, started acting in the theatre at seven-years-old. He eventually moved to Los Angeles, winning roles on television shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Masters of Sex, and Criminal Minds, as well as a number of feature films. The couple wed in 2017 and currently reside in San Pedro.
“Being that this is our first production as House of Bards, we are very focused on bringing great performances and production value to Macbeth,” says Sura.
“One of the fundamental reasons that Shakespeare’s work is still relevant today is the fact that all of his stories are timeless,” adds O’Connor. “His plays all revolve around issues that people have faced since the beginning of time and will continue to face forever.”
The House of Bards Theatre Company’s production of Macbeth is directed by Michael Richey and will feature more than 20 local and professional actors. With the anticipated success of Macbeth, House of Bards looks forward to continue producing more shows in the future.
“What the future holds is always an unknown,” says Sura. “We will always strive to bring professional, high-quality theatre to the community, which will hopefully allow them to engage and be a part of an intimate, unique, and educational experience.” spt
Macbeth runs Oct. 11 – Nov. 3 (Thurs, Fri & Sun) at the Grand Annex (434 W. 6th St.). For tickets and more info, visit houseofbards.org.
Passionate and outspoken, Ginsberg recently sat with San Pedro Today to discuss the current state of homelessness in San Pedro, what’s being done to help solve the crisis, and what residents can do to help.
The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
San Pedro Today: How did you get started in homeless advocacy work?
Amber Sheikh Ginsberg: I’ve worked in homeless services and poverty alleviation for 15 years, working with various nonprofits. I actually started my work in poverty alleviation in India. I grew up in the South Bay and while in college, went to Delhi on a fellowship/research trip through both the United Nations and UC Davis to research microfinance, which are small loans to impoverished people. I was brought over because my major was international relations (with minors in women’s and gender studies), and I speak Hindi. I’m half South Asian. In Delhi, I worked for a local nonprofit implementing UN microfinance programs. In the end, the nonprofit needed more help with fundraising and strategic planning, and I realized I was better at that than working directly with clients. I have more of a business and strategic mind when it comes to solving issues. I love working with people one-on-one, but I’m just not meant to be a social worker.
What brought you back to working in Los Angeles?
I love this city and I love the South Bay. Unfortunately, I realized I didn’t need to go to India to work with poverty at its worst, and the systems that created and perpetuate it. It was right here.
I ended up at the Downtown Women’s Center where I started working in homeless services. I worked on Skid Row right out of college. After that, I worked with an organization serving homeless children and their families in Long Beach and did some work for Marymount California University for a couple of years before ending up at Thurlow/Associates — a nonprofit consulting firm —where I’m the managing senior associate.
I still work in homeless services, but as an organizational development consultant. At Thurlow/Associates, I work with social justice and social service organizations, helping them become stronger so they can do the work they need to do. I build the capacity of organizations so that their impact can be greater. Homeless services have always been where I felt most passionate, especially as it pertains to women and children.
You’re known for being a strong and vocal advocate for homeless solutions. With your background and education, you could have gone into any number of industries. What fuels your passion about homeless advocacy?
One of the many reasons this issue is so important to me is because I suffered from really intense perinatal mental health issues during my second pregnancy. I think this is why I became such a strong advocate at this point in my life. Halfway through my second pregnancy, I had a massive panic attack in the middle of the night. And they kept going. After three days of not sleeping, I ended up in Torrance Memorial. I felt crazy at that point.
At that time, I was actually working back on Skid Row as a contractor for the Downtown Women’s Center. I had this ‘aha’ moment after essentially not sleeping for a week. I’m pregnant, with a two-year-old at home, and I realized the only difference between me and the women we were serving was that I had resources and a safety net. As part of my healing process, I determined that I was never going to look away from someone else experiencing this.
Suffering from mental health issues derailed me in a manner that I can’t even articulate, but it also grounded me in this work in such a deep way. If I didn’t have a safety net, I would have done anything to feel better at that point. I would have lost everything.
You’ve lived in San Pedro for a decade with your husband and two children, so you’ve witnessed firsthand how our homeless problem has devolved into a crisis, especially around the Beacon Street post office. As someone who works with these issues on a daily basis, what do you see when you drive past the post office?
It’s horrible. I actually spend less time in that encampment. I spend more time in Harbor City, which has our largest encampment in the council district around Lomita Blvd. It’s huge. On any given night, you can have between 40 and 90 individuals there.
When I drive by any of the San Pedro encampments, I know they represent only 10 percent of the actual homeless population in our area. Maybe 15 percent at most. It’s just the tip of the iceberg, and it’s also the most exacerbated and most extreme version of homelessness that we have. I use it like a litmus test of how bad it is at its worst. That’s what you’re looking at right there.
But that’s what people see here, and that perception is reality to most.
Of course. I have to address and combat this all the time. I constantly tell people that what they see [around the post office] is one version of homelessness in San Pedro. But it is a very small version. At last count, we have 616 homeless individuals in San Pedro. How many do we see around the post office? Twenty-five? Thirty? That does not define the 580 or so other homeless individuals and families.
I often ask people, ‘Do you know how many homeless individuals are actually in San Pedro that could be counted? The ones that are actually findable?’ And they’ll answer, ‘Well, 65.’ And I say, ‘It’s more than 600.’ How many do you not see? They’re not in your face. The vast majority are not having a schizophrenic episode on the side of Gaffey.
The majority of our homeless in San Pedro, at the last count, live in vehicles. It’s about 57 percent, which is why we don’t see them. We also have people that are couch surfing. We have people that are living in hidden, makeshift shelters. They’re not part of these visible encampments that we’re constantly seeing on social media. The vast majority of San Pedro’s homeless population is never really seen at all.
When you approach this crisis with that understanding and context, it helps everyone get a clearer picture of what you can do, and why we’re trying to do the things we are doing. When people hear, ‘Oh, we’re building this shelter. We’re building new housing,’ and they think of those 35 or so people at the post office encampment, I completely understand how folks react. ‘How are we going to move them into that?!’ It’s like, ‘Well, I hope we can, but in the meantime, there are 580 others that we need to focus on.’
In your experience, what do you feel are the main contributors to this current homeless crisis?
In the San Pedro area alone, we have 616 people with 616 stories. It’s so individual. That being said, it is also the manifestation of so many other issues. If you care about domestic violence, you care about homelessness. If you care about workforce development, you care about homelessness. If you care about housing and equity, you care about homelessness. If you care about healthcare and mental illness, all of those things are part of the pipeline.
That’s also one of the reasons why tackling and advocating for this issue excites me. To solve homelessness, we will have to help solve all of these other issues, and vice versa. If we solve homelessness, we will tackle issues surrounding mental health, domestic violence, workforce and economic development in a very large way.
I meet a lot of people throughout the day that say, ‘I could care less about the people that are living by the post office. I just want them out.’ I can’t help but remind them that if you care about public education or domestic violence, or healthcare or mental illness, you care about the system that affects those people. And those people affect those systems. It’s much more interrelated than anyone thinks.
At the core, the largest issue is housing inequity. If you can’t get a job, can’t find good work, are struggling with mental illness, gotten into an accident that put you out of a job. If you have suffered from domestic violence, childhood trauma, or any of these things, and then your housing is somehow taken away or at risk. It’s that simple. Then all these underlying issues become much more vulnerable and exposed.
Our homeless issue is our fault. Nobody wants to hear that, but it’s decades in the making. We shut down our mental institutions in the 1980s. We dumped them on Skid Row. That’s the origin of the vast homeless population of Los Angeles. We have multi-generational homelessness in L.A. We’re one of the only places that has that.
In your experience, what part does mental illness play in this crisis?
I come across a lot of homeless individuals dealing with mental illness that either had issues before they were homeless or issues that have been exacerbated by living on the street. Plus, many do not have access to medication. During a lot of encampment clean-ups, they lose their medication. That means every two weeks they’re losing meds and having to scramble to find them again. For anyone who’s dealt with mental illness, that inconsistency is no way to deal with mental health issues. And sadly, it’s easier to get meth than it is to get Zoloft on the street.
What part do drugs play in all of this?
Drug issues around the encampments did not come from the homeless population. We have a big drug problem in this city with a lot of criminal activity from very enterprising individuals who look at these encampments like a game of Candyland. It’s the worst of the worst. I see deals all the time at encampments, and it’s the people that do not live there that come in to take advantage of those that do.
Ninety percent of women are sexually assaulted while being homeless. I can’t even imagine what I would do if I was on the street and had literally no control over my life, or my body, or anything about myself. You can understand why the drug problem is prevalent.
What do you say to people who blanketly categorize all homeless people as criminals, or as sub-human? We see that language a lot on social media. How do you respond to that?
I hear that a lot. It’s the ‘tip of the iceberg’ scenario that we were talking about earlier. It’s the most visible element. That’s literally all it is. Unless you can understand the totality of our population experiencing homelessness, being the whole 600-plus people, you can’t assess solutions based on the most well-known and disruptive in San Pedro.
I ask everyone who’s reading this to do the exercise in their head. How many homeless people do you see with your naked eyes in San Pedro? In the confines of our beautiful, amazing town, how many do you see? And what percentage is that of the 616 homeless counted? It’s not a lot.
What do you see happening on the ground in San Pedro to help solve this crisis?
There are so many advocates working on this issue in San Pedro, compared to other areas, it’s incredible. We have the CD15 Working Group on Homelessness. It started out as neighborhood council-based, with representatives from the eight neighborhood councils in CD 15. We had a meeting and discovered everyone wanted more information on the homeless population and the solutions the city was offering. That evening, we emailed Councilman Buscaino’s office and asked for a senior staff representative to come to each of these meetings so they can give us actual updates. They did. Before we knew it, it turned into this large group of people who cared about this issue. About 20 to 85 people come to any meeting, with 300 to 400 people in the group total.
One of the biggest challenges in servicing the homeless is convincing them to seek help. How do we help those who do not seek nor want it?
Yeah, there’s definitely a fraction of that population who falls into that camp. Understanding why they don’t want services really helps. Shari Weaver from Harbor Interfaith Services will be one of the first to tell you how long street outreach takes. You may go out and a year later you’re finally at the place with someone where they trust you enough to do something. A lot of people just don’t trust systems. The reason that they’re homeless is because the system has failed them over and over again. Not just one huge system, but many systems — healthcare, foster care, education, incarceration. It’s a horribly traumatic experience. The idea of going back indoors to help them deal with their issues can sometimes be the most frightening thing they can imagine.
In your opinion, what do you think is the key to solving the homeless crisis?
Housing. Housing is the number one solution. All kinds of housing, from affordable to supportive. Supply and demand are what we’re dealing with here in Los Angeles. That’s why housing is so unaffordable. We don’t have enough for the people here. We just need more of all kinds.
Of course, I still believe in conservation and maintaining plenty of green space, but at the same time, we have room for more dense housing development. The only way for us to fix this problem is for this city not to look like it did 10 years ago, because that city helped create this problem.
So, say yes to all kinds of housing. Say yes to fair market housing. Say yes to affordable housing. Say yes to supportive housing. There’s always going to be underlying issues. The problem is, unless we have somewhere to stabilize someone, we can’t even work on their other issues. Trying to get someone off drugs while they’re living in a tent is really, really hard.
It’s been proven time and time again that Housing First is a model that works. When you look at supportive housing for those individuals that need it, the number of people that stay housed is 90 to 95 percent. Even if you don’t care about homeless people at all, and you care about just your own money, house them and support them, because it’s a huge cost savings for you as a taxpayer.
At the end of the day, if we leave someone out on the street by the post office, and they cycle in and out of the emergency room, or in and out of jail because we need to ‘enforce laws around sleeping on the street,’ it’s costing taxpayers more money than just finding them housing. It’s been proven, for the people that live on the street versus those that we fully house and support, it’s between a 20 and 60 percent cost savings for us. Even if you don’t care about people and you just care about keeping your taxpayer money out of the system, house them.
What do you think about L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s “A Bridge Home” initiative?
I am a huge supporter of “A Bridge Home.” We, as a community, need to support this. Our San Pedro site [at 515 N. Beacon St.] is going to have roughly 100 beds. This site has the capacity to help every single person that’s experiencing homelessness in San Pedro within two years. It has the capacity to do that, because people on average are going to stay three to six months to stabilize and move forward. But, if we don’t have housing ready for them, they’ll just sit there, and then the other 500 or so homeless in our community are left outside.
Also, Pastor Lisa Williams at San Pedro United Methodist Church is walking the walk. The church is building permanent, supportive housing on their church site. It’s setting a great example for San Pedro. That congregation said, ‘We’re doing it. This is our faith, and this is what we’re going to do with our space.’
What can people reading this do to be a part of the solution?
Anyone who wants to make San Pedro better needs to make their voice heard. One of the biggest things is advocating for more housing. That means something as simple as going to neighborhood council meetings and going to planning and land use meetings. Anytime there’s a development that comes up that includes housing and you feel like it’s not completely out of the picture, say yes. Support it. Know that it’s going to make this place better and safer, and more equitable for everyone.
Go volunteer at Harbor Interfaith Services. I mean, even just making eye contact with a homeless individual helps. Everyone in this community has the opportunity to make someone’s experience in this community better. Acknowledge someone’s humanity, because if you do that, it can completely transform how much they care about their own life, and how much they want to accept help.
There will always be homeless people, I’m not naive. But we can absolutely solve this crisis here in San Pedro if we choose to do it. If we can get out of our own comfort zone to do it, we will. Most people think it’s up to the city and the systems, but I feel it’s really up to this community. You have to be dedicated to saying, ‘I want San Pedro to be a better place for everyone. For me, the homeless population, and everyone in between.’ If that happens, I have no doubt we’ll be a better community for it.
This work has made me fall in love with San Pedro in the deepest way possible. I can’t even fathom leaving this town because of all the friendships I’ve made in this advocacy work. It makes me want to make this place better. This place is already pretty awesome, but we have so much more potential here, and I’m not going to stop until we realize that potential. spt
A melting pot of multi-generational San Pedrans are all eagerly waiting in line for a cup of joe on a Saturday morning in August, excited to be a part of the grand reopening of a beloved downtown establishment, Sirens Java & Tea.
“This is crazy,” I overhear one woman say as she walks in with her young daughter. Not only is there a line out the door, but every seat is taken inside. The new booths, the row along the windows, the half dozen tables, all full. And they’ve barely been open an hour. The baristas, all original staff from the old location, are desperately trying to keep up. Although none of them are new, it’s been eight months since they last brewed an espresso here, and their rust is slowly peeling off. This was supposed to be a “soft” opening, they were told.
“Hi, Yolanda!” a woman screams from the back of the line. Yolanda Regalado, the owner of Sirens (along with her husband Ray), doesn’t hear her. She’s running back and forth, making sure the baristas are stocked while also trying to play host to the hundred or so people who came out on a normally quiet Saturday morning in Downtown San Pedro to see the coffee shop’s new digs.
Outside, half of Mesa Street is closed off as various tables featuring safety and first responder information (an important part of Sirens’ story) line both sides of the block. Artist Julie Bender, the mastermind behind the 25th Street Mosaic Mural, also has a table selling photo prints of the now famous wall. (Her art studio was located in the back of Sirens’ original location.)
Yes, it’s a block party for a coffee shop.
Later that morning, San Pedro Chamber of Commerce President Elise Swanson and L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, along with chamber board members, join the Regalados outside the front entrance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. After a few kind words and thanking everyone for their support, they cut the ribbon, and once again, Sirens Java & Tea is back in business.
That is, until they have to close the next day.
COMMUNITY HUB
A block party for a coffee shop reopening might seem like a bit much, but Sirens isn’t your typical coffeehouse.
The energy on the corner of 7th and Mesa that particular Saturday morning is something Downtown San Pedro has been missing for years. The abrupt closure of their original location at the end of last year, after four years in business, left a gaping void in the heart of downtown.
Not only did Sirens serve as a coffeehouse, it became the unofficial community hub for San Pedro. Its proximity to City Hall in the old News-Pilot building on 7th Street made it the perfect spot for city and local politicos to hold court over cappuccinos and homemade cinnamon rolls. Book clubs, local organizations, and school groups all had regular meetings there. It was also the spot where the 25th Street Mosaic Mural and the San Pedro Heritage Museum were both formally announced to the public. In fact, many of the tiles that ended up on the 25th Street Mosaic were made in Bender’s studio at the back of the shop.
When Sirens closed at the end of last year, all that activity stopped.
Since then, 7th Street has been a ghost town during the day. Even the successful openings of La Buvette Bistro and Sebastian’s Mediterranean Cuisine at the opposite end of the block couldn’t bring back the spirit left in the wake of the coffee shop’s shuttering. Like many who lamented its closing, all anyone was asking was, “What the heck happened?”
‘WE WERE GOING TO CLOSE FOR GOOD’
A week after the soft opening, I met up with Regalado in the new and improved Sirens. Since the opening block party on August 10, the shop had to close again due to the long wait in getting the health department to sign-off on the business (she got an exemption for the soft opening). Bringing a building built in the 1920s up to code in 2019 involves a lot of money and a lot of paperwork.
“It’s been frustrating,” says Regalado, as we chat in one of the comfortable new booths. “But once we get signed-off, we’re good to go.”
The health department was scheduled to sign-off on the business by the end of August, so by the time you read this, Sirens should be open once again. (Ed. note: Sirens officially reopened Saturday, August 24, just as we were going to print.)
As the cliché goes, the road to this point was a long and rough one. Moving locations was never part of the Regalados’ plan when Sirens originally opened in late 2015. The coffee shop, whose name is a double entendre referencing the mythological creature and a symbol representing first responders, was coming to the end of their original lease last year and ran into issues renewing with their landlord.
“Our new lease was coming up for another six years at that location,” explains Regalado. “All these new fees started coming up, and it started getting way too much. We were going to close for good because we knew that we had put all our retirement, all our money – everything – into [the shop].”
That’s when she met Joe Brucato.
“He would come in every so often,” she says. “He’s a retired sheriff for Riverside and I’m retired for L.A. County. That’s how we got a connection.”
The way Regalado explains it, Brucato, knowing the situation the Regalados were in, asked her to walk up the street to the corner of 7th and Mesa and check out a building that could possibly become Sirens’ new home.
“So, we started talking and he said, ‘Hey Yolanda, get a cup of coffee and walk up the street with me,’ because he knew that I was upset. I said, ‘No, I don’t want to go.’ He’s all, ‘Come on, come on. Just get out of here. You need to get out of the building.’”
The pair walked up to 402 W. 7th Street, which most recently was Cooks Kitchen & Remodeling, but at that moment was just one of many empty downtown storefronts with most of the windows sealed shut.
“He tells me, ‘That’s for lease,’” recalls Regalado. “So, we walked in and it was really old and needed a lot of work. Joe says, ‘You can do it. You did it once, you can do it again.’ Then he suggests that maybe I should buy the building. And I said, ‘Are you kidding me? I can’t buy this building.’ And he said, ‘Yes, you can.’ I said, ‘No, I can’t.’ And then he started laughing.”
She continues, “A week later, he comes back in and asks if I’ve given buying the building any more thought. So, I asked him, ‘Why do you keep asking me this?’ And he goes, ‘Because I’m the owner.’ I thought he was joking. And he goes, ‘No, I am. And I want you to buy this.’ But I told him, after all we put into the first one, we couldn’t afford it. He says, ‘Yes you can. I’ll make it possible for you to do this.’”
The building, owned by Brucato and his family, wasn’t on the market but was sitting vacant. It was an eyesore and a relic in a downtown district slowly trying to redefine and modernize itself.
“I wasn’t sure what we were going to do,” admits Regalado. “But my husband said, ‘Yolanda, we need to open again. We need to do this. This is a gift. Maybe it’s a sign that we need to be here.’”
“I wanted something vibrant [on that corner], and that’s what she had,” says Brucato. “We weren’t dying to sell it, but then the conversation turned to her making the leap. Yolanda and I get along really well and we were able to put a deal together quickly.”
Regalado adds, “We decided we were going to do it. My staff, right after [we closed in] December, moved everything into storage and we just got to work.”
Buying and renovating a building built in the 1920s on a limited budget is a Herculean task, but the Regalados, along with their family, friends, and staff, were able to get it done. In order to help offset some of the upfront costs, Brucato helped find tenants like Birdcage Beauty Parlour and Her Escape Boutique to lease the smaller storefronts while Sirens continued its build-out.
After eight long months, waiting through multiple delays, including having to replace nearly all the plumbing and electrical, at a total build-out cost in the hundreds of thousands, the new Sirens Java & Tea was finally ready for its close-up.
CALL OF THE SIREN
The word that kept floating around the crowd during the soft opening in August was “amazing.” With large bay windows lining both 7th and Mesa Streets and a spacious lounge area that includes a small stage and nearly perfect natural lighting, the interior design of the new Sirens Java & Tea looks like something staged for a glossy travel magazine.
Artist Tina Crandall, a friend of Regalado’s, did the interior artwork on the walls, which includes a faux wood design with blue drapery and images of coffee plants and mermaids. The serving counter and display cases sit in the back of the shop with a large menu board on the wall behind it. While the coffee shop is brand new, Sirens is still carrying on the legacy it started in the old location by honoring first responders and the military. Regalado originally came up with the concept as a way to honor her older brother, Benjamin Pinel, a Los Angeles City Firefighter who died in the line of duty while responding to an arson fire
at a restaurant near LAX on December 4, 1984. Sirens was her way of combining her two passions – honoring first responders and coffee.
Regalado points to a blank corner of the shop and says, “That area is going to be dedicated to first responders. I’m just upset that we couldn’t take our memorial piece, the one with the lighthouse and angel wings. We had to leave that in the old location because it’s just too tough to take off the wall.” She’s hoping whoever ends up renting the old location (it’s sat vacant since Sirens left), will let them try and recover the memorial, which is a large mosaic by Julie Bender.
While Bender’s piece sits in the old location, Sirens, in keeping with its support of local artists, collaborated with Machine Studio, Community Art Machine, and the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District on a community mural project on the building’s back wall, adjacent to the 7th Street parking lot, titled “Adventures in Public Art.” The large mural, which features an underwater theme, is another in a series of large mural projects that have been canvasing the downtown district in recent years.
“I’m so excited about [Sirens’] return to the community and look forward to the reopening,” says Linda Grimes, managing director of the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District. “I miss the wonderful environment for meetings, and I’m happy that Yolanda is now a property owner and the corner is activated.”
With Sirens back and ready for business, the attention now shifts to the shop’s main focus: coffee. This reporter, being somewhat of a coffee snob himself, can tell you that Sirens continues to pour a great cup of joe, which, even with all the community outreach and support, is the real reason people keep returning. Even the original staff came back, which was a shock, even to Regalado.
“The first day everyone returned for training in the new shop, they were so excited and wanted to see their customers again,” says Regalado. “Sirens is a part of who they are. They take a lot of pride in that.”
In addition to its coffee, Regalado is will be changing up the food menu this time around.
“We’re going to be carrying a lot more vegan items,” she says. “We’re going to be offering healthier choices, in addition to our pastries.” She also says that the new space will allow Sirens to bake their own in-house items, like fresh bread and cookies.
“And we’re going to host pop-ups,” she adds. “Every so often we’ll have a pop-up shop. We’ll also be doing beer and wine tastings, as soon as we get our license.” There are also plans to open up a small speakeasy bar in another part of the building in the near future.
Now that construction, for the most part, is finished, Regalado is finally coming to terms with just how much the coffee shop’s absence was felt downtown and is excited to see all her regulars once again.
As we’re finishing up our interview, an older lady pokes her head inside the shop to say hello. After exchanging pleasantries, the lady leaves and Regalado’s eyes light up.
“Want to hear a story about that lady?” she asks me, as if I was going to say no to such a juicy question. “That lady, she’s a local artist, and before I opened up the first location, when I was looking at that building, she came outside and asked what I was doing,” she recalls. “I said, ‘I’m going to build a coffee shop.’ She goes, ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘Why not?’ Then she says, ‘We don’t want you here. It’s not going to do well.’ I said, ‘Okay, but when we do open, will you come in and have a cup of coffee?’ She said, ‘Maybe.’ She’s our biggest fan now.” spt
Sirens Java & Tea is located at 402 W. 7th Street in Downtown San Pedro. For more info, visit sirensjavahouse.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
On Thursday, August 15, plans were announced to create a bronze statue in Downtown San Pedro to memorialize the beloved late writer, poet, and artist who called San Pedro home from 1978 until his death from leukemia on March 9, 1994.
The San Pedro Heritage Museum, which is spearheading the project, has launched a GoFundMe campaign called Bukowski in Bronze and aims to raise $150,000 to erect the statue by the late writer’s 100th birthday on August 16, 2020.
“Fans of Bukowski travel to San Pedro from all around the world looking for a way to feel close to a man whose words touched them so deeply,” said Angela Romero, president and founder of the San Pedro Heritage Museum. “They’re looking to experience even a small part of the town he chose as his final home. Right now, all we have for them is his gravesite.”
The San Pedro Heritage Museum has enlisted world-renowned sculptor and San Pedro resident Eugene Daub to work on monument renderings. Daub is known for works including his 2013 statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks in the National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. The final statue design will be a collaboration between Daub and Bukowski’s widow, Linda Lee Bukowski, who has given the museum her blessing for the project.
The idea to create something to honor Bukowski in San Pedro had been considered many times throughout the years, but nothing ever came to fruition. Bukowski is considered one of the most prolific poets, short story writers, and novelists of the 20th century. He wrote his most powerful and reflective works while living in San Pedro, including Ham on Rye, arguably his most personal writing.
Romero felt compelled to put this project in motion befitting the literary great when she noticed Bukowski fans had nowhere to honor his legacy in the place he made his final home other than his gravesite at Green Hills Memorial Park.
“A Bukowski monument would become an instant landmark,” said Romero. “Not only would it honor the life he lived in San Pedro, but it would also give fans a central place to gather and connect with him for years to come.”
The campaign has the enthusiastic support of Los Angeles Councilman Joe Buscaino, the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, the San Pedro Business Improvement District, the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District, Grand Vision Foundation and Angels Gate Cultural Center, with key representatives serving on the museum’s Bukowski Monument Committee.
“Building a Bukowski monument is long overdue,” said L.A. City Councilmember Joe Buscaino. “There is a lot of momentum in Downtown San Pedro, and there has never been a better opportunity to make the Bukowski monument a reality.”
The San Pedro Heritage Museum is celebrating the crowdfunding launch and Bukowski’s 99th birthday with cake and a reading of the author’s poetry at Sacred Grounds (468 W. 6th Street) on Friday, August 16 at 7 p.m. To donate to the project, please visit www.GoFundMe.com/Bukowski. spt
When I was a broke college student, I spent money as quickly as I got it. My spending was mindless. I had no idea where my money was going, but I had it, so I spent it. It didn’t take long before I got tired of it and started to listen to my parents and read up on simple money management.
There are a ton of books on budgeting and personal finance out there, but the core principles can be boiled down to two directives: 1.) Pay yourself first, and 2.) Give every dollar a job.
“Pay yourself first” is the idea that you take a certain percentage of every dollar you make before you spend a dime and stock it away for your future. This goes in a separate account that you don’t touch, and it goes towards investing and/or retirement.
The second principle means every cent you make should be assigned to certain “buckets” determined before you even earn it. Every dollar is deployed to cover expenses/savings you’ve budgeted out beforehand. If you always follow those two principles, you’ll manage your money well. Anyone that’s budgeted realizes you have to make certain sacrifices today in the name of what’s most important to your future.
If you stick with it though, you discover that you usually have plenty of money for the things you truly value and realize other things were just needlessly bleeding your bank account. But money isn’t the only currency in your life that can benefit from the same principles.
The most important currency we have is the one we most often waste: time.
However, unlike money, you don’t get more of it, so it’s infinitely more important that you gain control of it. And yet, most people go into every week winging it. They have good intentions but let countless interruptions and distractions kill those intentions.
If you have a lofty goal but you don’t have a schedule where you “pay yourself first” by carving out time blocks to do what’s most important to you (like workout, meditate, prep food) and give every hour of your day a specific job to handle all the other priorities, then you are setting yourself up for failure.
I once took a productivity course that advised, before implementing anything productive, do a one-day log of every minute of your day. See where you really, truly spend your time. Is every moment deliberate and maximized? That exercise showed me how easy it is to waste the day and miss the opportunity to move closer to our goals.
This is the most common reason why I see people fail in their fitness journey. People set a goal but fail to make a plan to make it happen. They lack focus because they don’t have a plan and let all the distractions of that day steal their aspirations.
But contrary to popular belief, we don’t find the time to do what’s important. We make the time. Rarely do people factor in the logistics of getting in shape, but it requires a significant chunk of time each week. If you don’t lay out how it’s all going to happen each day, it’s definitely not going to happen by improvising.
You’ll need 5-10 hours per week for at least 6-24 weeks for grocery shopping, prepping, working out, etc. And, I’m not going to sugar coat it, this is not an easy task. It will require time and patience to find a rhythm and routine that works. But if you honestly want the results, a weekly routine is what’s required to get them.
You’ve often heard that abs are made in the kitchen, but I’d venture to say that advice is incomplete. Abs are made by getting out your calendar and planning your days in the kitchen (and the gym) and following that plan till you succeed. So, pencil it in. spt
Heyday Elite Fitness offers a 2-minute scan that provides a full 1-page body fat analysis to help you tailor your fitness goals. For more info, email ricky@heydaytraining.com.
The post A Shakespearean Summer appeared first on San Pedro Today.]]>
Theatre-goers of every age and variety are spread out amongst the seats and grass, most enjoying a meal and beverage as they watch the actors build the set on the band shell stage that will eventually become the backdrop for this evening’s performance of The Comedy of Errors. (Henry V would be performed the following night.)
The actors get into it as well, playing around in costume and in character as they put together set pieces in front of the audience. They’re halfway through this year’s run, so they’ve got the build out down to a science. They’ll eventually put up and tear down the set more than a hundred times before the run is over, since they need to do it every night they perform. The audience eats it up, clapping and cheering the cast on as they set the stage for what’s to come.
This year’s productions of The Comedy of Errors, directed by James Rice, and Henry V, directed by Stephanie Coltrin, marks Shakespeare by the Sea’s 22nd season. For more than two decades, the company has been entertaining capacity crowds across Southern California with free performances of the Bard’s work. It’s the only Shakespeare company that travels to more than 20 communities on the west coast with its programming. It’s also the only annual free theatrical experience that serves the entire South Bay, Los Angeles, and parts of Orange and Ventura Counties.
“The size of the organization has really grown from having just me, a director, a theater designer, a few staff members, and some actors that show up and do the show,” says Lisa Coffi, founder and producing artistic director of Shakespeare by the Sea. “Now I have staff members that are with me all year-round. There’s a lot more people involved. This season, we have [up to] 16 actors, seven volunteers, and four staff members every night, just for Shakespeare.”
FROM THESIS TO THEATRE
The San Pedro summer tradition launched in 1998 as Coffi’s college thesis project, which would earn her an MSA in theater management from Cal State Long Beach. Their first show, The Comedy of Errors (the first of three times they’ve mounted the play), saw more than 3,000 people attend the nine performances during a three-week run at Point Fermin Park. That year, they were able to pull it off on a meager budget of $20,000. Today, Shakespeare by the Sea performs two plays every summer in repertory on a 10-week schedule – 42 performances in 23 locations – with a budget topping $317,000.
“It’s an uncommonly long schedule for plays,” says Coffi. “Most theaters don’t [run productions] that long, unless you’re on Broadway. So, a 10-week run in Los Angeles is unheard of.”
In addition to that, Coffi also co-founded Little Fish Theatre in January 2002 in downtown San Pedro. The company, which produces contemporary plays year-round, is also in production concurrently with SBTS.
“We also have Little Fish, which needs its volunteers and staff. So right now, we have three shows running, the two Shakespeare shows and The Nerd at Little Fish.” (The Nerd closes July 28; Lonesome West opens August 22.)
Shakespeare by the Sea’s current schedule has them crisscrossing all over Southern California, starting and ending at their home base at Point Fermin Park. By the time the 10-week run is over, the cast and crew (with set, sound and lights) will have traveled as far north as Encino and as far south as Aliso Viejo, with stops in Manhattan Beach, Cerritos, Beverly Hills, and more than a dozen other cities in between.
SUMMER YEAR-ROUND
What started off as a thesis project turned into a year-round nonprofit organization very quickly.
“I originally I wanted to do a show at Point Fermin Park where I could put up a fence and charge tickets, but the City of Los Angeles and our city councilman at the time, wanted me to do it for free,” recalls Coffi. “So, they helped shepherd me through the Department of Cultural Affairs and put some cash together to help get it off the ground.”
Planning for the next season starts before the current season is over. According to Coffi, next season’s plays are usually announced towards the end of the current run. “So people get excited for next year,” she says. Even venues for the following year are booked in September and October.
“I have a 2020 calendar that I carry around with me because a lot of the tour cities, if I see my contact there, they just go, ‘Same time, same place, next year?’ I say, ‘Yep.’ You just pencil it in, and you’re done.”
With the directors hired in December, production officially starts in January with work on scenic designs and the editing of the scripts. An uncut Shakespeare play can run as long as four hours, so every year, the company must cut down the text in order to keep the runtime reasonable.
“Shakespeare’s plays were meant for an audience who had a lot more time on their hands,” says Coltrin, who’s also the associate festival producer. “We’re under a severe time limit of two hours, including intermission. So, for me, the biggest challenge is cutting it down to our time limit, but we stay true to [Shakespeare’s] intent and still give the audience the full experience of the play. It hurts me to say that because I wouldn’t like to cut any of it, but we have to.”
Auditions for the chosen plays happen in the spring, with the rehearsal process starting by late March.
“We get anywhere from 500 to 700 actors submit for roles. Of that, we call in about 300,” explains Coffi. “We call back about 50 and then out of that we pick our final casts.”
It’s a daunting task for any actor to undertake. Not only do they have to learn their blocking and lines, but the actors are also required to set up and take down the set every night, which doesn’t necessarily happen in today’s modern theatre.
“It’s incredibly challenging,” says Jonathan Fisher, who plays Henry V in Henry V and Antipholus of Ephesus in The Comedy of Errors. “The time and effort that goes into these productions is amazing. [SBTS] is upfront with how much of a commitment these shows require. The traveling aspect adds a different dimension to it.”
IT TAKES A VILLAGE
While the performances are free to the public, free theatre is not free to produce. Fundraising is a huge aspect of running a nonprofit theatre company, and Coffi and the rest of her staff are constantly thinking of ways to raise more funds.
“I’m always writing letters, trying to come up with the next thing,” says Coffi. “What items can I sell? What events can we do? Those types of things.”
In addition to donating money, during each performance patrons can purchase raffle tickets for unique prizes and purchase SBTS merchandise. Patrons can also purchase a Golden Ticket ($150), which guarantees reserved seating for a party up to six for a performance. They can also purchase a Bard’s Box ($65/person) for opening and closing nights, which includes reserved seating with blankets, a seat cushion, choice of meal, and bottomless beverages. There are also employer matching donation programs and corporate partnership opportunities available.
“By being free to the public, one of the only ways that we can expand and improve is by having more money,” explains Coffi.
POINT FERMIN MAGIC
It’s not unusual to see large crowds forming as early as two hours before a Shakespeare by the Sea performance at Point Fermin Park. For many, these shows have become a summer family tradition.
When asked what’s the most rewarding aspect of putting on these shows year after year, Coffi is quick to reply. “It’s the people, hearing their stories.” she says. “Seeing these people that I only see once a year, maybe twice if they come out to both shows. I get to follow along with them and their stories. How it’s affecting them. That’s what really gets my goat.”
“There’s a big family aspect to all of this, and our family extends to our audience,” adds Coltrin. “It takes a specific kind of artist to commit to something like this. We just get the best people who are committed and passionate, and they become family. My best friends all came from Shakespeare by the Sea.”
The crowds continue to grow year after year, which is a testament to the quality of work they produce onstage. Coffi also attributes the company’s longevity to the words of the playwright himself that they celebrate each summer.
“It’s something magical,” she says. “I think it’s the element of the outdoors, this old language that travels through time, and the fact that you are seeing something that is so old that has had 300 years’ worth of generations watching it. So, somehow it ties you back to the beginnings of the theatre. It’s just something that’s really unique and exciting.”
For Coltrin, the beauty of Shakespeare by the Sea’s home at Point Fermin Park just adds to the charm.
“Point Fermin is magic,” she says. “There was one year during King John where one of the characters has a big speech about how the world is turned upside down and there are these mystical things scaring everyone, but they can’t figure out what’s happening. Exactly at the moment that he started saying that, the fog rolled in off the ocean and completely engulfed the park to the point where you couldn’t see anyone onstage. And just as he finished the speech, the fog went away. It was like something weird happened in the universe, and this fog just needed to help that show right now. It rolled in on cue and rolled out on cue. It was amazing. It was magical.” spt
Don’t miss the Grand Finale performances of Henry V on Friday, August 16, and The Comedy of Errors on Saturday, August 17, both at 8 p.m. at Point Fermin Park. For more information on Shakespeare by the Sea, visit shakespearebythesea.org.
For more information on Little Fish Theatre, visit littlefishtheatre.org.
The post San Pedro Over The Years, One Wedding at a Time appeared first on San Pedro Today.]]>
I’ve been going through a lot of papers and photographs since my mother died last March, but I realized one thing I hadn’t found was a picture of my paternal grandparents’ wedding. I found the marriage certificate for Ettore Marconi and Annie Lazzaro, from March 6, 1923, stating they were married at St. Peter’s. But where was St. Peter’s Catholic Church in 1923?
Today’s St. Peter’s is on O’Farrell Street, but that church was Holy Trinity beginning in 1924 (see below), before that parish moved up to where it is now on Santa Cruz.
It took quite a lot of hunting before the good folks at the historical society found a history of Holy Trinity explaining that the church was initially named St. Peter’s but was renamed to avoid confusion with St. Peter’s Episcopal.
One mystery solved, but I still thought there had to be a wedding picture somewhere. Then I had a “duh” moment: My grandparents divorced when my dad was still in elementary school. It wasn’t likely that my grandmother, who remarried, would have kept any old wedding photos around.
I do have one of those classic black-and-white wedding photos of my parents, Eddie Marconi and Rosemary Inskeep, taken June 17, 1950, at the same church where his parents had wed, only now known as Holy Trinity. (It was June, so Mary Star was booked solid.) Dad is wearing the traditional white tux and Mom is in a wedding dress she sewed herself. The wedding party, the men also in white tuxes and the women in white, is made up mostly of second-generation Italian-Americans (cue The Godfather theme).
The wedding picture of me and Deborah O’Connor is typical 1970s. It’s April 13, 1974, but outside of some long hair, it isn’t too crazy: the guys are still in white tuxes (no pastel for me, thank you), with the in vogue ruffled shirts and cummerbunds. Deb is striking in a satin white gown, but her girls are all in flowered dresses with straw hats and flowers baskets. The backdrop for the wedding party picture at The Neighborhood Church (we had no home church at the time) is a sweeping view of the entire South Bay.
Finally, there’s the picture of my son, Matthew, and his bride, Elizabeth Sanchez, at the altar of Trinity Lutheran Church in San Pedro on April 5, 2007.
In retrospect, what’s interesting about all these weddings is that my family experience is not unique: I suspect there are multitudes of San Pedrans who have wedding photos taken here over four and even five generations. How many homes contain one of those early 20th century photos of two young immigrants (never smiling) starting their lives together in a picturesque seaside town with nothing but the promise of a brighter future ahead of them? Deep roots are part of the San Pedro mystique.
I have two granddaughters, and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t looking forward to a fifth generation of Marconis getting married here. No pressure – they’re both students at Dodson Middle School (where I graduated in 1966) – but this is a town steeped in family traditions. It’s the glue that keeps us together.
KEEPING IT CLEAN
Back in May, it was discovered that the small bronze plaque next to the main post office, placed there decades ago to honor San Pedro’s WWI dead, had been defaced.
It was the subject of much discussion on the “San Pedro Born and Raised” Facebook page, with plenty of well-placed outrage over the vandalism. But even while the postings accumulated, two San Pedrans decided to do more than just curse the darkness. George Matthews and Bob Milling grabbed solvents, brushes and rags and, before the day was over, had posted video on the thread of them cleaning the memorial. And lighting this candle wasn’t an easy job.
Doing the dirty work is standard for the all-volunteer San Pedro CPR (Caring Proactive Residents) Cleanup Crew, of which Matthews and Milling are members. Steve Kleinjan’s Clean San Pedro has received appropriate recognition for its work, and, Lord knows, San Pedro could use all the cleanup help it can get. For a town disparagingly called “the ghetto by the sea,” it’s hard to imagine what it would look like without San Pedro CPR’s regular sweeps of our streets, beaches and lots, combined with Clean San Pedro’s major undertakings.
Kudos to Matthews and Milling for quick thinking and even quicker action. San Pedro is a better place with people like them.
CALLING ALL CLASSICS
It’s official now. San Pedro High’s W`69 class (my class) will be having its 50th reunion from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 21 at the Dalmatian-American Club.
We were a small class, so a good turnout is crucial for this event to be a success. The reunion committee needs to get the invitations out soon, which means class members need to respond right away.
To get on the mailing list, contact Priscilla DeSalvo Robinson via text at (562) 400-9650, Messenger on Facebook or email at penguinrobinson@ca.rr.com, Carmela Lauro at (310) 365-0335; or Mateo Toribio at mateo_toribio@hotmail.com.
The committee also needs contact info you may have on class members who have not heard about the reunion, or, sadly, to update the list of deceased classmates. Priscilla had already listed 18 dead classmates, and I added two more. Twenty lost from a class of fewer than 200 is reason enough to get together one last time because, as a friend always says, we may never pass this way again. spt
The post Every Soul Matters appeared first on San Pedro Today.]]>
When all the kids come, they displace our regular guests. AA and ACA (Adult Children of Alcoholics), Toastmasters Club #111, a few small groups from some local church plants, and our own Bible study groups all make way for VBS. It takes the better part of a day for our secretary to contact everyone impacted by their inability to meet during these summer weeks.
The South Bay was once host to famous Bible teacher, Hal Lindsey. Lindsey pastored a congregation in Torrance and wrote an influential book called The Late Great Planet Earth. It was on the New York Times bestseller list for 20 weeks in 1970. Central to that book and his books that followed was the understanding of the secret return of Jesus Christ and the rapture of the true church into the heavens. He suggested that the apocalypse would probably happen in the 1980s. You may remember bumper stickers around that time: “In case of rapture, this car will be unmanned.” As a high school student, I met Lindsey when he came to Seattle on a book tour. I was given the task to get his coffee order. “Pastor Lindsey, what kind of coffee would you like?” He responded, “A quadruple espresso.” Strong, straight, and fully awake! Just like his end-times teaching.
There are a few different historical ways to interpret the Bible’s teaching on the end-times. They are probably all represented among the churches in San Pedro. For what it’s worth, I agree with Lindsey on espresso, but we part ways on how the church is called to be involved in the world. He is waiting for rapture. I am waiting for renewal. Lindsey’s focus on the church leaving Earth probably finds strong agreement with the church’s strongest critics. There isn’t much difference between, “Can’t wait to leave” and “I wish they would just leave.” But what if the church did up and leave or was raptured away?
During Lent, I gave up mainstream news consumption – happiest Lent in recent memory. I did sneak a peek at the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) since my oldest son has been living near Edmonton. In May, they reported the expected closure of 9,000 Canadian churches and religious spaces over the next ten years. There was mixed reaction. Some called it a crisis. Others saw it as evidence of growing secularism in modern society. I believe our culture is growing more religious, not more secular, but that is a subject for another article.
Those who are concerned about the church’s absence note that churches and religious spaces are places for the community to gather, like Weight Watchers at Temple Beth El or Toastmasters at Trinity. They are staging places for outreach like Meals on Wheels from First Presbyterian or feeding the homeless at Mary Star or First Baptist, or food delivery from Calvary Chapel. These are just some of the gathering places of worship on 7th and 8th Streets in San Pedro, and they are only partial lists of the groups they host and the ways they serve.
Many would miss those buildings if they were no longer religious gathering spaces, with all the attending benefits they provide San Pedro. They are places where, like medical buildings and gyms, bodies are fed and strengthened. But the uniqueness of their charters involves a commitment to the soul. Do we need communities that are committed to the soul? Does the soul matter? Every year at VBS time, we witness what we sing about at Christmas in “O’ Holy Night”: “The soul felt its worth.”
It is glorious to behold when a kid knows they are precious in His sight. Souls matter. spt
The post Meet the Mayor appeared first on San Pedro Today.]]>
You’ve been the behind the scenes mastermind on two successful honorary mayor campaigns (Domenic Costa and Dave Martinez), why did you decide to step into the spotlight this time and run yourself?
Pam Costa: I decided to run because I absolutely love my charities. Two years ago, Ronna Luna (president of Maria’s Closet, a charity that supplies prom dresses to girls in need), approached me and asked me to be on their board of directors. I would be running the events and fundraisers associated with the charity. When you meet Ronna, you are automatically drawn to her passion for this charity. I knew immediately that I wanted to be a part of it. I knew running for honorary mayor would be a perfect way to raise money for her. Then there is Pedro Pet Pals, and the founder, Theresa Sardisco, is an angel on earth. Her passion for animals is contagious, and helping her was a no-brainer. Running for honorary mayor brought her into my life, and for that I am truly blessed. Then there is my school, POLAHS. I love this school and love all my kids. Raising money for them is an honor because it will help fund even more amazing programs that they deserve.
Being that the honorary mayor’s race is one big fundraising drive, what types of fundraising events did you put together? Which type of event(s) worked best? Which type of event(s) didn’t do so well?
Costa: San Pedro is such a generous city! People came to events and had fun! I told my family if I was going to do this, it had to be fun. People wanted to support me and my charities, so they participated in the events that we held.
I did many restaurant fundraisers and am so grateful to the owners that hosted them: Dominick’s Pizza House, Big Nick’s Pizza, Sorrento’s, Buono’s Pizza, Sebastian’s, The Whale and Ale, NUDA, and Pappy’s Seafood.
We did a sing-a-long to Mama Mia [at the San Pedro Brewing Company]. San Pedro Fish Market hosted a dinner and silent auction. Captain’s Treasure Chest gave me a percentage of sales for a week. We did a pub crawl on the trolley and went to three local bars for St. Patrick’s Day. Off the Vine gave us a percentage night. We put on a 5K and had more than 100 runners and also had vendors selling.
The Wingtips played at the Dalmatian-American Club. I baked hundreds of cakes and had bake sales anywhere they would allow me. I had Bunco put on by Ann Esposito. I had a boutique hosted at Theresa Lauro’s home where we also had a swordfish barbecue donated by Dino Lauro. Tom Scotti, my former principal, cooked a five-course meal in my home for 40 people. We had 53 people on a bus to Pechanga and had quite a few big winners! We had a Super Bowl pool and a March Madness pool. These events were so much fun, and I was blessed with all the support.
How many hours did you put into it? How many volunteers did you have?
Costa: I truly worked everyday. I wrote more than 200 letters asking people to donate to my campaign, made phone calls and planned events constantly. I was blessed with an amazing committee of eight fabulous women and the best campaign manager, my husband, Domenic.
Given your experience, did you have a strategy going in, or was a lot of it planned on the fly?
Costa: I definitely had a strategy. My letters were printed and stuffed, ready to mail the day the chamber gave us the go-ahead. I had all my restaurants booked ahead of time. I had five amazing men I was running against and knew I had to work extremely hard.
Aside from the charities, what’s another rewarding aspect about running for honorary mayor?
Costa: I wanted to do it for myself this time. I had been the campaign manager twice and wanted to see if I could do it. I want to help people learn how to fundraise and take the fear out of asking. Being told “no” should make you try harder. I have told Elise Swanson [of the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce] that I want to do speaking engagements and really build up this event. I would like to create more fundraising events for the chamber.
What’s the biggest challenge in running for honorary mayor?
Costa: The biggest challenge is not burning out the community. There were six of us running and the events were constant. We flooded social media, and I am sure people were tired of the words “honorary mayor.”
If there was one thing you’d want to improve about the honorary mayor campaign, what would it be?
Costa: I would really emphasize that if you are going to run, [I think you should] really put your all into it. Your charities benefit not only from the money they will receive but they get the publicity also.
What are you most looking forward to doing as honorary mayor (holiday parade, ribbon cuttings, chamber ambassador)?
Costa: I can’t wait to just get involved in the community. My husband loved riding in the parade, and now I get to. I told Elise, I am here for anything and everything!
Do you have any advice for future candidates about running a successful campaign?
Costa: They have to be willing to work. They have to be organized, and they cannot be afraid to be told no!
Do you plan on working (or running) another campaign in future?
Costa: We will see. This one really tired me out. I love helping people, so the answer is probably yes! spt
The post Suicide Does Not End Pain appeared first on San Pedro Today.]]>
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide takes the lives of nearly 45,000 Americans a year. Suicidal thoughts are more common among females, but suicide is more common among males. The National Center for Health Statistics reports a 30% increase in the rate of death by suicide between 2000 and 2017. (These stats and more can be found at the CDC’s website: www.cdc.gov.)
One of my mentors, Jim Kok, wrote a book entitled, 90% of Helping is Just Showing Up. That is true. Do you have a gut sense that someone is fading out of life? Fade in to their life! “Just thought I’d stop in and see how you are doing.” “I’m worried about you.” “You’ve been on my mind, what’s happening?” We all feel like our words are inadequate. How do we really know how the sufferer is feeling? Usually, our words are inadequate, but “showing up” is enough.
If they bring up the topic of depression, despair, giving up, ending it, or even speak directly about suicide, you will not harm them by going with them in the conversation. Some of us are nervous about giving them the idea of suicide, but this is not usually the case. “Have you thought of harming yourself?” “Do you have a plan?” “Do you need help to find your way out of this?” Need help, call the suicide hotline telephone (24 hours a day): 1-800-273-8255.
There are many pat answers, clichés, advice, and sentiments around all suffering, including suicide. Very few of them are helpful. In the Bible, Job was in the lowest place a human could go. It was a great blessing when his friends showed up. The blessing became a curse when they opened their mouth and started giving advice. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention suggests this phrase, “I don’t know what to say, but I’m here for you.”
Suicide does not end pain, it transfers it. The growing rates of death by suicide mean growing numbers of survivors, many of whom are all around us. You can’t see their bandage, or their scar, or their blood, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a wound. Their wound is closer to their core.
Grief is weird. Some grief is uncomplicated. You grieve when your elderly grandpa dies. You miss him and his quirks; holidays are never the same, and there is a hole. This is pretty uncomplicated grief. Other grief is super complicated, and grief following death by suicide is among the most complicated kind. The grief is often mixed together with regret, guilt, anger, confusion, and a hundred other feelings. Having a safe person or even a small group with which to process this grief is valuable. A local pastor or counselor might be helpful, or connecting with Alliance of Hope (allianceofhope.org), an organization that facilitates an online support system for suicide loss survivors, might be a safe first step.
Finally, God does not take people from this life. Cancer takes people. Depression takes people. Accidents take people. Suicide takes people from life. Only the God who has “been there” can take people from death. spt
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
