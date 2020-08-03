News
Bukowski art by Elvis Segarich (photo: John Mattera Photography)

San Pedro Today – August 2020

The August 2020 issue of San Pedro Today is online now.

ON THE COVER: Bukowski’s San Pedro – In honor of Charles Bukowski’s 100th birthday, we look at how the late writer’s adopted home influence his life and later works.

PLUS:

  • Charles Bukowski’s Lionhearted Neighbor
  • Outdoor Dining Comes to Downtown SP
  • Cabrillo Beach, a Deep Dive into Cold Water
  • Mental Health: Apocalypse Now or Cabin Fever?
  • Fitness: There Is No Finish Line
  • Faith: Freedom from Addiction
  • and much more!

You can read and download the issue below.

SPT Staff

