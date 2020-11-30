The December 2020 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.
ON THE COVER: San Pedro Holiday Gift Guide 2020 – If there was ever a year to support small businesses during the holidays, it’s this one!
PLUS:
- Making a Vampire Film at the Brew Co. by Jack Baric
- Greeks Have Given Us More Than Food For Thought by Steve Marconi
- Local Organic Produce Farm Feeds the Hungry by Jennifer Marquez
- How COVID Stole Christmas by Sophie Schoenfeld, MFT
- and much more!
You can read the entire issue below:
