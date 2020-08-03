The August 2020 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.
ON THE COVER: Bukowski’s San Pedro – In honor of Charles Bukowski’s 100th birthday, we look at how the late writer’s adopted home influence his life and later works.
PLUS:
- Charles Bukowski’s Lionhearted Neighbor
- Outdoor Dining Comes to Downtown SP
- Cabrillo Beach, a Deep Dive into Cold Water
- Mental Health: Apocalypse Now or Cabin Fever?
- Fitness: There Is No Finish Line
- Faith: Freedom from Addiction
- and much more!
You can read and download the issue below.
