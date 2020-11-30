The December 2020 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.

ON THE COVER: San Pedro Holiday Gift Guide 2020 – If there was ever a year to support small businesses during the holidays, it’s this one!

PLUS:

Making a Vampire Film at the Brew Co. by Jack Baric

Greeks Have Given Us More Than Food For Thought by Steve Marconi

Local Organic Produce Farm Feeds the Hungry by Jennifer Marquez

How COVID Stole Christmas by Sophie Schoenfeld, MFT

and much more!

You can read the entire issue below: