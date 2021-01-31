News
San Pedro Today – February 2021 cover (photo: John Mattera Photography)

San Pedro Today – February 2021 (photo: John Mattera Photography)

The February 2021 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.

ON THE COVER: The Rise of Colossus Bread – Kristin Colazas Rodriguez adds her name to San Pedro’s rich history of family-owned bakeries.

PLUS:

  • Say ‘Basta’ to California with a New Italian Cookbook by Steve Marconi
  • Future of Housing in San Pedro by Lee Williams
  • San Pedro’s ‘Buy Nothing’ Project by Jennifer Marquez
  • One Year Later: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly by Mike Lansing
  • Eat in San Pedro: Date Night Takeout – The debut of our new food column by Sanam Lamborn!
  • and much more!

You can read the entire issue online by clicking on the link below:

