The February 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.
ON THE COVER: The Rise of Colossus Bread – Kristin Colazas Rodriguez adds her name to San Pedro’s rich history of family-owned bakeries.
PLUS:
- Say ‘Basta’ to California with a New Italian Cookbook by Steve Marconi
- Future of Housing in San Pedro by Lee Williams
- San Pedro’s ‘Buy Nothing’ Project by Jennifer Marquez
- One Year Later: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly by Mike Lansing
- Eat in San Pedro: Date Night Takeout – The debut of our new food column by Sanam Lamborn!
- and much more!
You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:
Comments